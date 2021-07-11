HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. To address the Board, call 717-898-5564; email jacquelyn_strybos@hempfieldsd.org, by Tuesday, July 13 at 4 p.m.

Among the agenda items:

- Health and Safety Plan for 2021-2022.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.

Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, Honors, Awards and resolution of recognition: Mayoral Proclamation recognizing Indie Retail Week; Council Resolution No. 42-2021, recognizing Parks and Recreation Month; Council Resolution No. 38-2021, approving the appointment of John Bey as police chief of the City of Lancaster; Swearing in of Chief Bey.

- Reports of Committees of Council meetings held on July 6: (1) Public Safety Committee — Councilor Garcia-Molina; (2) Public Works Committee — Councilor Soto; (3) Economic Development Committee — Councilor Arroyo; (4) Finance Committee — Councilor Bakay; (5) Community Planning Committee — Councilor Craig; (6) Personnel Committee — Councilor Diaz.

- Legislative agenda: (A) Historic District — Consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Architectural Review Board for improvement to a property within the Historic District — David and Julie Beiler, owners of 101 Coral St., propose construction of a second-floor frame addition to a one-story rear wing, facing First Street

- Ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 14-2021, amending Chapter 55 of the City Code, Officers and Employees, to revise compensation for the Office of Mayor; Administration Bill No. 16-2021, amending Chapter 295 of the City Code, Water, Article VI — billing and administration to revise water shut-off notification procedures; Administration Bill No. 17-2021, rescinding COVID-19 construction regulations contained in Ordinance No. 01-2020; Administration Bill No. 18-2021, authorizing refinancing of a 2015 bank note and 2011, 2016 and 2019 bonds.

- Resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 35-2021, authorizing transfer of 607 and 609 Rockland St. to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster; Administration Resolution No. 36-2021, authorizing application for a multimodal program grant; Administration Resolution No. 37-2021, amending the Sewer Control Plan to include the LGH/Hankin Group project; Administration Resolution No. 39-2021, authorizing application for a Byrne Justice Assistance; Administration Resolution No. 40-2021, authorizing an agreement with the Central Market Trust; Administration Resolution No. 41-2021, authorizing conversions of COVID-19 temporary outdoor dining permits to annual permits.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearing for Ordinance 2021-03 - Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: Historical Commission meeting via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 P.M.

- Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following — Extension of time request for Southern Village phase IV final subdivision and land development plan; financial security reduction request for Hawthorne Ridge; financial security reduction request for Buchanan Elementary; loop driveway request for 1408 Ridge Road.

- New business: The board will act on the following — Res2021-08 providing authorization for approving operational support activities for participating members of LTFD; Res2021-09 approving and adopting articles of amendment to the articles of incorporation of LASA; presentation of MS4 status update.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Presentation — Fire Rescue monthly report; (b) Presentation — Police Department monthly report; (c) Presentation — Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (d) Recognition by the Board of Commissioners of the Ambulance Association’s 50th Year anniversary; (e) Presentation — Police Department annual awards; (f) Presentation by Vince Kneizys, Manheim Township Historical Society, regarding the 20th Year anniversary Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial.

- New business: (A) Consent Agenda: (1) 1430 & 1440 Harrisburg Pike — preliminary/final lot add-on and stormwater management plan, 1430 and 1440 Harrisburg Pike, zoned I-1, extension of request; (2) 124-126 Valley Road — preliminary/final lot add-on and stormwater management plan, 124-126 Valley Road, zoned R-3, extension of time request; (3) 1450 Manheim Pike — 7-Eleven — preliminary/final land development plan, 1540 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay, extension of time request; (4) Stonehenge Estates — Tract 1 preliminary subdivision and land development plan, Buckwalter Road, zoned R-2 and T-1 overlay, extension of time request.

- Resolutions: Resolution 2021-46 — Planning Module (Amos & Naomi King Subdivision).

- Ordinances: Ordinance 2021-11 Traffic Ordinance (25 mph speed limit on Brighton Avenue).

- Motions/Decisions: (1) Motion to approve the proposed lease agreement between Wetherburn Town Center, LP, and Manheim Township for a Manheim Township Fire Department Fire Station; (2) motion — request approval for the planting of trees at Overlook Community Campus; (3) Motion — Bid recommendation for 2021 stream restoration projects; (4) motion — bid recommendation for 2021 stormwater management improvements.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/.

Among the agenda items:

- Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Item 2. Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting regarding mandated health and safety plan.

- Item 3. Consent agenda for Administrative Actions: (a) New Story Tuition agreement for the 2021-2022 school year; (b) Integrated pest management services from Western Pest Services for 2021-2022; (c) Comet Co-Curricular Committee grant awards for 2021-2022; (c) Verizon MiFi Service agreement; (e) CAIU agreement for special education services; (f) ratification of IU bid award as cited for 2021-2022

- Item 4. Consent agenda for Personnel: (a) Professional staff and support employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) board secretary services; (e) mentors for 2021-2022 school year; (f) Elementary School 2021 Summer Camp instructors; (G) 2021-2022 volunteer coaches.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Presentation: Shentel Fiber Optic Internet overview by Chris Kyle, vice president of Industry Affairs and Regulatory and Curt Kosko, advisor to Shentel.

- Planning matters: County Meadows Final plan revision.

- Monthly reports: (1) treasurer’s report; (2) public works department report; (3) police department report; (4) community development department report; (5) township manager’s report.

- Township administration matters: Refuse and recycling bid document discussion.