The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. The meeting will be livestreamed via the borough’s Facebook page; use the GoToMeeting link on the Borough's website at columbiapa.net. Agenda items include:

- 132 and 138 Locust St. and 45 Bank Ave.; 789 Main Street LLC, owners. Revise a previously approved design for a new four-story mixed-use building.

- 538 N. Second St.; Joseph Ayad, owner. Replace a wooden entry door with a new Masonite steel door. Install an uncovered concrete stoop across the ground-floor facade.

- 425 Walnut St.; Cimarron Investments, owner. Replace slate roof shingles with new asphalt shingles.

- 308 Locust St.; Borough of Columbia, owner. Replace 15 wooden panels with glass panes above fixed office windows.

- 155 Bridge St.; William Pflumm, owner; Dylan Pflumm, applicant. Install new full-lite steel door within an existing door opening on the building’s east elevation.

- 349 Union St.; TNH Sober Living, owner. Replace a two-part window with a wooden barn door. Install commercial signs measuring on two locations on the facade.

East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Four Seasons Banquet, 949 Church St., Landisville. Virtual meeting also being held via Zoom, ID 81609473616. Registration to attend in-person required, 717-898-3100, ext. 241, or manager@easthempfield.org

Call in via phone at 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearing: wireless facilities draft ordinance: (a) comparison of current to draft, J. Beck; (b) federal law, D. Cohen, Cohen Law Group; (c) presentations; (d) public questions and comments; (e) board discussion and close hearing.

- Consent agenda: (a) department reports, golf course, public works, development services, police, EMC; (b) request to vacate current countywide police hiring list from 2019; (c) heat and control final plan, Noll Drive, approval of a request to extend the recording deadline for the Final Plan; (d) Traditions of America first phase final plan, Miller Road: approve to reduce the project’s financial security.

- Action items: development services: wireless facilities ordinance.

- Manager’s report: board group report, public safety report (June 22 and July 13).

- The next public meeting of the board will be July 23.

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Instructions for attending the meeting can be found at the city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Proclamation, honors, awards and recognition: recognizing Sheila Mastropietro for her service to the Lancaster community.

- Reports of Committee of Council meetings held July 6: (a) Public Safety Committee, Councilor Xavier Garcia-Molina; (b) Public Works Committee, Councilor Pete Soto; (c) Economic Development Committee, Councilor Jaime Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee, Councilor Amanda Bakay; (e) Community Planning Committee, Councilor Faith Craig; (f) Personnel Committee, Councilor Janet Diaz.

- Legislative agenda: Consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation and Historic districts: (a) Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, owner of 555 N. Duke St., propose construction of a new two-story, three-level expansion of the emergency department facing North Duke Street. (This application was recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.); (b) Gershon LLC, owner of 135 E. King St., and Anthology Salon & Style Bar, applicant, request replacement of a modern wooden entry door with a new, full-lite wooden entry door into ground-floor commercial space; (c) George and Jessica May, owners of 230 E. Marion St., request replacement of a wooden garage door with a new, steel overhead garage door; (d) Michael and Kristin Matthei, owners of 214 E. King St., request replacement of cedar shingles with standing-seam cooper on a pent roof above the building’s ground-floor facade.

- Legislative agenda: ordinance for first reading: (a) amending the zoning ordinance to rezone property at North Queen, North Prince and West Frederick streets from hospital complex and residential density development and commercial services to mixed use; (b) establishing licensing provisions and regulations for conducting outdoor retail operations within the public right of way.

- Resolutions: (a) authorizing a funding project of the Lancaster Higher Education Authority to benefit the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology; (b) approving adoption of an amendment to the city’s official sewage facilities plan to include the warehouse district project; (c) approving adoption of an amendment to the city’s official sewage facilities plan to include the 4-18 W. King St. project; (d) authorizing a grant application to the Municipal Assistance Program for comprehensive planning; (e) authorizing amendment to the Water Fund Capital Improvement Plan to provide funding for water projects; (f) approving adoption of an amendment to the city’s official sewage facilities plan to include the 661 S. Marshall St. duplex project; (g) authorizing application for a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority loan for water projects; (h) authorizing a reimbursement agreement for funding of water projects.

Lancaster city planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., in the first-floor Commission Room, City Hall annex, East Marion Street entrance.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 13. The meeting is online only at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or 312-584-2401, using code 1696302. Among the agenda items:

- Previously postponed planning matters: community planning reviews: (a) East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by updating the regulations for the village residential zone and the village center zone.

- New planning matters: community planning reviews: (a) East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to create regulations for building and freestanding signs in commercial developments in the RCC Zone; (b) West Lampeter Township, proposed rezoning of an approximately two-acre tract of land being part of the property known as 2419 Willow Street Pike, from the office technology residential zoning district to the commercial highway zoning district; (c) Providence Township, proposed rezoning of approximately 19.722 acres located at 748 Lancaster Pike from residential to commercial.

- Subdivision and land development plans: (a) 2127 Kulp Road, Rapho Township; (b) Homestead Investments LLP, Clay Township; (c) Elam J. Beiler, Eden Township; (d) Parkside Reserve, first phase, Manheim Township; (e) Leon Ray Martin Excavating Inc., Brecknock Township; (f) Stephen F. and Fannie E. Fisher, Paradise Township; (g) Dutch Valley Auto Works, East Hempfield Township; (h) Lawn Equipment Parts Co., East Donegal Township; (i) Benjamin K. and Rebecca F. Smucker, Sadsbury Township; (j) 970 Oaklyn Drive, Brecknock Township; (k) 21 N. Prince St., Lancaster city; (l) Children’s Dental Health, Manheim Township; (m) 229 E. Main St./3094 N. Reading Ave., Adamstown Borough; (n) Martin Road relocation, Salisbury Township; (o) 227 N. Prince St., Lancaster city.

