East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
Board of supervisors reorganization: (a) appointment of temporary chairman; (b) election of chairman; (c) election of vice chairman.
Annual appointments: (a) appointment of solicitor, Blakinger Thomas Law Firm, Susan Peipher; (b) appointment of township engineer and alternates, David Miller and Associates, Becker Engineering, HRG Inc., Grove Miller Engineering and McMahon Associates; (c) appointment of vacancy board chairman, Michael Landis; (d) appointment of depositories, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust, M&T Bank; CNB Bank and Univest Bank; (e) resolution re: appointment of CPA firm to perform 2019 audit, Maher Duessel; (f) appointment of Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors conference delegates and voting delegate; (g) appointments to Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau board, representatives and alternate; (h) appointment to Central Lancaster County COG, board representative and alternate.
Appointments to vacant positions and reappointments: (a) Emergency Services committee, two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2021: (1) Hand In Hand Fire Company alternate representative, Don Boyer; (2) Hand in Hand Fire Company citizen representative, James A. Martin; (3) Lafayette Fire Company representative, Dave Keens; (4) Ronks Fire Company alternate representative, Dave Gribble; (5) Ronks Fire Company citizen representative, Melanie McHenry; (6) Witmer Fire Company representative, Chris Kauffman; (7) township supervisor representative; (8) township citizen representative, Susan Yoder; (b) Industrial and Commercial Development Authority, five-year term ending Jan. 16, 2025; (c) alternates to zoning hearing board, two vacancies.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
n 2020-21 school calendar.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval, resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of (1) employment, professional; (2) employment, support; (3) additional assignment; (4) leave of absence; (5) supplemental contracts; (6) additional salaries; (7) substitutes; (8) volunteers.
Business/Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of Act 1 resolution for the 2020-21 fiscal year; (b) recommendation for approval of on-target health proposal.
Miscellaneous: recommendation for approval of 2020-21 school calendar.
Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance for a special inaugural and organizational meeting. Among the agenda items:
Inaugural ceremonies: (a) call to order; (b) invocation; (c) Pledge of Allegiance; (d) call of roll of members; (e) approval of minutes for Dec. 17 meeting; (f) presentation of certifications of election; (g) administering the oath of office; (h) remarks of new council members; (i) remarks and recognition of retiring council members and treasurer.
Organizational meeting: (a) call to order; (b) call of roll of members; (c) election of council president; (d) remarks of the president of council; (e) benediction.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet for the organizational meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room 701. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) Resolution No. 12 of 2020, Property Assessment Office, exoneration request of county taxes; (b) Adult Probation and Parole Services, agreement for psychiatric evaluations, assessment and treatment recommendations; (c) facilities management, agreements for Big Conestoga No. 4A Linden Road bridge elimination and Big Conestoga No. 7B Circle Avenue bridge scour protection project.
Lancaster Township supervisors
The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, Jan. 6, with a workshop at 6 p.m.; reorganizational and regular meeting at 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
Workshop agenda: planning/zoning, public works, manager updates.
Reorganization meeting: election of officers, appointments, certifications, approvals, Resolution 2020-01 dispensing of payroll and payment of bills.
Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports.
Announcements: Board of Auditors meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; parking restrictions on signed streets remain in force through Jan. 16; real Christmas tree collection week Jan. 13-16 on regular trash day; artificial tree requires $4 service tag; Christmas tree drop-off for township residents only at yard waste facility area Jan. 13-17 and Jan. 20-24, dawn to dusk; office closed Jan. 20; next board meeting Monday, Feb. 10.
Planning and zoning business: the board will act on a request for the release of financial security for the City of Lancaster’s Operation Center final subdivision and land development plan.
New business: the board will act on Resolution 2020-02 amending the township schedule of fees.
Manheim Township commissioners
Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Appointments: (a) two members to the Boettcher House Museum board; (b) a member to the civil service commission; (c) three members to the planning commission; (d) two members to the parks and recreation board; (e) a member to the Public Library Foundation board; (f) a member to the Uniform Construction Code board of appeals; (g) a member to the vacancy board; (h) two members to the zoning hearing board; (i) assistant secretary; (j) assistant zoning officer; (k) fire chief/ emergency management director; (l) secretary; (m) treasurer; (n) zoning officer; (o) solicitor; (p) solicitor for personnel/legal counsel; (q) solicitor for Planning Commission; (r) solicitor for zoning hearing board; (s) engineer; (t) traffic engineer.
Manheim Township planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Springhill Suites, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, 720 Enterprise Way, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay; (b) Parkside Reserve, preliminary subdivision and land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1 with TDR option; (c) Belmont Lot 3, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, Fruitville Pike and Belwyck Boulevard, zoned R-3 and T-4 overlay.
Manheim Township zoning
The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Timothy Strosser Designs, R-2 residential, 75 Orchard Road. The applicant is requesting: (a) a variance to permit a proposed garage addition to encroach within the 15-foot side-yard building setback; (b) a variance to permit a time extension to obtain all necessary permits and complete construction.
MTS Group LLC, I-2 industrial and T-6 urban overlay area, 1046 Manheim Pike. The applicant is requesting the following for an office facility: (a) a variance to establish a build-to line greater than the 20-foot requirement; (b) a variance to permit less than 60% of building facade along the build-to line; (c) a variance to allow for parking to be placed in front of the building; (d) a variance to allow for a reduction in a sidewalk width from 10 feet wide to five feet wide; (e) a variance to permit no street edge treatment along the build-to line.
Mount Joy Township supervisors
The Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
Consent calendar: (a) Select Northwest Bank as the township depository; (b) authorize the chairman, vice-chairman, members of the board of supervisors, manager and treasurer to sign checks and pay bills before a meeting whereby they would normally be approved for payment. This is done for discount purposes, to avoid penalties and to facilitate the disbursement process (two signatures are required on each check); (c) authorize purchase of the 2020 treasurer’s bond; (d) authorize the entire board of supervisors, township manager, township secretary, township treasurer and township assistant treasurer to attend the annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention to be held May 3-6 in Hershey and designate the township treasurer as voting delegate; (e) establish 57.5 cents per mile as the mileage reimbursement rate for the calendar year 2020 for all miles driven by an employee who utilizes his/her personal vehicle in the performances of his/her employment duties; (f) 2020 road project: authorize the preparation and advertising of the following road projects for the calendar year 2020; road materials; seal-coating; Beverly Road, Bear Creek Road and Spring Road overlay; and Harvest Road reclamation; (g) adopt a resolution whereby, upon adoption, the park and recreation fee in lieu of mandatory dedication is set at an amount per dwelling unit or residential lot for park and recreation purposed during the calendar year 2020; (h) Ziegler, Dale R. and Debra A.: approve release of escrow, to guarantee the proper installation of all improvements, excluding public sewer and public water facilities, associated with the Ziegler stormwater management plan located at 1980 Mount Gretna Road.
Township appointments with terms: (a) park and recreation board, five-year term; (b) planning commission, four-year term; (c) Elizabethtown Regional Sewer Authority, five-year term; (d) vacancy board chairman, one-year term; (e) agricultural area advisory committee, one-year term; (f) zoning hearing board, three-year term (adoption resolution); (g) Elizabethtown Area Community Services Authority, five-year term; (h) Greater Area Recreation and Community Services, three-year term; (i) Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Commission, one-year term: (appoint three members).
Ordinance amendment, Chapter 135, Zoning: (a) open public hearing; (b) closed public hearing; (c) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance whereby, when enacted, the Mount Joy Township Zoning Ordinance of 2012, as amended, is further amended by revising definitions relating to dwellings and short-term lodging; permit short-term lodging in certain zoning districts; and establish regulations for the use.
Next meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 20; the next Regional Elected Officials meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, with the location to be determined.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
Review of school board meeting agenda.
Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center representatives; (b) Lancaster Academy representative; (c) Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representative.
Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) procurement cards and authorized users; (c) Penn Manor Education Foundation venture grants for 2019-20; (d) Market Street renewal agreement for UPMC Penn Manor gym scoreboard sign; (e) change orders, Penn Manor High School renovation project; (f) Diehm & Sons proposal for topography survey.
Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) volunteer listing for 2019-20; (e) Act 86 locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-20 school year; (f) mentor for the 2019-20 school year.
West Lampeter Township supervisors
The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will have its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
Swearing in elected supervisors (Barry Hershey and Rick Breneman).
Reorganization of board: (a) appointment of temporary chairman; (b) election of chairman; (c) election of vice-chairman; (d) election of secretary/treasurer
Presentation: Denise Day, Brandywine YMCA.
Planning matters: request for reduction of letter of credit, Willow Valley/McDonald’s.
Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.
Township administration matters: (a) appointments to various boards and committees; (b) appointment of Trout CPA, 2019 audit; (c) award contract, athletic field construction (Village Park); (d) authorize CPI increase in mowing contract option year one; (e) authorize unit price in refuse hauling contract, option year two or three; (f) Comcast franchise renewal update; (g) renew of Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System contract changes.