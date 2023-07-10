HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: Health and Safety plan.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Recognizing Parks and Recreation Month; Addressing gun violence and supporting legislation to control firearms.

- Reports requested by Council: (a) Public Safety Committee – Councilor Janet Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee – Councilor Katherine Walsh; (c) Economic Development Committee – Councilor Jaime Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee – Councilor Ahmed Ahmed; (e) Community Planning Committee – Councilor Faith Craig; (f) Personnel Committee – Councilor Lochard Calixte.

- Legislative agenda: (a) Nominations for appointment: Consider nominations for appointment to the Planning Commission; (b) Ordinances for final passage: Bill amending the Public Art Ordinance; (c) Resolutions: Authorizing applications for grants for Binns Park renovations, replacing lead service lines, and a flag raising in recognition of Juneteenth in June 2024.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at council chambers, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: Consider the request of Chris Peterson to have a speed bump installed on the 400 block of College Avenue and the request from Cheryl Henderson to review the intersection of Manor and Fourth Street as a dangerous intersection.

- New business: Consider the appeal of Pascual Aponte for a handicapped parking denial based on determination of available off-street parking; consider requests from the following: Susan Baker to remove the parking area between the driveways of 1226 and 1232 St. Joseph St.; Brent Detter with David Miller Associates to discuss final land development plans for 216 Harrisburg Ave.; Shelley Patterson and Ann Harness, requesting a four-way stop sign at the corner of Second and Pearl St.; Gail Scott and Stephen Hohenwarter, property owners in the area of East Madison and North Lime Street, seeking to restrict large truck traffic on the 200 block of East Madison Street and surrounding alleys; Benjamin Morton with RGS to review plans for approval of Stadium Row located at 816 N. Prince St.; Madison Wanner, representing Liberty Place Unit Owners Association, to have stop signs installed at various intersections; Matthew Mack working Blessing of Hope at Franklin, proposing a new emergency access drive at the rear of the property; Benjamin Hogan with Department Public Works to review the intersection of Mary and Grant for removal of on-street parking on Mary, 20 feet south of the intersection to improve sight distance.

- Consent agenda: The following signs have been tentatively approved/installed: Handicapped parking: 107 Fair Ave.; 822 Lafayette St.; 252 Hazel St.; 841 Union St.; 508 S. Lime St.; 641 Fourth St.; No Parking Signs: 139 N. Reservoir St., do not block driveway; 119 Euclid Ave., do not block driveway.

- The following signs have been removed: Handicapped parking: 13 S. Mary St.; 27 W. Frederick St.; 415 Laurel St.; 704 S. Lime St.; No Parking Signs: 310 N. Queen St., Loading Zone.

- The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by Lancaster Parking Authority: 249 N. Lime St., Apt. 2; 601 S. Lime St. Apt. 1; 616 E. End Ave.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 10 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302 or 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

- Presentations: (a) Executive director’s report

- New business: (a) For Action: Cuffs Run Project; Community Planning & Ordinance Reviews, Clay Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance & Map by creating a new Educational and institutional Campus Overlay Zoning District, East Cocalico Township – Proposed rezoning of a tract of land located on Pfautz Hill Road from the Suburban Residential Zone to the Mobile Home Park Residential.

- For Information: Community Planning & Ordinance Reviews: Colerain Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance, to modify: regulations for the fences, walls, and hedges; driveway design requirements; administration and enforcement provisions; provisions for the number of principal buildings and uses; and regulations for swimming pools, tennis courts, or other recreational accessory structures; West Lampeter Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance by amending a section to permit a maximum building height for a Medical Residential Campus of 60 feet in the Residential Zoning District; Pequea Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance by amending a section to provide for specific criteria governing the operation of short-term rentals; Rapho Township – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to establish separate setback requirements for billboards located along limited access arterial streets, a separate maximum permitted height for billboards located along limited access arterial streets, regulations for electronic billboards and to establish the maximum sign area on billboards for the owner’s logo, trademark, and/or name.

- Subdivision & Land Development Items: Fisher’s Harness Shop, Strasburg Township; Shank’s Extracts, LLC – 350 Richardson Dr., East Hempfield Township; Shank’s Extracts, LLC- 451 Richardson Dr., East Hempfield Township; Elizabeth Township Building, Elizabeth Township; Larry H. and Laverne Kreider, Elizabeth Township; Lancaster Inn & Suites Expansion Project, Penn Township; 100 W. Airport Road, Manheim Township; 447 Noble Road, Sadsbury Township; Village at Funk’s Farm – Phase One, Manor Township; Benjamin S. King, Bart Township; Newport Road Water Storage Tank Project, Warwick Township; 121 Jalyn Dr. – Orlan Business Park, Earl Township; Isaac L. Lapp, Eden Township; Leon Rutt, Mount Joy Township; Lititz Reserve – Phases 9 & 10, Warwick Township; Cross Wrench Properties, LLC, Earl Township; Stevens Feed Mill Manheim, Manheim Borough; Building Expansion for Varitas Academy, Upper Leacock Township.

- Next upcoming meeting: Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m., Planning commission Meeting, 1240 Maple Ave.; Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m., Zoning Hearing Board Meeting, 1240 Maple Ave.; Monday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m., Historic Commission, 1240 Maple Ave.; Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., Board of Supervisors Meeting, 1240 Maple Ave.

- Planning and zoning business: Taco Bell – land development plan. Blue Rock Ventures – stormwater management site plan – financial security reduction request.

- New business: municipal separate stormwater system presentation to board by Ben Webber, township engineer.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Public Hearings/Presentations/Appointments: Employee of the Month; Manheim Township Ambulance Association, Fire Rescue, and Police Department monthly reports; Appointing Logan M. Good, Stuart A. Kopenhaver, and Hannah J. Martin as police officers with the Manheim Township Police Department; Issue Oaths of Office; Appointing Brian Mahon to the Manheim Township Public Library Foundation Board.

- Old business: Parks and Recreation Board Discussion.

- New business: Consent agenda: 1544 New Holland Pike – Stormwater Management Plan, Financial Security Reduction; RNJ Washes (Riptide Car Wash) – 1850 Oregon Pike, extension of time request.

- Resolutions: Tax Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act approval for Presbyterian Senior Living to have the benefit of the use of tax-exempt obligations in regard to the community project.

- Ordinances: authorizing installation of deaf child area signs in the 900 block of Pleasure Road.

- Motions/Decisions: (a) Enterprise Way Dual-Brand Hotel - preliminary/final land development & lot consolidation plan, 720 Enterprise Way; (b) Lancaster Airport Transteck Hanger - preliminary/final land development plan, 500 Airport Road, petition of Lancaster Airport Authority to amend zoning ordinance – motion to schedule public hearing; (c) Motion: approving the appointment of an acting chief of police for Manheim Township.

- Acknowledgments.

- Other business/deliberations: 2023 budget update discussion.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10 at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Planning matters: (a) conditional use hearing-Lampeter Meadows; (b) lot add-on plan-hay; (c) revised final plan-Meadow Ridge; (d) agreements-1891 Windy Hill Road; (e) well isolation waiver-712 Village Road

- Monthly reports: (a) Community Development Department; (b) Treasurer; (c) Public Works Department; (d) Police Department; (e) Township Manager.

- Township administration matters: (a) Village Road sidewalk easement; (b) PPL right-of-way Village Road.