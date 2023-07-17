East Hempfield Township Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Department reports — Golf, Public Works, Planning, Police Fire; (b) Treasurer’s report for June 23 covering all funds; (c) Lime Spring Square phase 3 revised final/lot consideration — Embassy Drive — establish escrow; (d) Homestead Village — time extension until Oct. 18 to record the plan; (e) 2821 Old Tree Drive — time extension until Sept. 20 to record the plan; (f) Stauffer Property/Sonshine III, LP final plan escrow reduction; (g) Woodcrest Villa phase 4 escrow reduction; (h) Approval of minutes June 21; (i) Invoices from all funds covering June 24 to July 21.

Action items: (a) U-Haul, State Road — Waivers, modifications and final plan; (b) Landis Farm phase 4 street dedication of Wheatland Vista — Resolution and establishment of road maintenance guarantee; (c) Bruce Road LLC — Petition to amend the zoning ordinance to allow “heavy equipment sales, service, and repair” in the Regional Commerce Center Zoning District — Acknowledgment of petition so it can be filled with county and township planning commissions; (d) Penn Medicine LGH Foundation — Requesting a variance to the noise ordinance to allow a reception with music from 7-10:30 p.m. for the Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute Gala at 2102 Harrisburg Pike on Oct. 21; (e) Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) grant submission requesting funds from CFA — Resolution.

Old business: Church/Nolt Master Park Plan schedule: (i) July 6 — Staff conveyed review of data/pics with DM/A. DM/A redrafting sketches for further review; (ii) July 18 — Park/Rec group meeting with staff to review sketches; (iii) July 19-28 — DM/A will work on the redrafted plan; (iv) Aug. 2 — Plan(s) will be presented to the Board and the public for review; (v) Aug. 16 — Board will consider adoption/acceptance of the Master Park Plan for Church and Nolt Road; Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor project-quarterly update; Little Conestoga Creek Restoration at Jackson & River Drive update.

East Lampeter Industrial Commercial

The East Lampeter Industrial Commercial Development Authority will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the July 17 meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the April 3 regular meeting minutes; (c) Approval to pay invoices.

Old and unfinished business: (a) Branding, gateway features and wayfinding; (b) Report on Business Improvement District project.

Action items: (a) Selection of consultant for BID development services.

Next meeting Monday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.

East Lampeter Township Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the July 17 board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, June 26 regular meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Old business: (a) Request for financial security reduction: Devon Creek, phase 2 — New Holland Pike; (b) Request for Financial Security Reduction: Quarry View — 2603 Lincoln Highway.

New business: (a) Time extension for township review and action: Garden Path Soap land development plan: 2533 Old Philadelphia Pike (first); (b) Time extension for township review and action: Aspen Home land development plan: 220-222 Pitney Road (first); (c) Revised stormwater management plan: 834 Willow Road; (d) Request for deferral to Upper Leacock Township: Smuckerland/Beiler lot add-on plan — 431 Beechdale Road.

Action items: (a) Ordinance on 25 mph speed limit: Clayton Ave., Plymouth Ave., Meadowview Ave., Susan Ave. and Reese Ave.; (b) Resolution on destruction of township records; (c) Resolution on destruction of township SALDO records: 1958-2012; (d) CFA multimodal grant application re: Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

Manager’s report: (a) Report on recreation program start up; (b) Discussion on possible actions to address panhandling; (c) Discussion on homelessness and emergency sheltering; (d) Discussion on county ARPA grant program.

Next meeting is Monday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster City Housing

Lancaster City Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 17 at the offices, 325 Church St. To attend remotely, contact Dianne at 717-397-2835, ext. 3020 or dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

Approve minutes of the June 20 monthly meeting.

Financial report — June.

Deputy director’s report.

Director of housing choice voucher program.

Executive director’s report.

Resolution to award contract to remediate hazardous substance during HVAC replacement at Church Street Towers.

The next meeting is Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster City Planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and land development: (a) Foundation permit: ELA Group, Inc., has requested a modification to allow foundation permit issuance prior to recording of 640 S. Franklin St. final land development plans to meet the site construction schedule to have foundations ready by mid-August.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL): none.

Comprehensive plan presentation and discussion.

Lancaster Township Planning

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Information: www.lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/land development plans: LTPC 304 — Bausman Place Apartments — SWMO modification request — Briefing item; LTPC 316 — Parikh Popeyes — Land development plan — Action item; LTPC 317 — Wabank Road Self-Storage — SWMO modification request — Briefing item.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, July 17 in the Large Group Instruction Room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict.

Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Approval of superintendent’s goal for 2023-2024; (b) Resolution for charter funding school funding reform.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Imagine Learning Instruction Services renewal; (b) HVAC preventative maintenance proposal with Ainsworth for the cooling tower at Hambright

Elementary School; (c) HVAC preventive maintenance proposal with Ainsworth for the condensing boilers and water

heaters at Letort Elementary School, Pequea Elementary School, Conestoga Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Eshleman Elementary School; (d) HVAC preventive maintenance proposal with Ainsworth for the cooling tower, air-cooled chiller and centrifugal chiller at Manor Middle School; (e) HVAC preventive maintenance proposal with Ainsworth for the gas-fired boilers at Penn Manor

High School.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) Resignation; (c) 2023-24 volunteers; (d) Tenure status.