Lancaster City Council Committee

Lancaster City Council Committee will virtual meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 6. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website. Among the agenda items:

Finance committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 30-2020, authorizing a funding project of the Lancaster Higher Education Authority to benefit the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; (b) Administration Resolution No. 35-2020, authorizing amendment of the Water Fund Capital Improvement Plan.

Community Planning Committee: (a) Council Resolution No. 34-2020, recognizing Sheila Mastropietro for her service to the community; (b) Administration Resolution No. 06-2020, authorizing rezoning of a site at North Queen, West Frederick and North Prince streets; (c) Administration Resolution No. 31-2020, sewage planning module for The Warehouse District project; (d) Administration Resolution No. 32-2020, sewage planning module for 4-18 W. King St. project; (e) Administration Resolution No. 36-2020, sewage planning module for 661 S. Marshall St.; (f) Administration Resolution No. 33-2020, authorizing a funding application to the Municipal Assistance Program.

Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 37-2020, authorizing application for a Pa. Infrastructure Investment Authority loan for water projects; (b) Administration Resolution No. 38-2020, authorizing a reimbursement agreement for funding for water projects; (c) Administration Bill No. 27-2020, establishing license and regulations for operation of outdoor retail businesses in public of rights-of-way.

Manheim Township Zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will virtually meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 6. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website. Meeting ID: 846 8680 8297; Contact: +1 929 436 2866. Among the agenda items: