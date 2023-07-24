Lancaster City CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at 115 East King Street, 2nd Floor, Room 2A/B. Information: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.”

Among the agenda items:

Approval of June 27 board meeting minutes and approval of June financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

New Business: (a) Resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to TAFF Enterprises, LLC for a SBFA Grant for leasehold improvements and new equipment for restaurant and bar 551 West at 551 West King Street; (b) Resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to Endo Productions Company for new equipment to support the manufacturing and distribution of a new cannabidiol (CBD)/tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) seltzer beverage product at 841 North Prince Street; (c) Resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to Ream Jewelers for building renovations at 58 North Queen Street; (d) Resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to Busy Bodies Play Café for new equipment and furniture for a new children’s indoor play space and family event space on Ewell Plaza at 171 North Queen Street; and (e) Resolution approving annual access to CRIZ incremental tax revenues by Rendezvous Bistro, LLC to service debt on loans issued to finance professional design services, leasehold improvements, and new fixtures, furniture, and equipment for a new restaurant, Rendezvous Pizzeria & Steak Shop, at 243 West King Street.

Lancaster County Housing

The Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Aug. 22, at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Ste 100, Lancaster, PA.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at their offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the February meeting.

Financial reports for February, March, April, May and June.

New business: (a) Resolution approving the acquisition of 170 S. 5th St. in the Borough of Columbia using CDBG funds; (b) Resolution approving the acquisition of 313 N. 2nd St. in the Borough of Columbia using CDBG funds.

Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. via Zoom and/or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Ste 100, Lancaster, PA.

Lancaster County Redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, July 25 immediately following the 4 p.m. Lancaster County Land Bank Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Treasurer’s report for June.

Staff reports.

New business: (a) Resolution approving the granting of CDBG funding to the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for the demolition of 336 Main Street in Denver Borough; (b) Resolution approving the granting of CDBG funding to the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for the acquisition of 170 S. 5th Street in the borough of Columbia; (c) Resolution approving the granting of CDBG funding to the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for the acquisition of 313 N. 2nd Street in the Borough of Columbia; (d) Resolution authorizing a third amendment to a lease agreement for Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Other business: The next regular meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Aug. 22, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

Manheim Township Commissioners

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Information: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Issue oath of office to Brian Mahon; (b) Manager’s monthly report; (c) Resolution appointing Heather L. Reist to the Agricultural and Farming Advisory Committee; (d) Resolution appointing Nathan Rybner to the Sustainability Advisory Committee.

New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) 1125 Grofftown Road — stormwater management plan, request for release of financial security; (2) 230 Eshelman Road — stormwater management plan, request for reduction of financial security; (3) Brent L. Miller Jewelers — Building 2 — preliminary/final land development plan, 1610 Manheim Township, zoned B-4 business, extension of time request; (b) Resolutions; (c) Ordinances; (d) Motions/decisions: (1) Motion: RNJ Washes (Riptide Car Wash) — preliminary/final land development and lot add-on plan, 1850 Oregon Pike, zoned B-2 Business & D-C Corridor Overlay; (2) Motion: 120 Eshelman Road — stormwater management plan, zoned R-1 Residential; (3) Motion: Road closure for Hands-on-House Races to be held Saturday, Sept. 30; (4) Motion: Road closure for Reidenbaugh PTO 5K & Fall Fest to be held Saturday, Oct. 21; (5) Motion: Authorizing the township solicitor to prepare an ordinance for the board’s review and consideration to disband the township’s Parks and Recreation Board; (6) Motion: Authorizing the proper township officials to prepare options for the board’s consideration establishing a cooperative advisory committee to address the shared use of parks and recreational facilities; (7) Motion: Bid award for asphalt materials laid in place; (e) Acknowledgments: (1) Acknowledge engineering and traffic studies to place handicapped parking zones in front of 120 Jackson Street, 660 Wallingford Road, and 724 Skyline Drive; (f) Other business/deliberations: (1) Public hearing on neighboring properties notification letters; (2) Discussion on Commissioner Barry Kauffman’s proposed agricultural land resolution.

Mount Joy Township Planning

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: Approve and ratify the minutes of the June 26 meeting.

Old business: (a) Final land development plan for Westmount — proposal to develop a 34.53-acre site at 1349 Harrisburg Avenue with 217 townhouses and 72 apartment units. The site is zoned R-2, Medium-Density Residential and will be served by public water and sewer. Two new public street intersections with Harrisburg Avenue are proposed to serve the development: (1) Discussion on parking lot alternatives; (2) Consideration of waivers; (b) Final land development plan for Tiny Estates — Proposal to develop 13 additional sites on the 13.809-acre campground located at 867 Schwanger Road. The use is an existing legal nonconformity in the R-2, Medium-Density Residential District. Public water and public sewer will serve the addition, and are available to retrofit the existing sites: (1) Consideration of waivers; (2) Consideration of conditional plan approval.

New business: (a) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center — Proposal to replace the extension of Birchland Avenue through the southern portion of the LCCTC campus with a cul-de-sac street intersecting with Old Market Street: (1) Consideration of a waiver of §119-52.A — compliance with the township official map.

Initial view: (a) Preliminary/final land development plan for Leon Rutt — Proposal to construct a 15,000-square-foot storage building accessory to Rutt’s Machine Shop occupying the 13.213-acre site located at 300 Jonlyn Drive. The site is served by public water and an existing on-lot sewer system: (1) Consideration of waivers.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, Aug. 28, beginning at 7 p.m.