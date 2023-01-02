EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet for the Reorganizational and regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09#success; or by phone: 1-201-715-8592, mtg ID 898 9370 2800, mtg passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

- Board reorganization: seeking nominations for chairman and vice chairman.

- Consent agenda: (a) staff (annual appointments); (b) emergency management coordinator; (c) vacancy board (one-year term); (d) water authority (five-year term); (e) building code and property maintenance board of appeals (five-year term); (f) planning commission (four-year term); (g) industrial development authority (five-year term); (h) township engineer (annual appointment); (i) township solicitor and special legal counsel (annual appointments); (j) pension fund actuary (annual appointment); (k) appointment of Smith, Elliot and Kerns to perform the 2022 township audit; (l) acceptance of the following professional rate schedules; (m) approval of banks for deposit of township funds; (n) establish treasurer’s bond; (o) fundraising activities for volunteer fire companies; (p) bi-weekly pay period for employees; (q) invoice payment dates; (r) 2023 employee holidays

- Resolutions: (a) zoning hearing board, John Bingham (reappointment for five years); (b) sewage enforcement officer, reappointment of Rettew Associates and Marvin Stoner (alternate).

- Authorizations/Approvals/Motions: (a) preservation of farmland resolution – acknowledgement of resolution designating the boards historical and current intention to protect farmland and to protect and promote agriculture and agricultural businesses in East Hempfield Township; to preserve prime agricultural farmland, and to preserve both the rural and agricultural character of the areas of the township generally referred to as north of Route 283; (b) 2023 fee schedule; (c) township traffic engineer appointment - McMahon Associates in Camp Hill.

- Supervisor committee appointments/goals: 2023 board goals (2022 goals provided as a starting point).

- Regular meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes for Dec. 21; (b) Lancaster Plumbing & Heating, time extension for plan recording until April 18, 2023.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 3 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

- Board of supervisors reorganization: (a) appointment of temporary chairman; (b) election of chairman; (c) election of vice chairman.

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the Jan. 3 meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Dec. 19 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds

- Annual appointments: (a) appointment of solicitor; (b) appoint of township engineer and alternates; (c) appointment of vacancy board chairman; (d) appointment of depositories; (e) resolution regarding appointment of accounting firm to perform 2022 audit; (f) appointment of Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors conference delegates and voting delegate; (g) appointments to Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau board; (h) appointments of SEO and alternate.

- Appointments to vacant positions and reappointments: (a) emergency services committee; (b) emergency services committee appointment to fill unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023, Lafayette Fire Co; (c) emergency services committee appointment to fill unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023, Ronks Fire Co; (d) Industrial and Commercial Development Authority, five-year term.

- Establishment of treasurer’s bond amount.

- Old business: (a) request for financial security release: The Reserve at Greenfield, Pitney Road.

- New business: (a) resolution Department of Environmental Protection sewer planning module, Paradise Energy, 2985 Lincoln Highway East.

- Action items: (a) resolution regarding police officer contributions to police pension; (b) resolution regarding nonuniform employees contribution to pension plan; (c) mileage rate approval- IRS rate; (d) transfer of file regarding bond counsel

- Next meeting: Monday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT

The East Lampeter Township Industrial Commercial Development Authority will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

- Reorganization: (a) appoint temporary chair; (b) elect chairman; (c) elect vice chairman; (d) elect secretary / treasurer; (e) elect assistant secretary / treasurer

- Approve minutes of the Oct. 26 budget meeting.

- Old and unfinished business: (a) Branding Gateway features and wayfinding; (b) report on business improvement district project

- New business: (a) approval to pay invoices; (b) 2023 budget adoption; (c) amendment to by laws regarding order of business; (d) appointment of auditing firm Herbein & Co.

- Next meeting: Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. More info: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of employment- professional; (b) recommendation for approval of employment- support; (c) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (d) recommendation for approval of a change to a leave of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contract; (f) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (g) recommendation for approval of volunteers

- Business/Finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of Act I resolution for the 2023-24 fiscal year; (b) recommendation for approval of a change order for early childhood/kindergarten center project; (c) recommendation for approval of a change order for critical capital projects.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 3 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of Dec. 5 and Dec. 10 committee meeting minutes.

- Personnel committee: nomination of Gerry Reidel for appointment to the Shade Tree Commission.

- Public safety committee: resolution authorizing conditional appointment of firefighters.

- Community planning committee: resolution amending the sewer plan for The Yards project, 1147 Lititz Pike.

- Public works committee: resolution authorizing a grant application for replacement of the Susquehanna raw-intake water main.

- Economic development committee: (a) resolution authorizing elimination of the Northwest Tax Increment Financing District; (b) American Rescue Plan Act updates.

- Committee of the whole: bill moving the Procurement & Collections Bureau to the solicitor’s office.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the City Hall chambers, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of Nov. 2 and Dec. 7, meeting minutes.

- Subdivision and land development: (A) introductory presentation, final land development plan for 221 and 227 N. Prince St. The 221 and 227 N. Prince St. existing buildings interior and exterior are proposed to be rehabilitated as offices, a restaurant and 62-64 multi-family apartments. Sidewalk along North Prince Street will be upgraded, and new sidewalk is proposed along Market Street. Domestic and fire suppression and sanitary sewer upgrades are proposed on both sides.

- Waiver of preliminary plan application for 1061 Manheim Pike and 1111 McKinley Avenue. McKinley Avenue Partners LLC, is proposing the construction of a two-story building (first floor and mezzanine) that will be composed of office, retail and warehouse uses with warehouse/loading in the rear. The project is located in both Manheim Township and the City of Lancaster and will be service by public sewer and water. The applicant requests a modification to allow for the plan to be considered as a final plan and to waive the requirement to process a preliminary plan.

- The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster requests the Planning Commission to make recommendation as to the appropriate reuse of the property located at 523 Woodward St.

- Comprehensive plan update.

- Other business: Short-term rental updated presentation by Chief Planner Douglas Smith.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the City Council chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- East Madison Friends LLC, 218 E. Madison St., special permit to nonconforming uses (contractor’s office to hotel); special permit for off-site parking, or in the alternative; variance to reduce the required parking by three spaces.

- Silvio Schiaroli, 409 High St., variance to exceed 75% total coverage; variance to remove perimeter landscaping; variance of aisle widths and parking space dimensions.

- Red Rose Rentals LLC, 137 E. Walnut St., use variance for a short-term rental/visitor house rental.

- Stephen Esh, 839 St. Joseph St., use variance for a short-term rental/visitor house rental.

- Geoff Kurtz, 632 E. Chestnut St., variance to exceed coverage.

- Brentwood Builders, 303 W. King St., special permit for a multifamily dwelling; variance to exceed coverage; variance to reduce required parking.

- Ju-Ping Song, 522 W. Chestnut St., variance to reduce one space to zero.

- Jamie McDonald, 617 W. Lemon St., use variance for a short-term rental/visitor house rental.

- Josh Gibbel, 800 Buchanan Ave., special permit for a community center.

- Kyle Solyak, 422 Ruby St., special permit substitute nonconforming uses; variance of front and side yard setbacks and lot coverage; special permit for the modification of perimeter landscaping requirements.

- Vianny Novas Sena, 350 E. King St., special permit for a vending cart/truck.

- Red Rose Rentals LLC, 139 E. Walnut St., use variance for a short-term rental/visitor house rental.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Executive session will be held to discuss an agreement.

- Reorganization meeting: election of officers, appointments/re-appointments, certifications, approvals.

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: Monday, Jan. 2, township office closed. No change to the trash/recycle collection, collection will run as normal for the week; (a) Wednesday, Jan. 4, board of auditors annual meeting 5:30 p.m.; (b) Saturday, Jan. 14, free curbside collection of real Christmas trees takes place townshipwide on one day only, all decorations removed, no tree bags. If you miss this collection day, tree will require a $4 service tag. Artificial trees require $4 service tag. Now through Jan. 14, drop-off of real Christmas trees is available at the woody waste facility dawn to dusk, in the designated area only, all decorations removed, no tree bags. No artificial trees or yard waste. Area is under video surveillance; violators will be cited; (c) Monday, Jan. 16, township office closed. No change to the trash/recycle collection, collection will run as normal for the week; (d) now through Jan. 19, parking restrictions on signed streets remains in force to allow for a final sweeping of the streets, weather permitting (e) Monday, Feb. 6, Historical Commission meeting 6:30 p.m.

- Next meeting: Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585, Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333. Among the agenda items:

- Posh Hospitality No. 4 Flory Mill LLC, I-2 industrial district and D-R retrofit overlay, 789 Flory Mill Road. The applicant is requesting a variance to authorize an on-lot water system on the property.

- Doug Martin, R-3 residential district and T-4 urban neighborhoods overlay, 426 Butler Ave. The applicant is requesting a variance for a building addition to encroach 18 feet and 9 inches into the 35-foot rear yard setback.

- Airport Road Group LLC, I-1 industrial district and D-A airport overlay, 100 W. Airport Road. The applicant is requesting: a special exception to operate a commercial day care center on the property; a variance to allow for sidewalks within the 20-foot perimeter buffer; a variance to reduce the required planting strip from 10 feet wide to 3- to 4-feet wide along West Airport Road and Lititz Pike; a variance to authorize parking between buildings and Lititz Pike; a variance to allow existing sidewalk to remain at 5 feet in width along West Airport Road and Lititz Pike; a variance on installing a street wall/street edge treatment along the Lititz Pike road frontage; a variance to allow two freestanding signs, one for each use; a variance to allow parking in front of the existing building and proposed day care center along Lititz Pike.

- Tippetts/Weaver Architects, B-3 business district, 1703 New Holland Pike. The applicant is requesting: a variance to allow required parking to be located on another lot other than the same lot as the use they serve; a variance to allow parking to be located in a different zoning district than the district that the primary use is located in; a variance to allow access to parking located in a different zoning district than the district that the primary use and existing parking lot is located in.

- Time extension request on previously granted approval: Village of Olde Hickory Phase 3, R-3 residential district and D-C corridor overlay, 600 Olde Hickory Road, request to extend the period to obtain permits by one year to Dec. 24, 2023, with construction associated with the variances to be completed by Dec. 24, 2024.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

- Board of supervisors appointments: (a) chairman; (b) vice chairman; (c) Secretary Patricia J. Bailey; (d) Treasurer Sherri L. Minnich; (e) zoning officer Justin S. Evans; (f) engineer Benjamin S. Craddock, Lancaster Civil Engineering Co; (g) solicitor Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane, P.C.

- Consent calendar: (a) select Northwest Savings Bank as the township depository; (b) authorize the chairman, vice chairman, supervisors, manager and treasurer to sign checks and pay bills before a meeting whereby they would normally be approved for payment. This is done for discount purposes, to avoid penalties and to facilitate the disbursement process. (Two signatures are required on each check.); (c) authorize purchase of the 2023 treasurer’s bond; (d) authorize all supervisors, the township manager, township secretary and township treasurer to attend the annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors Convention to be held April 23-26 in Hershey and designate the township manager as voting delegate; (e) public works, equipment reimburse rate schedule; (f) municipal real estate tax collection; (g) Lancaster Civil Engineering Co., 2023 Rates; (h) new software, SmartGov.

- Township appointment with terms: (a) recreation board, five-year term; (b) planning commission, four-year term; (c) vacancy board chairman, one-year term; (d) Elizabethtown Regional Sewer Authority, five-year Term; (e) Agricultural Area Advisory Committee, one-year term; (f) zoning hearing board, three-year term; (g) Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services, three-year term; (h) Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Commission, one-year term.

- Indian Rock Circle, handicap parking request.

- Handicap parking request.

- Vehicles and traffic amendment.

- Panattoni Development Co., warehouses.

- Waste management: Lancaster Landfill LLC, zoning text amendment petition resubmission

- A public hearing will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School auditorium for the Pennmark Commercial Development at the corner of Cloverleaf Road and Route 230.

- The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Reorganization of board: (a) appointment of temporary chairperson; (b) election of chairman; (c) election of vice chairman; (d) election of secretary/treasurer; (e) appointments to various boards and committees; (f) appointment of Maher Duessel for 2022 audit.

- Planning matters: (a) final plan, Kendig Square (motion); (b) on-lot planning module, 879 Eshelman Mill Road (motion); (c) ag security update.

- Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) Public Works Department report; (c) police report; (4) Community Development Department report; (5) township manager’s report.