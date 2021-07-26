LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL
Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Reports requested by Council: office of Neighborhood Engagement update
- Fire station construction project update
- Legislative agenda: (A) Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 14-2021, amending Chapter 55 of the City Code, Officers and Employees, to revise compensation for the Office of Mayor; Administration Bill No. 16-2021, amending Chapter 295 of the City Code, Water, Article VI- Billing and administration to revise water shut-off notification procedures; Administration Bill No. 17-2021, rescinding COVID-19 construction regulation contained in Ord. No. 01-2020.
LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING
Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, followed by the Lancaster County Land Bank, 28 Penn Square, Suite 200. The public may attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:
• Minutes of the June meeting.
• Report of the executive director.
• Financial report for June.
• Next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY
The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. The public may attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:
• Report of executive director.
• Financial report for June.
• Committee reports.
• Next meeting: 4 p.m. Aug. 24 via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200.
LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Virtual info: https:// call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; or call 312-5842401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:
• New planning matters: (A) Overview map; (B) community planning reviews — (1) No. 4824, New Holland Borough - proposed rezoning of (1) MM property from M- Manufacturing to C-2 Commercial; (2) NH Custom property from R-2- Residential to M- Manufacturing; and (3) Musselman, Longacre and Newswanger properties from R-2 Residential to C-2 Commercial; (2) No. 53-29, Quarryville Borough-Proposed sale of approximately .488 acres owned by Solanco School District located adjacent to the District Warehouse, north side of East Fourth Street.
• Subdivision and Land Development Items: (1) 72-155-20B, Greenfield North, East Lampeter Township; (2) No. 74-269-8, Lampeter Strasburg School District, West Lampeter Township; (3) No. 78-536-1, Michael B. Stoltzfus, Fulton Township; (4) No. 85-280-1, Kurtz Family Homestead, East Earl Township; (5) No. 92294-1, Richard C. Jr. and Gladys Drumm, Martic Township; (6) No. 93-78-1, Dale R. and Marcia D. Mylin, Pequea Township; (7) No. 96-18-3, Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, Mount Joy Campus, Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy Township; (8) No. 04-106-2A, Amos Smucker, Eden Township; (9) No. 09-52-3, Pinnacle Overlook Subdivision, Martic Township; (10) No. 11-38-2, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Ephrata Township; (11) No. 21-17A, John S. Beiler, Colerain Township; (12) No. 21-29, 119 North Pine Street, Lancaster City; (13) No. 21-30, Wenger Subdivision, Elizabeth Township; (14) No. 21-31, Speckled Hen Coffee, Strasburg Borough.
• Next meeting: 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9. In-person: Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St. Rooms 102/104; online: https://call.. lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; or call (312) 5842401, code 1696302#.
LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, July 26 , immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. The public may attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:
• Minutes of the June 22 regular meeting and July 13, 2021 special meeting.
• Treasurer’s report for June.
• New business: (1) Resolution approving a memo of understanding with Manheim Borough for participation in the Homeowner Assistance program grants; (2) resolution approving a contract with Tenfold for Fair Housing Activities in low- and moderate- income areas using 2021 CDBG funds; (3) resolution approving a contract with Tenfold for Fair Housing Activities for low- and moderate-income residents using 2021 CDBG fund; (4) resolution approving contracts with nonprofit organization for homeless services using ESG funds; (5) resolution approving a contract with nonprofit organizations for the operation of homeless programs using CDBG funds; (6) resolution approving a contract with The Factory Ministries Pathways to My Home Rapid Rehousing Program using ESG-CV2 funds; (7) resolution Approving a Limited Power of Attorney; (8) resolution authorizing disposition of 121-123 North 5th St., Columbia; (9) resolution authorizing disposition 521 Locust St., Columbia; (10) resolution adopting priorities as presented in the strategic plan.
• Next meeting: Aug. 24, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.
LANCASTER CITY CRIZ
The Lancaster City CRIZ meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m.
MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS
Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. To attend remotely, visit manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:
• New business: (A) Consent agenda: (1) 480 East Oregon Road Storage Units — preliminary/final land development plan, 480 East Oregon Road, zoned I-3, extension of time request; (B) Resolutions: (1) Resolution 202147: approving financing through Lancaster Industrial Development Authority for Landis Homes Retirement Community and Landis Place on King, LLC; (C) Ordinances; (D) Motions/ decisions: (1) motion: Granite Run Office Building — preliminary/final lot add-On and land development plan, 365 Carrera, zoned I-1 & D-R overlay; (2) Motion: 483 Stonehenge Dr. — stormwater management ordinance, 483 Stonehenge Dr., zoned R-1, modification
• Requests; (3) Motion: Reclassification of the human resources director position; (E) Acknowledgments: (1) acknowledge Lancaster Area Sewer Authority’s request for financial aid from Manheim Township’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds monies; (2) acknowledge draft Ordinance 2021-13: amending the Code of the Township of Manheim at Section 3-2E to allow the term of members allowed on a Citizen Advisory Committee to be two years, and at Section 3-3.A to allow committees to select the chair and vice chair.
MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING
Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
- Old business: Minor Subdivision and Land Development Plan for ERSA Drive - A Planned Community (File #21-07-MSDP).
- New business: Sketch Plan for Featherton Crossing Phase 5 (File #21-09-SLDP).
- Initial view: Final Minor Subdivision for Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Mount Joy Campus (File #21-08-FSDP).
- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, Aug. 23, beginning at 7 p.m.