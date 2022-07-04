LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) nomination of Chris Delfis for appointment to the Lancaster Industrial Development Authority; (b) nomination of C. Ted Darcas for reappointment to the Civil Service Board.

— Community Planning Development: (a) Administration Resolution No. 55-2022, amending the sewer control plan to include the redevelopment of 210 and 250 College Ave.; (b) Administration Resolution No. 57-2022, adopting the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan.

— Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 13-2022, amending the water ordinance; (b) Administration Resolution No. 59-2022, authorizing a maintenance agreement for Landis Drive green infrastructure; (c) Administration Resolution No. 58-2022, authoring a grant resolution for water system improvements; (d) proposed stormwater ordinance amendments; (e) sidewalk program update.

— Finance committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 61-2022, authorizing funding for the sidewalk program; (b) Administration Resolution No. 56-2022, amending the fee schedule; (c) Administration Bill No. 14-2022, appropriating funds for capital projects.

— Public Safety Committee: Administration Resolution No. 60-2022, counseling to the appointment of the police chief.

— Economic Development Committee: American Rescue Plan Act updates.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the first-floor Media Room of the Lancaster City Police Station, 39 West Chestnut St.

Among the agenda items:

—113 South Duke St.; Dan Kerr, owner, replace asphalt shingles with vinyl siding on a third-floor rear elevation visible from Old Trinity Place.

— 246 East Orange St.; Jerry Schauer, owner, AAG Builders, applicant, replace a wooden front porch railing with a new vinyl railing.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision and land development.

— Housing subcommittee.

— Comprehensive Plan report: Land-use exercise for downtown and southeast quadrants.

— Other business.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— No. 22-041, Joe Mugavero, 37 Belmont St., use variance for a short-term rental (previously Visiting House Rental).

— No. 22-042, Joe Mugavero, 41 Belmont St., use variance for a short-term rental.

— No. 22-043, 118 Prince LLC, 122 N. Prince St., use variance for residential on street level.

— No. 22-044, Paul Dodson, 808 N. Ann St., use variance to be deficient of 2,500 square feet by 201 square feet.

— NO. 22-045, Brian J Ruiz and Rosaria Cataldo, 17 W. James St., use variance for a short term rental.