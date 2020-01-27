Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: recognition of Fire Bureau promotions.
- Legislative agenda: Administration Resolution No. 20-2020, authorizing the conditional appointment of new firefighters.
Lancaster City zoning
The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in City Council chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
- No. 19-079, Ruby Spring LLC, 540 E. Fulton St., use variance for take-out alcohol sales; variance to exceed permitted 1200 square feet by 1780 square feet; special permit for off-site parking.
- No. 20-001, Joseph Verdegem and Brian Loiseau, 626 N. Franklin St., variance of group home conditions.
- No. 20-002, Gerardo Maldanado, 241 E. Clay St., variance to partially enclose a front porch.
- No. 20-003, Steve Young, 30 N. Water St., variance to have less than minimum habitable floor area.
- No. 20-004, Timothy and Alina Hopkins, 656 W. Chestnut St.; variance to exceed 65% total lot coverage by 18% (78% existing).
- No. 20-005, Villa Marble and Granite Inc., 1023 Ranck Mill Road, special permit for stone manufacturing or processing.
- No. 20-006, Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., variance of front yard setback; variance to reduce the required ground-level landscape area.
- No. 20-007, SACA Development Corp., 651 High St., special permit for adaptive reuse as a trade school.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, conference room 701. Among the agenda items:
- New business: (a) Resolution No. 16 of 2020, bid for road/traffic line painting services; (b) behavioral health/development services, 2019-20 amended agreements; (c) facilities management, authorization to proceed with acquisition of temporary right of way for the Pequea No. 6 bridge replacement project.
Lancaster County housing
Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at 28 Penn Square, Lancaster.
Lancaster County land bank
The Lancaster County Land Bank Authority meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at 28 Penn Square, Lancaster.
Lancaster County planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, first floor meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
- Appointments, presentation and reports: (a) Scott Standish, director of countywide planning; (b) Dean Severson, director of community planning, blighted property rehabilitation presentation, Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority; (c) Bob Bini, director or transportation planning.
- New planning matters for discussion and action: community planning reviews: No. 32-176, West Lampeter Township, proposed rezoning of a tract of land containing approximately 21.67 acres located on the east side of Peach Bottom Road and north of Wynwood Drive from R-1 residential district to R-3 Residential district.
- Subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) No. 67-65-9, Park City Center entrance redevelopment, Lancaster city; (b) No. 72-605-2C, Gap Hill Farm Wagons, Salisbury Township; (c) No. 75-46-1, Elmer P. Esh, Paradise Township; (d) No. 79-55-1, Orchard Road, Warwick Township; (e) No. 89-26H, West Cocalico Township; (f) No. 06-33A, Kenneth L. and Cathy A. Weiler, Salisbury Township; (g) No. 19-60, 1102 and 1116 Marshall Ave., Manheim Township; (h) No. 19-61, Turkey Hill Road, Caernarvon Township.
- The next scheduled meeting is Feb. 10.
Lancaster County redevelopment
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at 28 Penn Square, Lancaster.
Manheim Central School District
Manheim Central School District school board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Manheim Central District office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. Among the agenda items:
- Recognition of presentations: (a) learners of the month; (b) Manheim Fire Department recognition; (c) School Board Appreciation Month presentation.
- Superintendent’s report: (a) student board representatives, Troy Peters and Cassie Forry; (b) planning and construction workbook funding; (c) distribution of Manheim Central School District policies for first reading.
- Assistant superintendent’s report: (a) school calendar 2020-21; (b) state Additional Targeted Support and Improvement designation update; (c) transfer between entities.
- Personnel: (a) new position, support staff; (b) job descriptions, support staff; (c) retirements, professional staff; (d) retirements, support staff; (e) resignations, support staff; (f) resignations, substitute staff; (g) leave of absence, professional staff; (h) leave of absence, support staff; (i) new employment, support staff; (j) new employment, substitute staff; (k) supplemental contract items.
- Board committee reports: (a) business operations and facilities committee; (b) academic committee; (c) activities committee.
- General action items: (a) approval of the resolution approving the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed general fund budget for 2020-21; (b) approval of the Manheim Central School District 2020-21 calendar; (c) approval of a college advisor at the high school through Franklin and Marshall College for 2020-21; (d) approval of the 2019-20 transportation rates in accordance with the previously approved contract with Joseph C. Graybill Inc; (e) approval of Graybill bus drivers for the 2019-20 school year; (f) approval of the agreement with Faithful Transportation LLC, to transport learners that require special services for the 2019-20 school year; (g) approval of Faithful Transportation bus drivers for the 2019-20 school year; (h) approval to authorize Trane to rebuild the chiller unit at the Manheim Central Middle School; (i) approval of school resource officer Adam Webb to attend the annual National School Safety Conference in Dallas, Texas on July 5-10; (k) second reading and approval of Policy 204, as read on Dec. 16.
- Board representatives reports: (a) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (b) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (c) Pennsylvania School Boards Association/legislative; (d) Manheim Central Foundation for Educational Enrichment; (e) Lancaster County Academy.
- Informational items; (a) enrollment report; (b) upcoming school board meeting information.
Mount Joy Township planning
Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
- New business: (a) No. 20-01-WAIV: Charles E. Groff and Sons, proposal to expand an existing trucking/warehousing facility with a 16,900-square-foot building and 12,902-square-foot parking area. The stormwater management facility will be improved to handle the additional runoff. The property is located at 1284 Cloverleaf Road, and it’s within the light industrial district; (b) consideration of conditional waiver approval.
- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
