CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) correspondence, secretary; (c) board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comments; (b) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (c) comments from other employee groups.

Consent agenda: approval of (a) minutes, (b) financial reports, (c) superintendent’s report, (d) payment to PA Educators, (e) contract with Actively Learn, (f) overnight student trip, Brownstown Grade 5 camping trip, (g) proposed changes to student handbook, (h) Swank K-12 streaming and licensing purchase for 2022-23 school year, (i) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 STEM curriculum, (j) Imagine Learning Software renewal, (k) IU Title IIA Letter of Agreement, (l) contract with Jamf software company, (m) contract with Incident IQ service management platform, (n) letter of agreement with PA Counseling for SAP Services, (o) transportation contract with Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.

Actions/discussion agenda: (a) approval of (1) Marilyn Martin as school board secretary, (2) change orders for new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, (3) SOS interim agreement for human resources director, (4) agreement with Rise, (5) agreement with DebtBook; (b) budget update; (c) review of bids for current middle school; (d) discussion on board Policy 123, Interscholastic Athletics.

Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.

Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction team update; (f) 2022-23 school board meeting dates.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

Hearings: 2532 Marietta Ave., continuation of rezoning hearing from low residential to medium residential; consideration of Ordinance No. 2022-11 (declaration).

Consent agenda: (a) 791 Stony Battery Road, escrow reduction; (b) LGH Cancer escrow reduction (19-100.10) with condition; (c) Community Fellowship Church (06-122.06) escrow reduction; (d) 2260 Dairy Road (07-154.04) escrow reduction; (e) department reports for golf, public works, dev. services, police, EMC, fire; (f) treasurer’s report for July 22 covering all funds; (g) invoices from all funds covering June 18 to July 8; (h) invoices from all funds covering July 9 to July 22; (i) approval of minutes, June 15.

Action items: (a) Lanc. Plumbing and Heating (22-100.22), waiver of preliminary plan; (b) Brookside, Phase 5, apartments (19-01.12), waivers, modifications and revised final plan; (c) Upward Broadband, seeking support for their county application for county American Rescue Plan funding; (d) Harrisburg Pike property rezoning, authorization to advertise draft ordinance; (e) UGI (Centerville Road widening project) local service agreement; (f) truck route scope of services, McMahon Associates.

Old business: MS4 quarterly report acknowledgment; Little Conestoga Creek project quarterly acknowledgment.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

The Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Monday, July 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for Monday, Aug. 15.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and land development: (a) final land consolidation and land development plan for Mosaic project at 17 W. Vine St. Mosaic (an affiliate of Willow Valley) proposes a 20-story tower with 146 residential age-restricted units, which includes a variety of onsite amenities including private residential facilities, restaurant, and retail space.

Housing subcommittee.

Comprehensive plan update: land-use exercise for Northwest quadrant.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Info: lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Stormwater management plans: LTPC 318, SLSA force main protection and outfall repair, SWM site plan waiver request, briefing item.

Subdivision/land development plans: (a) LTPC 316, Parikh Popeyes, sketch plan, briefing item; (b) LTPC 317, Wabank Road Self Storage, land development plan, briefing item.

New business: short-term rental ordinance, briefing items.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, in the Morgan Program Center at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access link available on township’s website. Among the agenda items:

Old business: conditional use: (a) Jacob and Brooke Zoltowski, conditional use request, Article XXI, Section 2101.2, 23 Old Post Lane, zoned R-1; (b) Posh Properties, conditional use request, Article III, Section 304.3 of the Floodplain Ordinance, 789 Flory Mill Road, zoned I-2, DR overlay.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 via Zoom. For meeting info, visit: www.mtjoytwp.org. Among the agenda items:

Old business: (a) Chapter 135, zoning ordinance amendment: (1) open public hearing; (2) close public hearing; (3) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance whereby, when enacted, Chapter 135, Zoning, of the Code of Ordinances of the Township of Mount Joy, i.e., the Mount Joy Township Zoning Ordinance of 2012, as amended, is further amended by revising the zoning classification for the tract of land identified as Tax Parcel No. 460-00465-0-0000 from the Medium-Density Residential District (R-2) to the Mixed Use District (MU); (b) Chapter 90, Parks and Recreation: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance whereby, when enacted, Chapter 90, Parks and Recreation is amended by revising regulations governing the use of Township parks, i.e., allowing established organizations within the Elizabethtown Area School District and Donegal School District, excluding for-profit businesses, to operate in the parks with approval from the township; and revising some minor housekeeping items; (c) Chapter 127, Vehicles and Traffic: Amber Sheaffer, 449 Indian Rock Circle is requesting two handicap parking spaces in lieu of the one that was approved at last month’s meeting.

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the June 20 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 13-2022; Bill List No. 14-2022; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of June 17 through July 14, which represents two pay periods; (c) personnel handbook, on-call pay policy; (d) EMS Authority, public hearing; (e) PennDOT winter traffic services agreement; (f) Hershey Excavating LLC (Old Line LLC); 210077-SWMP-MAJ; (h) Featherton Crossing, Phase 3; 2011-02-FLDP; (i) Street dedication, Featherton Crossing, Phase 3; 2011-02-FLDP.

Bradfield Drive, parking.

Milton Grove Road (SR 4033) over Little Chiques Creek, MOU.

Prospect Road bridge removal.

Chapter 113, stormwater management ordinance amendment.

Correspondence: (a) Inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated June 21; re: routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill, (emailed to supervisors June 23); (b) letter from Sally K. Nolt, secretary, Elizabethtown Fair, received July 9; re: invitation to opening ceremony of the Elizabethtown Fair. (emailed to supervisors July 11); (c) Northwest Emergency Medical Services Inc., received July 6; re: audit report 2021 (audit) and 2020 (reviewed), (emailed to supervisors July 11); (d) Northwest EMS Inc., received July 6; re: annual report 2021, (emailed to supervisors July 11); (e) invitation from Wise Management, received July 13; re: tours of Lancaster Landfill.

Other business: The next regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at in the Media Center at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict. Among the agenda items:

Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

Item 2. Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: (a) Pennsylvania School Boards Association 2022 delegate assembly; (b) approval of superintendent’s goals for 2022-23; (c) approval for submission of the 2021-24 district special education comprehensive plan.

Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) WeVideo for Schools subscription; (b) Integrated Pest Management services from Western Pest Services for 2022-23; (c) PA Educator contract for service for the 2022-23 school year; (d) Acadience Reading Contract renewal; (e) ratification of Compaction Grouting Services proposal by Eastern Gunite Co. Inc.; (f) Imagine Learning Instruction Services renewal; (g) HVAC preventative maintenance proposal with Enginuity for the condensing boilers and water heaters at Letort Elementary School, Pequea Elementary School, Conestoga Elementary School, Hambright Elementary School, Eshleman Elementary School; (h) HVAC preventative maintenance with Enginuity for the cooling tower, air-cooled chiller and centrifugal chiller at Manor Middle School; (i) HVAC preventative maintenance proposal with Enginuity for the gas-fired boilers at Penn Manor High School; (j) special education agreement; (k) Comet co-curricular grant awards for 2022-23; (l) change orders, Penn Manor High School project.

Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) cross country head coach; (e) update job descriptions; (f) assistant superintendent contract; (g) principal, Eshleman Elementary.