- Next scheduled meeting: Monday, July 27, at 2:30 p.m. online only at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or by phone at 312-584-2401, code 1696302.

Lancaster Township supervisors

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop department updates.

- Announcements: Historical Commission will meet Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

- Planning and zones business: (a) stormwater management site plan for 1429 Marietta Ave; (b) post-construction modification requests for Lancaster Country Day School; (c) request for release of financial security reduction for the subdivision and land development plan for Lancaster Country Day School; (d) request for release of financial security reduction for the stormwater management site plan for 122 City Mill Road; (e) request for release of financial security reduction for the final subdivision plan for 1521 Ridge Road; (f) request for temporary right of way/easement on township land by the City of Lancaster; (g) request for release of financial security reduction for the final subdivision plan for 1403 and 1405 W. View Drive.

- New business: The board will act on the following: (a) accepting dedication of Waypoint Drive, Crown Colony Drive, Farm Lane, Southbrook Drive and Water Leaf Road; (b) bids for the Lancaster Township three-year leaf collection contract; (c) recognition of township resident Judy Veser; (d) presentation of annual municipal separate storm sewer status update; presentation on Recalling our Township’s History by the township engineer.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Space is limited. Conference phone number 717-666-7740, ID 233 987 847. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) appointing Brian E. Freysz to the rank of lieutenant of the Manheim Township Police Department; (b) appointing Samuel J. Echternach to the rank of sergeant of the Manheim Township Police Department; (c) appointing Randy S. Nolt to the rank of sergeant of the Manheim Township Police Department; (d) appointing Jane G. Macedonia to the Zoning Hearing Board; (e) public hearing, G Investments LP, zoning ordinance text amendment petition.

- Consent agenda: (a) Wetherburn Commons parking lot addition, stormwater management plan, Fruitville Pike and Petersburg Road, zoned R-1 and R-3, financial security; (b) Stonehedge Estates, tract three, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, Koser and West Airport roads, zoned R-2 with TDR option, financial security reduction.

- Resolutions: approving amended and revised civil service regulations.

- Ordinances: (a) traffic ordinance, post pedestrian crosswalk on Ashbourne Avenue; (b) traffic ordinance, remove handicapped parking in front of 1025 Frances Ave.; (c) amending the Manheim Township Zone ordinance.

- Motions: (a) 1125 Georgetown Road, zoned R-3 and T-6 overlay, preliminary/final land development plan; (b) Calvary Church building addition, 1051 Landis Valley Road, zoned R-2, preliminary/final land development plan; (c) Manheim Township All Sports Wall, stormwater management ordinance, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., zoned R-3, modification requests; (d) Landis Home maintenance building, stormwater management ordinance, 1001 E. Oregon Road, zoned IN, modification requests; (e) Lancaster Country Club, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1, modification request; (f) bid recommendation for 2020 signal pole prepurchase contract; (g) bid recommendation for guide rail repairs.

- Acknowledgments: (a) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post a stop sign at the intersection of Rumford Road and Old Post Lane; (b) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post two school area signs in front of U Gro Learning Center, 1130 Erbs Quarry Road; (c) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post a stop sign at the intersection of Barclay Drive and North Eden Road; (d) acknowledge draft of ordinance for dedication of streets.

- Petitions: petition for cotton candy machines at pools.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor school board will meet Monday, July 13, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. An executive session will start at 6 p.m. followed by the committee of the whole at 7. The regular board meeting will follow the agenda of the latter. Agenda for the committee of the whole:

- Review school Board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) board goals for the superintendent for 2020-21; (b) Lancaster Lebanon Virtual Solutions.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) approval of the Richard L. Hibshman Driving School to administer behind-the-wheel driver training instruction to students in the Penn Manor School District; (b) The Janus School; (c) CDW-G G Suite Enterprise for Education subscription; (d) Edgenuity Odysseyware; (e) memorandum of understanding for certified school nurses; (f) memorandum of understanding for special education coordinator; (g) updated Pennsylvania Department of Education health and safety plan.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff; (b) leave; (c) board secretary services; (d) resignation; (e) band positions for 2020-21 school year; (f) administrative salary correction; (g) secretary sub caller stipend; (h) memorandum of understanding agreement; (i) mentor for the 2020-21 school year.

Warwick Township supervisors

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/related business: (a) time extension for the West Woods Drive project; (b) reduction of letter of credit for the Whitmer project; (c) release of letter of credit for the Riss-Herr project; (d) release of letter of credit for the Willier tract, lot 10 project; (e) reduction of letter of credit for phases 1-4 for Traditions of America; (f) reduction of letter of credit for phase 5 for Traditions of America; (g) conditional approval of the revised preliminary plan for Lititz Reserve phases 8-10; (h) conditional approval of the preliminary plan for Warwick Crossing; (i) consider the conditional use decision for Eli Esh.

- Old business: authorizing acquisition of right of way for the purpose of making improvements to West Newport Road.

- New business: (a) fireworks permit for Lititz Christian School; (b) Hartz 5K for Oct. 3.

- Next meeting: Aug. 19.

West Lampeter Township supervisors

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Hearings: transfer liquor license, Sheetz, Willow Street Pike.

- Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) Public Works Department report: authorize purchase of Kifco hose reel; (c) police department report; (d) Community Development Department report; (e) township manager’s report.

- Township administration matters: (a) approve change order, general site contract, Village Park improvement project; (b) Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 2020-21 winter service agreement; (c) appoint supervisor to fill vacancy.