East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors special meeting will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Due to social distancing requirements, register to attend in person at 717-898-3100, ext. 241 or manager@easthempfield.org. Virtual meeting held via Zoom using code 818 3665 2326. Among the agenda items:

- Conditional hearings: 701 Stony Battery Road and 791 Stony Battery Road.

- Action item: (a) development services: (i) 701 Stony Battery Road, conditional use decision; (ii) 791 Stony Battery Road, conditional use decision; (iii) Sonshine III LP, Stauffer Property; (iv) Swarr Run floodplain restoration- modification to plan; (v) Yellow Goose Road extended, dedication of roadway; (b) 2701 State Road LLC (Penn State Health & Brookside) traffic signal agreement; (c) LPADC LLC (Penn State Health) community support agreement; (d) village zoning ordinances (residential and community), permission to advertise.

- New business: municipal separate storm sewer quarterly report (April-July).

- Traffic commission report: (a) accepted signage map for Yellow Goose Road extended, (b) discussed traffic/speed concerns on Spring Valley, Centerville & Nissley roads.

- Public safety report for June 22 and July 13: (a) Josh Golumb request to change time on noise ordinance; (b) Josh Hummel recommendation to appoint as at-large member to the Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission.

East Lampeter Township supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 20. Instructions to attend meeting visit eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Monday, June 15, regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) financial security release: Tru Hotel land development; (d) financial security release, stormwater management plan, 110 Hartman Bride Road.

- Old business: (a) conditional use decision regarding Devon Creek, New Holland Pike; (b) police department use of force statistics.

- New business: (a) High Associates stormwater management plan, 1740 and 1770 Hempstead Road.

- Action items: (a) stormwater management ordinance amendment; (b) resolution regarding Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s winter maintenance agreement.

- Manager’s report: (a) municipal separate storm sewer report; (b) Lincoln Highway East streescape plan Implementation report; (c) Walnut Street expansion / Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway; (d) pandemic response.

- Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

Lancaster City Historical Commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20. A link to join the online meeting will be posted at cityoflancasterpa.com under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

- 100 S. Queen St.: Lancaster Equality Inc., owner. RLPS Architects, applicant. Demolish the full-facade canopy on the building’s South Queen Street facade to be replaced by a building-mounted awning.

- 237 and 245 W. King St.: Landis Quality Living, equitable owner, RLPS Architect, applicant. Demolish buildings at 237 and 245 W. King St. to allow new construction at the site. Construct a new seven-story structure to contain apartments, ground-floor commercial space and an enclosed parking garage, extending north to West Grant Street.

- 66 N. Queen St.: George Kastsaros, owner, Dillow Associates Architects, applicant. Construct new steel balconies at the second- and third-story levels of the building’s north elevation facing West Orange Street.

- 522 Race Ave.: David Lewis and Ann Bevilacqua, owners. Construct a new covered front porch on the facade of a duplex building.

- 329-331 E. New St.: Hammer & Key Properties (Chad Stellar), owner, MK Architects, applicant. Conceptual discussion of demolition of cement-block garages on Grove Lane and construction of a new three-story multi-family dwellings to include ground-level garages.

Lancaster city housing

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the Susquehanna Court, 315 Susquehanna St. To attend, call 717-397-2835, ext. 3044, or email dkey@lchapa.com. Among the agenda items:

- Resolutions: (a) award contract for single audit; (b) authorize contract to furnish refrigerators and ranges.

- Deputy director’s report.

- Operations and facilities manager’s report.

- Housing choice voucher coordinator report.

- Housing director’s report.

- Executive director’s report.

- Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 17, at 4:30 p.m.

Mount Joy Township supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the June 15 meeting; (b) accept, ratify and confirm: (i) treasurer’s report for the period of June 1 through June 30, subject to audit; (ii) escrow account summary report; and (iii) the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposits; (c) approve payment of all bills and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of June 5 through July 16; (d) Public Works Department- personnel; (e) PennDOT winter traffic services agreement; (f) 2019 Bear Creek/Spring Road intersection improvement; (g) McMichael, William H, III; (h) Messick, Scott M. & Ashley J.; (i) Londonderry Township letter of support.

- Elizabethtown Public Library.

- Charles E. Groff & Sons Inc. (L & J Investments LLC).

- 2020 road projects, award bids: (a) Harvest Road full depth reclamation, Phase 1; (b) Rissermill Road sinkhole repairs.

- 5-year road plan update, draft.

- Correspondence: (a) email from Justin S. Evans, township manager/zoning officer, dated June 18, regarding update of the Conewago Trail/Route 743 crossing; (b) report from Mount Joy Borough Authority, received June 19, regarding 2020 annual report; (c) letter from Jennifer Bird, KCI Technologies Inc., dated June 23, regarding PTC C/D fiber optic network installation notification letter; (d) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors new bulletin, June 2020; (e) email from Justin S. Evans, township manager/zoning officer, dated July 9, regarding update on Mill Road bridge replacement.

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. The Regional Elected Officials meeting, tentatively scheduled for July 30, has been canceled.