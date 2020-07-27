Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) correspondence, secretary; (c) board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comment; (b) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (c) comments from other employee groups.

Consent agenda: approval of: (a) minutes of the June 8 and 15; (b) superintendent’s report; (c) financial reports; (d) first reading for district policy; (e) second reading for district policy; (f) 2020-21 special education supplemental conract for all programs with Eastern Lancaster County; (g) agreement with Forensics Analytics; (h) Susquehanna preventative maintenance agreement; (i) agreement with PA Educator; (j) CAFCO and Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 joint purchasing bid awards through IU13 collaborative purchasing bond for 2020-21 school year; (k) contract for dental consulting services for 2020-21; (l) 93 retirement incentive change; (m) PrimeroEdge consulting services agreement; (n) nonresident attendance application; (o) PNC procurement card authorized users; (p) contract with edenquity; (q) contract with Actively Learn.

Action/discussion agenda: (a) budget update; (b) 2020-21 district reopening health and safety plan; (c) resolution for 180 Days, 900/990 Hours; (d) Moore Engineering proposal for water heater replacement at Leola Elementary School; (e) update order for hot water heater tank at Brownstown Elementary School; (f) update on change order for folding partition at Brownstown Elementary School; (g) acid neutralization tank recommendation letter and quote; (h) chemical disposal proposals and recommendation letter; (i) review of Uyeda gym roof restoration bids; (j) business office update; (k) policy review; (l) contract with SeeSaw; (m) contract with Securly; (n) contract with Zoom; (o) Comcast ERate agreement; (p) SOSL contract addendum; (q) revised Faith Transportation contract.

Information agenda: (a) curriculum and instruction; (b) federal funds.

Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association Reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster Career & Technology Center; (e) construction team update; (f) 2019-20 school board meeting dates.

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Meeting held remotely; instructions to attend at city’s website. Among the agenda items:

Approval of the minutes of the July 14 meeting.

Reports requested by council: public hearing: petition to consider the request of Lancaster General Hospital and Lancaster General Services Business Trust to amend the Lancaster Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance No. 1-1996), as amended, to rezone a site at North Queen, North Prince and West Frederick streets from HC (hospital complex) and R4 (residential density development and commercial services) to MU (mixed use).

Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 06-2020, amending the City of Lancaster Zoning Ordinance to rezone property at North Queen, North Prince and West Frederick streets from HC (hospital complex) and R4 (residential density development and commercial services) to MU (mixed use); Administration Bill No. 07-2020, establishing licensing provisions and regulations for conducting outdoor retail operations within the public right of way.

Resolutions: Council Resolution No. 39-2020, calling on Congress to provide direct emergency support for the nation's local governments.

Lancaster City CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority board of directors will virtually meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, via Zoom. Join via zoom.us/j/6730250981 or by calling 1-301-715-8592 and entering the Meeting ID. Additional instructions available on the City of Lancaster website. Among the agenda items:

Approval of May 26, 2020 Board Meeting Minutes and Approval of May and June 2020 Financial Reports prepared by Simon Lever.

Report from the Project Review Committee.

New business: (a) approving a Small Business Financial Assistance grant to Mary Creation Beauty Salon; (b) authorizing existing CRIZ projects to access 100% of the increment created in 2019 for debt service payments; (c) authorizing additional CRIZ assistance this year only for the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster for Clipper Magazine Stadium, to Square Development LLC for the Holiday Inn-Lancaster; and to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster and Penn Square Partners for the new Marriott Hotel Tower; (d) authorizing the removal of properties in the 600 blocks of Lafayette Street and High Street from the CRIZ at the request of the owner, Tec Centro Southwest Ltd.

Miscellaneous: Report by the acting executive director.

Lancaster County housing

Lancaster County Housing Authority board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. For instructions to attend, visit lchra.com; contact Justin Eby, jeby@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the June 2020 meeting.

Report of the executive director.

Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held at approximately 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. For instructions to attend, visit lchra.com; contact Justin Eby, jeby@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the June 2020 meeting.

Report of the executive director.

Financial report for June 2020.

Committee reports.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held at 4 p.m. July 28 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virtually meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 27. Meeting held via Lifesize App at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or 312-584-2401. Code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

New planning matters: community planning reviews: (a) No. 11-76, Columbia Borough, proposed request for certification of 149 S. Fourth St. as blighted property in accordance with the Lancaster County Board of County Commissioners Ordinance No. 56; (b) No. 46-147, Mount Joy Township, proposed rezoning of Tax Parcel ID No. 460-72608-0-0000 from rural zoning district to the medium density residential zoning district.

Subdivision and land development plans items: (a) No. 66-120-1, Melvin K. Stoltzfoos, Leacock Township and East Lampeter Township; (b) No. 73-340-3, Amos K. Ebersol, Salisbury Township; (c) No. 77-171-3, Douglas Koller, West Hempfield Township; (d) No. 79-65-3A, Pequea Storage Sheds, Leacock Township; (e) No. 86-98-2S, LappTops, Earl Township; (f) No. 88-129-1, Stehli Silk Mill, Manheim Township and Lancaster city; (g) No. 96-11-3, Martin Appliance Warehouse, West Earl Township; (h) No. 97-164-1A, KFG Holdings LLC, West Lampeter Township; (i) No. 99-72-8, Messick’s, Rapho Township; (j) No. 20-28, Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, East Earl Township.

Next scheduled meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Lancaster County redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will virtually meet

Tuesday, July 28, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting. Instructions to attend visit lchra.com; contact Justin Eby, jeby@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the June 23 meeting.

Treasurer’s report for June 2020 and quarterly budget and expenses report.

New business: (a) resolution authorizing disposition of 216 Perry St., Columbia; (b) resolution authorizing disposition of 838 Houston St., Columbia; (c) resolution approving a community development block grant contract with LHOP for fair housing activities targeted at low-and moderate-income block groups; (d) resolution approving a community development block grant contract with LHOP for Fair Housing activities targeted at low-and moderate-income county residents; (e) resolution approving interim contracts for homeless services; (f) resolution approving interim contracts for the operation of homeless program; (g) resolution approving a contract with Welsh Mountain Home and Mountain View Terrace; (h) resolution approving an application to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh affordable housing program to support the Manufactured Home Repair program.

Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster County will be held Aug. 25 immediately following the Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting and the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

Lancaster Township zoning

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

Old business: (a) ZHB2020-0001, 601 Conestoga Greenway, special exception; (b) continued from June 23 meeting, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology has applied for a special exception of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) Chapter 280-201.196 for 601 Conestoga Greenway (Parcel #340-85107-0-0000) to allow for use as a university, college and other adult educational institution.

The next zoning hearing board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 25.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. To attend remotely, conference phone number 717-666-7740, conference ID 743 708 294#. Among the agenda items:

Department reports/announcements: announce meeting with youth in September at the Manheim Township Public Library.

Consent agenda.

Resolutions: (a) Resolution 2020-72: establishing the Police Advisory Committee; (b) Resolution 2020-89: appointing a member to the Sustainability Advisory Committee.

Ordinances: Ordinance 2020-15: amending the Manheim Township Zoning Ordinance.

Motions/Decision: (a) Stoner Farm, final phase subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2; (b) 701 Honey Farm Road, stormwater management ordinance, 701 Honey Farm Road, zoned R-1, modification requests; (c) 1073 Creek Road Barn, stormwater management ordinance, 1073 Creek Road, zoned AG, modification request; (d) 1117 McKinley Ave., subdivision and land development ordinance, 1117 McKinley Ave., zoned I-2 and T-6 overlay, modification requests/

Acknowledgements: (a) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post a handicapped warning sign (Northview Drive); (b) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post 25 mph speed zone on Settlers Bend.

Other business/ deliberations: (a) discussion to improve township website and website integration with mobile devices; (b) review social media.

Mount Joy Township planning

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) rezoning petition for 1676 Campus Road, proposal to rezone the property owned by Myer Unified Credit Trust, identified as Tax Parcel No. 460-72608-0-0000 and addressed as 1676 Campus Road from rural district to medium-density residential district: (b) review ordinance and recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.

Correspondence: (a) letter from Lancaster County Planning Commission concerning changes to plan distribution, dated May 27; (b) letter from Kinsey Materials concerning Department of Environmental Protection general permit renewal application for Lancaster Landfill, dated July 17.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.