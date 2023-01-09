CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the auditorium at Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) Superintendent’s comments; (b) Board comments.

Action/discussion items: (a) Review of change order for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) Review of resolution not to exceed index; (c) Review of revised local independent audit (2021-2022) Report; (d) Review of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget for 2023-2024; (e) Review of new course proposals for 2023-2024; (f) Review of Math 180 three-year quote proposal; (g) Review of three-year district goals; (h) Discussion of board policy 123.

Review board agenda.

Public comments.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

School Director Recognition month.

Superintendent’s report: Final 2021-2022 annual audit report presentation; Health and safety plan update; Draft 2023-2024 school calendar.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Reports of committees of council meetings held on Jan. 3, 2023: (a) Public Safety Committee — Councilor Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee — Councilor Walsh; (c) Economic Development Committee — Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee — Councilor Ahmed; (e) Community Planning Committee — Councilor Craig; (f) Personnel Committee — Councilor Calixte.

Legislative agenda: (a) Nomination for appointment: consider the nomination for appointment to the Shade Tree Commission; (b) Ordinances for first reading: Bill renaming the Bureau of Procurement and Collections and moving the bureau to the Office of the Solicitor; (c) Resolutions: Resolution authorizing the conditional appointment of firefighters; Resolution authorizing elimination of the Northwest Tax Increment Financing District; Resolution amending the Sewer Control Plan to include The Yards project: 1147 Lititz Pike; Resolution authorizing a grant application for replacement of the Susquehanna Raw Intake Water Main.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at council chambers, 120 N. Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

New business: Action agenda: (a) Consider the request from StephJo Wise with the Fulton Theatre, seeking a crosswalk on Water St. at Grant St.; (b) Consider the request from Jeff O’Neil to install a speed bump on the 200blk Elm St.; (c) Consider the request from Sally Singer to renew her permit exemption at 420 N. Mary St.; (d) Consider the request from Michelle Akritas Batt for a third permit exemption at 116 N. Ann St.; (e) Consider the request from Laura Carroll to renew her permit exemption on a work vehicle for 114 N. Ann St.; (f) Consider the request from Dautrich Engineering for approval of the final land development plan at 40 Longfellow Drive.

Consent agenda: (a) The following signs have been tentatively approved/installed: Handicapped parking: 19 Seymour St.; 721 Fifth St.; 22 Chester St.; 729 E. Fulton St.; 119 E. Chestnut St.; 805 N. Reservoir St.; 715 Sixth St.; 815 E. Marion St. (b) The following signs have been removed: Handicapped parking: 38 Hershey Ave.; 461 E. Strawberry St.; 630 E. End Ave.; 317 N. Broad St.; 506 S. Prince St.; 732 Fifth St.; 333 E. Chestnut St.; 509 High St.; 436 Prospect St.; 527 N. Mary St. (c) The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by LPA: 9 S. Prince St.; 215 E. Fulton St., Apt. 406; 31 N. Lime St., Apt. 6; 510 N. Duke St., Apt. A; 119 College Ave., Apt. 3; 543 N. Lime St., Apt. 3.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms.

Among the agenda items:

Presentations and reports: Staff report.

New planning matters: Community Planning Reviews: (a) Ephrata Township — Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to require signs for public recreation areas, schools, colleges, churches, or other similar public institutions in the Commercial and Industrial Zoning Districts to comply with the business sign requirements in the Underlying Zoning District; (b) Mount Joy Township — Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to authorize subsoil excavation as a use within the Agriculture District, to provide regulations for subsoil excavation; and to provide definitions of terms

Proposed Southern Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan: (a) 10-30, Colerain Township; (b) 18-26, East Drumore Township; (c) 23-26, Eden Township; (d) 28-23, Fulton Township; (e) 3-25, Bart Township; (f) 43-58, Martic Township; (f) Ephrata Township- Proposed rezoning of approximately 5.75 acres of land located along North Reading Road and Church Avenue from Industrial (g) to Commercial (h); (i)East Hempfield Township — Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to permit duplexes in the Community Business Center Zoning District by right, and to establish a maximum density of four units per acre for duplexes in the Community Business Center Zoning District; (j) Millersville Borough — Proposed Comprehensive Plan; (k) Millersville Borough — Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance and Map to change the Traditional Neighborhood Zoning District from an Overlay District to a Conventional Zoning District, to revise the provisions for Traditional Neighborhood Development and to revise provisions for Live-Work Units; (l)Penn Township — Proposed rezoning from “RM” Medium Density Residential Zone to the “LC” Limited Commercial Zone part of the property located at 934 Junction Road and the properties located at 990 Junction Road and 1032 Junction Road or, in the alternative, the Agricultural “AG” District; (m) West Cocalico Township — Proposed addition to Agricultural Security Area.

Subdivision and Land development: (a) Richard A. Rhinier, Warwick Township; (b) Enterprise Way — Dual-Brand Hotel, Manheim Township; (c) Boulder Hill Group, LLC, Brecknock Township; (d) The Yards 1147 Lititz Pike, Lancaster PA; (e)Witmer Tract, East Lampeter Township; (f) 99 N. Church Street, West Earl Township; (g) Dutch Cousin Campground, East Cocalico Township; (h) Emmanuel D. Zook, Salisbury Township and Leacock Township; (i) Gehmans Mennonite School, Brecknock Township; (j) Richard L. and Bonnie Sue Martin, Manor Township; (k) Proposed Restaurant for Parikh Network, Lancaster Township; (l) Wabank Road Self Storage, LLC, Lancaster Township; (m) Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk, Manor Township; (n) DDMP Investment Advisors, LLC, Elizabeth Township; (o) Stevens Road, East Cocalico Township; (p) Wynfield at Millersville, Millersville Borough; (q) Propane Systems, East Donegal Township; (r) Queen and Frederick streets mixed-use, Lancaster city; (s) North Prince Street, Lancaster city; (t) North Prince Street, Lancaster City; (u) 1376 Campus Road-Phase 1, Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy Township; (v) Samuel Conley, West Hempfield Township; (w) Leon F. Stoltzfus, Upper Leacock Township; (x)Safe Harbor Partners, LP, Conestoga Township.

Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access info available at: manheimtwp.org.

Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Resolution appointing Matthew Barnes to the rank of lieutenant with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (b) Resolution appointing Daniel Braden to the rank of lieutenant with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (c) Resolution appointing Richard Flinn to the rank of lieutenant with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (d) Resolution appointing Justin Gernert to the rank of lieutenant with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (e) Issue oaths of office

New Business: Consent agenda: (a) Parkside Reserve Phase 3 and 5 — Final Subdivision Plan, zoned R-1, Financial Security Reduction No. 2; (b) Kissel Valley Farm — Parking lot expansion — 645 E. Oregon Road, Stormwater Management Plan, zoned I-3/DA, Financial Security Reduction No. 1; (c) Stoner Farm Phase 2 and 3 — Eden Road, Final Subdivision Plan, zoned R-2, Financial Security Reduction No. 2; (d) Settlements East — Landis Valley Road, Final Subdivision Plan, Phase 2, zoned R-2, Financial Security Reduction No. 1; (e) Westminster Presbyterian Church — Oregon Pike, Final Subdivision Plan, zoned R-2, Financial Security Reduction No. 1; (f) Posh Properties — Hotel and Self Storage — 789 Flory Mill Road, Preliminary/Final Development Plan, zoned I-2, DR-Retrofit overlay, extension of time request; (g) 1916 New Holland Pike (Albright) — Preliminary/Final Subdivision and Land Development Plan, zoned R-1, extension of time request; (h) 1061 Manheim Pike/1111 McKinley Avenue — Preliminary/Final Lot Add-On and Land Development Plan, zoned I-2, extension of time request; (i) Bent Creek — Tennis facility/pool renovations — Preliminary/final lot add-on and Stormwater Management Plan, zoned R-1/cluster, extension of time request.

Resolutions: (a) Resolution authorizing the sale and disposal of unnecessary property; (b) Resolution approving the employee handbook for non-union employees dated Jan. 1, 2023.

Ordinances: (a) Ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance of Manheim Township — 2014, as amended (animals and animal shelters); (b) Ordinance adding a special parking zone at 631 Janet Ave. and erecting a stop sign at Barclay Drive.

Motions/decisions: (a) Motion to approve the engagement of an architectural firm to perform a municipal campus feasibility study and master plan; (b) Motion to approve special counsel to investigate and evaluate legal services provided to the township in the Your Towne Builders litigation.

Acknowledgments: (a) Acknowledge receipt of engineering and traffic study to post no parking zones on both sides of Merchant Square in front of the fire truck exit ramp.

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet for the Pennmark public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the auditorium of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Pennmark Commercial Development public hearing: (a) Chairman will open public hearing; (b) Applicants presentation; (c) Public comment; (d) Motion to close public hearing; (e) Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the ordinance amendment presented by Pennmark Management Company, Inc. that would amend the Code of Ordinances of the Township of Mount Joy, Chapter 135, Zoning, as follows: (aa) To change the zoning classifications for several tracts of land identified as tax parcels No. 461-82176-0-0000, 461-00486-0-0000, from C-1 Commercial to C-2 Commercial and to change the zoning classifications for the tracts of land identified as tax parcel No. 461-95417-0-0000, 461-41455-0-0000 and a subdivided portion of 461-34081-0-000 (455 Ridge Run Road) from Agricultural to C-2 Commercial and; (bb) Amend and alter the Official township map to reflect the changes as referenced herein, namely certain parcels from C-1 Commercial and additional parcels from Agricultural to C-2 Commercial and; (cc) With the additional text amendments, namely amending the §135-133 Special Exception Uses to eliminate Subsections (G)(L)(P) and; (dd) With the additional text amendments, namely amending the area and bulk regulations under §135-133 and; (ee) With the additional text amendments, namely adding a new (Section) §135-141 referencing and allowing tax increment financing (TIF) and; (ff) With the additional text amendments, namely Special Exception uses §135-256 amending the retail stores and shopping centers in excess of 10,000 square feet of gross floor area.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Mount Joy Township Municipal Building.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the LGI Room at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream available at: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Review of School Board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center representatives; (b) Lancaster County Academy representatives; (c) Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representatives; (d) Second and final reading of revised/new board policies

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Judicial review; (b) Procurement card authorized user listing; (c) MSDSonline agreement to provide a web-based platform for chemical management and compliance; (d) Saxton & Stump, LLC as district solicitor; (e) Tuition-free senior for the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year; (f) Contract for students with an IEP to attend a specialized program through the School District of Lancaster; (g) Change orders — Penn Manor High School project; (h) Acceptance of PMEF Venture Grants for fall 2022; (i) Villanova University affiliation agreement effective Dec. 23, 2022 for field experience for teaching and counseling services; (j) Agreement with Beth Soderberg, LLC for web development, information architecture, and accessibility programming for district and high school websites

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) Leaves; (c) Resignations; (d) Retirement; (e) Act 86; (f) Elementary tutors for the 2022-2023 school year; (g) spring musical 2022-23; (h) spring musical 2022-23 contracted services with Triforce Pro Audio for lighting and sound direction; (i) 2022 football coaching stipend revision; (j) Athletic worker; (k) Head track and field coach; (l) Event managers for 2022-2023; (m) Temporary middle school alternative education program; (n) Additional 40 days for Quay Hanna; (o) Mentors for the 2022-2023 school year; (p) Parent literacy workshops personnel addition.