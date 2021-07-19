CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (A) SEL Program K-12 character strong presentation; (B) Superintendent’s comments; (C) Correspondence-secretary; (D) Board comments.

- Public/professional/staff input: (A) Public comments; (B) comments from CVEA; (C) comments from other employee groups.

- Consent agenda: (A) Approval of minutes from June 14 and 21; (B) Superintendent’s report; (C) Approval of financial reports; (D) Approval of second reading of district policy; (E) Approval of 2021-2022 special education supplemental contract for all programs with ELANCO; (F) Approval of payment to Forecast5 analeptics; (G) Approval of payment to PA Educator; (H) Approval of CAFCO and IU Joint Purchasing bid awards through the IU13 Collaborative purchasing board for the 2021-2022 school year; (I) Approval of contract with Actively Learn; (J) Approval of contract with SeaSaw; (K) Approval of contract with Zoom; (L) Approval of overnight student trip — Brownstown Grade 5 camping trip; (M) Approval of Clark Service Group preventative maintenance agreement; (N) Approval of PrimeroEdge Consulting Services agreement.

- Action/discussion agenda: (A) Approval of general checking list of skills; (B) Approval of change orders for Brownstown Elementary and New Huesken Middle School; (C) Approval of civil engineering work at Leola Elementary School and the new Smoketown Elementary school; (D) Approval of list of items for disposal; (E) Approval of Synovia contract; (F) Budget update; (G) Approval of proposed changes to student handbook; (H) Transportation contract with Western Pennsylvania School of the Deaf; (I) Approval of 2021-2022 health and safety plan; (J) PSBA policy services agreement.

- Board reports: (A) IU13 reports; (B) PSBA reports; (C) Lancaster County Academy; (D) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (E) Construction team update; (F) 2021-2022 school board agenda meeting dates.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet in-person and via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511; or 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592. Among the agenda items:

- Hearing — Lime Spring Square Lots 2 & 12 rezoning, Embassy Drive (16-08.07).

- Hearing — Lime Spring Beverage Liquor License transfer, 320 Rohrerstown Road (16-08.08).

- Presentation: Enterprise Fleet Management — client review from Marci Walls.

- Consent agenda: (a) Department reports — Golf, Public Works, Development Services, Police, EMC; (b) Dutch Valley Auto Works Final Plan, 3101 Columbia Ave — approve SWM O&M agreement; (c) State Road Commerce Park Phase I Final Plan (18-18-FP), 2001 Yellow Goose Road — approve escrow reduction No. 4; (d) Wilson Avenue subdivision final plan — approve escrow reduction No. 3; (e) Treasurer report; (f) Invoices from all funds covering June 19-July 9; (g) Invoices from all funds covering July 10-July 23; (h) Approval of minutes from June 16.

- Action items: (A) Development Services: (a) Lime Spring square lots 2 and 12 rezoning, Embassy Drive — consideration of Ordinance No. 2021-05; (b) Lime Spring Beverage Liquor License transfer to 320 Rohrerstown Road — consideration of Resolution No. 2021-31; (c) 701 Stony Battery Road Final Plan (19-08.03) — Resolution No. 2021-32, to accept additional right-of-way for Stony Battery Road.

- Dayspring Christian Academy noise variance: Request for fireworks presentation on Aug. 1 at WJTL, 1875 Junction Road.

- Fee Schedule update — Resolution 2021-33.

- Hempfield Fire Department pumper purchase — Resolution 2021-34, to ratify the decision to purchase and move forward with Municipal Capital Finance leasing (10-year lease at 2.7%) to finance the lease of the E-One Pumper for Hempfield Fire Department.

- Pension Plans policy adjustments — Per the recommendation from the Pension Review Board: Update the mortality table to Public Safety Table, using Scale MP-2020, reduce the long-term interest rate earnings percentage from 7.5% to 7% and reduce the projected salary scale from 4/5% to 4%.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, via Zoom. Visit eastlampetertownship.org for more info. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, June 21, regular meeting; (b) Approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) Request for financial security release — Kauffman, 2006 Millstream Road.

- 2019 Fire Service Awards.

- 2020 Fire Service Awards.

- Recognition of Service to the township.

- Police Commendation Presentation — Chief Zerbe.

- Old business: (a) Presentation regarding Walnut Street Extension / Greater Lancaster Heritage; (b) Presentation regarding yard waste management options — technical assistance report.

- New business: (a) Request for deferral of Stormwater Management Plan No. 21-13: 2952 Harvest Road (Leacock Twp.); (b) Acknowledge submission and authorize distribution to planning partners regarding Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment for VC — Village Commercial Zone; (c) Discussion regarding possible zoning ordinance text amendment, C-3 Regional Commercial Zone; (d) Resolution regarding sewer planning module — Covered Bridge Marketplace change uses.

- Action items: (a) Bids for roof replacement — administration/police building; (b) Appoint building code official — Colin Siesholtz, director of planning/zoning officer.

- Manager’s report: (a) MS4 report.

- Next meeting: Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- 641 S. Prince St. — Angel Luis Paz-Portelles and Hermes Almaguer, owners, Bachman’s Roofing, Building & Remodeling, Inc., applicant. Enlarge a commercial building through construction of a new second-story level with a gabled roofline and a stucco wall finish.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Sketch plan presentation, 210 College Ave., mixed-use project.

- Certification for blight for vacant properties — 108 Circle Ave., 638 S. Queen St., 318 E. Orange St., and 808 N. Anne St.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet in-person and via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Remote access via Zoom info: https://zoom.us/j/9326461868?pwd=a1NYWWZlZ3F6cW9zdEo2MXNqZWV6UT09; Meeting ID: 932 646 1868; Passcode: 999999; or Dial by your location +1 267 831 0333. Among the agenda items:

- Text Amendment Request: (i) RNJ Washes LLC — zoning ordinance text amendment petition — amend article XXII, Section 1203 and 1205.

- New business: Subdivision/land development plans: (i) Settlement East-Final Phase II Subdivision and Land Development Plan — Landis Valley Road- Zoned R-2.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, July 19. Meeting info: Meeting ID 819 4609 6587. Visit mtjoytwp.org for more info. Among the agenda items:

- Calendar Year 2020 financial audit: (a) Philip O. Rudy, White, Ruddy LLC will be in attendance to present the 2020 financial audit; (b) Discussion on and if appropriate, a motion to approve the Calendar Year 2020 Township Audit.

- Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the June 21 meeting; (b) Accept, ratify, and confirm the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) Approve payments of all bills via Bill List No. 13-2021; Bill List No. 14-2021; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of June 18 through July 15, which represents two pay periods; (d) Ketterline, Inc., 530 N. Plum St.; (e) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center — water/sewer capacity.

- 643 Rideview Road South.

- Chapter 60- Outdoor burning.

- Correspondence: (a) PSATS News Bulletin, June 202, regarding monthly newsletter (emailed to supervisors June 24); (b) Inspection report from Pa. Department of Environmental Protection, dated June 24, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors June 30); (c) Sally K. Nolt, secretary, Elizabethtown Fair, received July 6 regarding Opening Ceremony of Fair (emailed to supervisors July 6); (d) Letter from Scott A Kingsboro, executive director, Northwest EMS, dated July 1, regarding Thank you donation (emailed to supervisors July 15).

- The next regular meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m.