EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Mavis Tire LDP (Columbia Ave) – escrow reduction; (b) Landis Poultry Barns Stormwater Management Plan – escrow reduction; (c) State Road Commerce Park (lots 1&3) – time extension to allow for plan recording; (d) Conestoga Oral Surgery Final Plan – Approval of the operations and maintenance, memorandum and understanding, and sidewalk deferral agreements, and establish financial security and fees; (e) Approval of minutes July 19; (f) Invoices from all funds covering July 22 to Aug. 4

Action items: (a) HARC Honey Run – approval for event on Aug. 26

Old business: (a) Church/Nolt Master Park Plan draft(s)– for review

Action for acceptance of the Master Park Plan will be on Aug. 16.

New business: (a) Recreation Authority-Verizon Cell Tower project – project update.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Nomination of Frank Vargish III for appointment to the Lancaster Airport Authority; (b) Nomination of Sharron Nelson for reappointment to the Lancaster County Convention Center Authority; (c) Nomination of D.J. Ramsay for reappointment to the Sign Commission; (d) Nomination of Adam Taylor to the Noise Control Board

Public works committee: (a) Resolution authorizing a grant application for the Water Street Bicycle Boulevard; (b) Resolution authorizing a grant application for South Duke Street pedestrian safety improvements

Community planning committee: (a) Review of Historical Commission recommendations for the Immobili Commercial project at 227 W. James St.; (b) Review of Historical Commission recommendations for the Milburn Apartments LLC project at 609 Rockland St.; (c) Resolution authorizing application for Emergency Solutions Grant funds for homelessness services

Public safety committee: (a) Resolution authorizing an application for Byrne Justice Grant funding

Committee of the whole: (a) Resolution approving a grant application for Home Rule Study Commission expenses; (b) Resolution approving the raising of a Puerto Rican Heritage Month flag at City Hall; (c) Bill approving a broadband franchise agreement; (d) Resolution approving an agreement for City fiber network use.