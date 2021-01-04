EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. To join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84436543263?pwd=dFNKVEVyc2thdGZYOFVEc0o0RmFFZz09; or by phone: 1-201-715-8592, mtg ID 844 3654 3263, mtg passcode 592167. Among the agenda items:

Reorganization of board.

Appointments by motion of staff, boards, commissions, committees: (a) staff; (b) emergency management coordinator; (c) vacancy board (one-year term until Dec. 31, 2021); (d) water authority (five-year term until Dec. 31, 2025); (e) building code and property maintenance board of appeals (five-year term until Dec. 31, 2025); (f) planning commission (four-year term until Dec. 31, 2024); (g) industrial development authority (five-year term until Dec. 31, 2025).

Appointment by motion of professional service positions: (a) township engineer; (b) township solicitor and special legal counsel; (c) pension fund actuary; (d) appointment of Smith, Elliot and Kerns to perform the 2020 township audit; (e) acceptance of the professional rate schedules.

Resolutions: (a) sewage enforcement officer appointment and fee schedule (Resolution No. 2021-01); (b) employee contributions, non-uniform pension fund (Resolution No. 2021-02); (c) zoning hearing board, Greg Kile, appointment for five years, (Resolution No. 2021-03); (d) 2021 fee schedule.

Authorizations/approvals/motions: (a) 2021 Pennsylvania State Association Township Supervisors convention (to be held April 18-21 at Hershey), appointment of a voting and alternate voting delegates to the convention; (b) approval of banks for deposit of township funds; (c) establish treasurer’s bond; (d) fundraising activities for volunteer fire companies; (e) biweekly pay period for employees; (f) invoice payment dates; (g) Preservation of Farmland resolution.

Supervisor committee appointments/goals.

Consent agenda: (a) department report on golf course, public works, development services, police, EMC; (b) D.L. Holding final plan (13-26.03), 2213 Leabrook Road; (c) Haydn Manor phase 1 final plan (05-59-fp) Miller Road; (d) Lititz Pike Associates final plan (18-09.02), 606 Community Way; (e) treasurer’s report; (f) invoices from all funds covering Dec. 5-18, 2020; (g) invoices from all funds Dec. 19, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021; (h) approval of minutes for Dec. 2, 2020, and joint zoning hearing board meeting, Dec. 10, 2020.

Action items: (a) Kellogg’s plant expansion sketch plan (20-11.01); (b) 3101 Yellow Goose Road, sketch plan (20-12.01); (c) CM High Inc., traffic signal contract for maintenance services, 2021; (d) proposals to acquire right-of-way for Farmingdale long-term improvements; (e) accreditation manager contract proposals; (f) Old Rohrerstown Road bridge, supplemental funding to engineering contract; (g) employment severance agreement for Terri Morton, Four Seasons banquet manager.

Old business: zoning ordinance, discussion on scope of sign amendments.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Meetings will also be held via Zoom. Visit eastlampetertownship.org for more information. Among the agenda items:

Board of supervisors reorganization: (a) appointment of temporary chairperson; (b) election of chairman; (c) election of vice chairman.

Annual appointments: (a) appointment of solicitor, Blakinger Thomas Law Firm, Susan Peipher, (b) appointment of township engineer and alternates, David Miller & Assoc., Becker Engineering, HRG Inc., Grove Miller Engineering and McMahon Associates; (c) appointment of vacancy board chairman, Michael Landis; (d) appointment of depositories, PLGIT, M&T Bank; CNB and Univest Bank; (e) appointment of Pennsylvania State Association Township Supervisors conference delegates and voting delegate; (f) appointments to Central Lancaster County Council of Governments, board representative and alternate; (g) appointment of county treasurer as 2021 tax collector.

Appointments to vacant positions and reappointments: (a) emergency services committee, two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2022: (i) Bird-in-Hand Fire Company representative, Paul Fisher; (ii) Lafayette Fire Company, alternate representative, Jason Beiler; (iii) Lafayette Fire Company, citizen representative, Eric Bergston; (iv) Ronks Fire Company representative, Steven Gibble; (v) Witmer Fire Company alternate representative, Michael Creamer; (vi) Witmer Fire Company citizen representative, Nicole Castagna; (vii) Witmer Fire Company representative to fill unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021, Greg Sherman; (viii) township supervisor alternate representative; (ix) township citizen representative, Clair Graham; (b) industrial and commercial development authority, five-year term ending Jan. 6, 2026.

Establishment of treasurer’s bond amount.

Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of Dec. 21, 2020, regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Action items: (a) resolution re: police officer contributions to police pension plan; (b) resolution regarding non-uniform employees contributions to pension plan; (c) mileage rate approval, IRS rate.

Manager’s report: (a) acquisition of 2551 Old Philadelphia Pike/Nolt’s Mill; (b) Walnut Street extension/Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hempfield School District School Board will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the Centerville Middle School auditorium, 865 Centerville Road. For more information, visit hempfieldsd.org. Among the agenda items:

COVID-19 update.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. Instructions to attend, visit l-spioneers.org/school-district. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: recommendations for approval of (a) resignation; (b) employment, professional; (c) employment, support; (d) change of status; (e) leave of absence; (f) substitutes; (g) supplemental contracts; (h) volunteers; (i) support staff 2021-22 hourly rates; (j) salary exempt 10-month 2021-22 salary ranges; (k) salary exempt 12-month 2021-22 salary ranges; (l) administrative 2021-22 salary ranges.

