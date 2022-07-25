LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 120 N. Duke St. For more information: visit https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of June 28 meeting minutes and approval of June financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

— New Business: Resolution No. 9-2022 — approving an application from Bar Cassius, LLC requesting CRIZ financial assistance to annually access increment generated by their new business entity to service debt on a loan to finance building renovations/leasehold improvements, professional design services, furniture, fixtures, and equipment to develop a restaurant/bar and upper-floor short-term rental suite at 40 E. Grant St. (29 E. King St. Rear).

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, July 25, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— No. 22-054 — Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Associates, 715 Fairview Ave., special permit for automobile repair.

— No. 22-046 — Marlan and Michael Klaips, 533 N. Mary St., variance for a short-term rental (previously Visitor House Rental).

— No. 22-047 — Sims Architects, 736 S. Lime St., special permit for a two-family dwelling; variance to be deficient of 300 square feet by 420 square feet; variance to reduce one required parking space to zero.

— No. 22-048 — Joel Sims, 324 W. Walnut St., use variance for a short-term rental (previously Visiting House Rental).

— No. 22-049 — Jaime Ynoa Cepeda, 511 Hand Ave., variance to exceed 50% building coverage by 10%; variance to build within 25 feet of rear setback.

— No. 22-050 — Evan Young, 213-215 W. King St., use variance for a short-term rental (previously Visiting House Rental).

— No. 22-051 — Debra Butterworth, 433 N. Christian St., use variance for a short-term rental.

— No. 22-052 — Robert Alspach, 242 Nevin St., variance to exceed 75% total coverage by 17%.

— No. 22-053 — Grossman & Grossman Inc., 658 Emerald Dr., use variance for a multifamily dwelling.

— No. 22-055 — Sharoon Bhatti, 468 Fremont St., use variance for a short-term rental.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. For Zoom attendance, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the June meeting.

— Communications.

— Staff reports.

— Financial reports for June.

— Committee reports.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held August 23 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, Lancaster, and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. For Zoom attendance, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointment of new board secretary.

— Minutes of the May meeting.

— Communications.

— Staff reports.

— Financial report for March, April, May and June.

— New business: (a) resolution authorizing the deposition of 551 Avenue H in the Borough of Columbia; (b) resolution authorizing the acquisition of 247 S. Fifth St. in the Borough of Columbia using CDBG-CV funds; (c) resolution authorizing the acquisition of 52 S. Eighth St. in the Borough of Columbia using 2021 PHARE funds; (d) resolution authorizing the acquisition of 841 Lancaster Ave. in the Borough of Columbia using 2021 PHARE funds; (e) resolution authorizing participation in and executive director signature delegation for the National Community Stabilization Trust’s REO acquisition programs.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and/or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 25, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, first floor LCPC meeting rooms. Online: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointments, presentations, and reports: Staff report.

— New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews — (1) No. 46-153, Mount Joy Township, proposed rezoning of land identified as 125 Aberdeen Road from its present classification as part Rural District (R) and part Agricultural District (A) to entirely Agricultural District (A); (2) No. 56-99, Salisbury Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing uses and subdivision in the Agricultural, Rural Residential and Open Spaces, to establish the Mixed Use Zone and regulations for such zones; revise definitions; and revise regulations for farmhouse expansions; flag lots, and kennels, rezone certain tracts of land to Mixed Use Zone; and to amend chapter 310, subdivision and land development to make technical and consistency revisions.

— Subdivision and land development items: (a) No. 79-375-2A — 515 North Reading Road, lots 2 and 3, Ephrata Township; (b) No. 89-214-5 — Pleasant View Retirement Community, Cultural Center, Penn Township; (c) No. 22-32 — Matthew L. Beiler, Paradise and Salisbury townships; (d) No. 22-33 — Queen and Chestnut Street Apartments, Lancaster City; (e) No. 22-34 — 5 N. Belmont Road, Paradise Township.

— Next schedule meeting: Monday, August 8, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, July 26, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100. For Zoom attendance, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the June 28 meeting.

— Treasurer’s report for June.

— Staff reports.

— Communications.

— Committee reports.

— New business: (a) resolution endorsing the annual action plan for fiscal year 2022 for the Community Development Block Grant Program, the Home Investment Partnerships Program and the Emergency Solutions Grant Program; (b) resolution authorizing execution of a sub-recipient agreement with the City of Lancaster for the use of Home Investment Partnerships Program funds; (c) resolution approving a contract with the Parish Resource Center for meals for homeless programs through the use of Emergency Solutions Grant COVID Funds; (d) resolution approving a contract with Tenfold for fair housing activities for low- and moderate-income areas through the use of Community Development Block Grant funds; (e) resolution approving a contract with Tenfold for the operation of fair housing activities programs for low- and moderate-income residents through the use of Community Development Block Grant funds.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Aug. 23 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

LANCASTER TWP. ZONING

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. For more information: www.lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Old business: ZHB2022-0002 — 1608 Marietta Ave., special exception and variances continued from June 28 meeting, Ecklin Properties, LLC.

— The next Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board meeting will be on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr.

Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Resolution 2022-69 — appointing Daniel C. Wagaman to the rank of Captain with the Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (b) Resolution 2022-70 — appointing Patrick Trimble to the zoning hearing board; (c) oaths of office; (d) public hearing — liquor license transfer for TH Minit Markets, LLC; (e) Resolution 2022-63 — approving the transfer of a restaurant liquor license No. R-11825; (f) public hearing — Chick-fil-A, Inc., zoning ordinance text amendment petition amending Article, XXIV, Section 2409(2)(C)(9); (g) presentations for feasibility study for new municipal campus — (1) Kimmel Bogrette Architecture + Site; (2) RLPS Architects.

— New business: Consent agenda — 134 Woodside Road, stormwater management plan zoned R-1 Residential, financial security release.

n Motions/Decisions: (a) 1430 & 1440 Harrisburg Pike — stormwater management plan, zoned I-1 Industrial/DR- Retrofit Overlay, modification request; (b) Kissel Valley Farm — stormwater management plan, 645 E. Oregon Road, zoned I-3 Industrial, modification request; (c) 370 Sarsen Dr., stormwater management plan, zoned R-1 Residential, modification requests; (d) Lititz Pike Lots — stormwater management plan, zoned R-2 Residential, modification requests; (e) 187 W. Airport Road — stormwater management plan, zoned I-1, Industrial, modification request; (f) motion: road closure for Race to Remember benefiting Alzheimer’s Association.

— Acknowledgments: (a) engineering and traffic study — removal of handicapped warning sign on Northview Drive; (b) engineering and traffic study —post a reserved (Handicapped) zone in front of 918 State St.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the June 27 meeting; (b) authorize signing the final subdivision plan for 1795 Sheaffer Road Subdivision (No. 21-03-FSDP).

— Old business: Preliminary/final land development plan for Rheems Retail Center (No. 22-05-FLDP) — proposal to construct a drive-thru lane around an existing gas station/convenience store located at 2040 W. Main St. The 1.79-acre site is located in the C-2 General Commercial District and is served by pubic water and sewer facilities.

— New business: Proposed zoning amendment for part of 125 Aberdeen Road from the R Rural District to the A Agricultural District. Review and make recommendation to the board of supervisors.

— Initial View: Minor subdivision plan for 1319 Bear Creek Road (No. 22-09-MSDP) — proposal to subdivide a 4.05-acre lot containing an existing homestead from a 40.1-acre tract. A sketch plan for the development of the entire tract was previously reviewed. The property is zoned R-1 Low Density Residential.

— Correspondence: Notification of renewal of the State Only Air Quality Permit for Wenger Feeds, LLC dated July 11, 2022.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 22, beginning at 7 p.m.