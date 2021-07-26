LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. Among the agenda items:

Reports requested by Council: office of Neighborhood Engagement update

Fire station construction project update

Legislative agenda: (A) Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 14-2021, amending Chapter 55 of the City Code, Officers and Employees, to revise compensation for the Office of Mayor; Administration Bill No. 16-2021, amending Chapter 295 of the City Code, Water, Article VI- Billing and administration to revise water shut-off notification procedures; Administration Bill No. 17-2021, rescinding COVID-19 construction regulation contained in Ord. No. 01-2020.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, followed by the Lancaster County Land Bank, 28 Penn Square, Suite 200. The public may attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

• Minutes of the June meeting.

• Report of the executive director.

• Financial report for June.

• Next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. The public may attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

• Report of executive director.

• Financial report for June.

• Committee reports.

• Next meeting: 4 p.m. Aug. 24 via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Virtual info: https:// call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; or call 312-5842401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

• New planning matters: (A) Overview map; (B) community planning reviews — (1) No. 4824, New Holland Borough - proposed rezoning of (1) MM property from M- Manufacturing to C-2 Commercial; (2) NH Custom property from R-2- Residential to M- Manufacturing; and (3) Musselman, Longacre and Newswanger properties from R-2 Residential to C-2 Commercial; (2) No. 53-29, Quarryville Borough-Proposed sale of approximately .488 acres owned by Solanco School District located adjacent to the District Warehouse, north side of East Fourth Street.