Business/finance committee: recommendations for approval of (a) Act I Resolution for 2021-22 fiscal year; (b) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 IDEA Part B use of funds agreement; (c) Fulton Bank municipal lease for 337 Dell laptops; (d) Fulton Bank municipal lease for 2020 Ford transit van; (e) addendum to contract TX Team Rehab Inc.; (f) 2020-21 special education contract with Warwick School District.

Academic: recommendation for the ratification of emergency instructional time template.

Miscellaneous: recommendation for approval of 2021-22 school calendar.

Next board meeting: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. For instructions to attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: nominations of (a) Lloyd Henry for appointment to the Civil Service Board; (b) Douglas Byler for reappointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board; (c) Christina Leslie for reappointment to the Shade Tree Commission; (d) Robert Shenk for reappointment to the Shade Tree Commission; (e) Dean Lee Evans for reappointment to the Traffic Commission; (f) Constance Mandros for reappointment to the Traffic Commission.

Community Planning Committee: (a) review of the Historical Architectural Review Board recommendation of denial for 130 E. Vine St.; (b) Resolution No. 03-2021, approving an amendment to the Sewer Control Plan; (c) Resolution No. 02-2021, amending the Emergency Solutions Plan to provide shelter funding; (d) Administration Resolution No. 04-2021, amending noise control ordinance.

Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 03-2021, approving Pennvest funding for Public Works water projects; (b) Administration Resolution No. 04-2021, appointing Cindy McCormick as city engineer.

Public Safety Committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 01-2021, amending the city’s fire prevention code; (b) Council Resolution No. 01-2021, recognizing and commenting health care workers.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. For instructions to attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com, under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

535-537 Church St.; Esh Customs Homes, owners. Demolish a one-story, three-bay brick garage at the rear of the parcel facing Howard Avenue and construct a new brick wall along the edge of the parcel.

470 Poplar St.; Broken Compass Real Estate LLC, owners. Install a new metal alleyway gate.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) Resolution No. 1 of 2021, CARES Act fund budget adjustments for peacekeeping services at the magisterial district judicial offices; (b) facilities management, grant application for mosquito-borne disease control grant program; (c) court administration, third addendum to lease for Magisterial District Court 02-3-02; (d) Agricultural Preserve Board, agreement of sale for agricultural conservation easement.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. For instructions to attend, visit twp.lancaster.pa.us. Among the agenda items:

Reorganization meeting: (a) election of officers, (b) appointments, (c) certifications, (d) approvals, (e) Resolution 2021-01, dispensing of payrolls/payment of bills.

Regular meeting: (a) secretary’s report, (b) treasurer’s report, (c) payment of bills, (d) other reports, workshop/management reports.

Announcements: (a) board of auditors meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 via Zoom; (b) parking restrictions on signed streets still in effect through Jan. 15; (c) curbside collection of real Christmas trees week of Jan. 11-14 on scheduled trash day, no decorations or tree bags, $4 tag required if you miss collection or have artificial tree for disposal; (d) real Christmas tree drop-off (township residents only) at the township woody waste facility now through Jan. 14, dawn to dusk, in designated area only, no decorations/tree bags/artificial trees/woody waste; (e) township office closed Jan. 18, no change to trash/recycle collection; (f) Historical Commission meets Feb. 1 via Zoom; (g) next board meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

Planning and zoning business: The board will act on a post-construction modification request for Southern Village Phase II Lot 262.

New business: The board will act on Resolution 2021-02, amending the township schedule of fees.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. Zoom Meeting ID 873 5349 4034. Visit mtjoytwp.org for more information. Among the agenda items:

Board of supervisors appointments: (a) chairman; (b) vice chairman; (c) secretary, Patricia J. Bailey; (d) treasurer, Richard E. Forry; (e) zoning officer, Justin S. Evans; (f) engineer, Benjamin S. Craddock, Lancaster Civil Engineering Co.

Consent calendar: (a) select Northwest Savings Bank as the township banking institution; (b) authorize the chairman, vice chairman, members of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors, managers and treasurer to sign checks and pay bills; (c) authorize purchase of the 2021 treasurer’s bond; (d) authorize the entire Board of Supervisors of Mount Joy Township, township manager, township secretary, township treasurer and township assistant treasurer to attend the annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention to be held April 18-21 in Hershey, and designate the township treasurer as voting delegate; (e) Public Works Department, personnel; (f) calendar year 2021 mileage reimbursement rate; (g) Park & Recreation fee-in-lieu of mandatory dedication; (h) Dombach, Larry C., (Morris Run Development).

Township appointments: (a) MJT Park & Recreation Board, five-year term; (b) MTJ Planning Commission, four-year term; (c) MJT Vacancy Board chairman, one-year term; (d) MJT Agricultural Area Advisory Committee, one-year term; (e) MJT Zoning Hearing Board, three-year term; (f) Elizabethtown Area Community Services Authority, five-year term; (g) Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services, three-year term; (h) Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Commission, one-year term.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Mount Joy Board of Supervisors will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will virtually meet 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. For instructions to attend remotely, visit youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools. Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: (a) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center representative; (b) Lancaster County Academy representatives; (c) Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representative; (d) first reading of revised school board policies.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) tuition-free senior for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year; (b) approval of Communication Essential, LLC for interpreting and translation services; (c) agreement with Candoris for Sophos Endpoint Protection security software; (d) procurement card authorized user listing; (e) Approval of the 2020-21 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief school health and safety grant; (f) special education legal agreement with a family; (g) job description, audio visual services coordinator.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2020-21 school year; (b) leaves; (c) resignations; (d) volunteer listing for 2020-21; (e) appointment of Dustin Hornberger as head boys’ volleyball coach for 2020-21; (f) spring musical co-curricular positions.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items: