EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access: by phone 1(646) 558-8656; or 1 (301) 715-8592; via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) Stauffer tract, Stony Battery Road/Marietta Avenue (18-10.03) time extension to allow plan recording; (b) Turkey Hill No. 325 (19-100.11), Centerville Road, establish financial security and storm water fees; (c) invoices from all funds covering Jan. 22-Feb. 4; (d) approval of Jan. 9 minutes.

— Action items: (a) Lime Spring Square Phase 5, (lot 4), (16-08.05) — request to release site improvement bond and extend plan recording for one year, until Feb. 17, 2023; (b) Stauffer tract, Stony Battery Road/Marietta Avenue (18-10.03) — deed of dedication — acceptance of land from Keystone Customs Homes; (c) property maintenance code — draft ordinance to move to the 2018 PMC — authorization to advertise; (d) zoning ordinance amendment, Ordinance No. 2022-02, amendments related to permitted, special exception and conditional uses in certain zones — adoption consideration; (e) zoning ordinance amendment to draft text amendment signage — authorization to prepare draft ordinance, advertise and forward to the planning commissions for review; (f) special event — Penn Legacy for traffic control (constables) for soccer tournaments on Feb. 26-27, May 7-8, May 14-15, June 4-5, June 18-19, Sept. 3-4, Oct. 8-9, Nov. 12-13, Nov. 19-20, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10, and use of A. Herr Park for the Hempfield Classic held on the November dates; (g) A. Herr Park wetland creation —clean water grant submission authorization and authorization to sign landowner letter; (h) board goals 2022.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St..

Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision and land development: (a) Introductory presentation for preliminary/final plan for 213 College Ave. The development HDC MidAtlantic proposed a preliminary/final plan for 64 affordable residential units between 30-40% AMI, including the redevelopment and expansion of a portion of parking deck that fronts on Elm Street; (b) proposed zoning text amendments by city staff to address wireless communication facilities, housing, parking, and greening; (c) time extension for 221-227 N. Prince St., final land development.

— Redevelopment Authority of City of Lancaster (RACL): Certification of Blight for 630 S. Marshall St.

LANCASTER HISTORICAL REVIEW

The Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the first-floor Media Room, Lancaster City Police Station, 39 W. Chestnut St. All attendees are required to wear face masks.

Among the agenda items:

— 225 N. Concord St. — Andrea N. Lommen, owner, install four solar panels on a front roof.

— 418 Poplar St. — Ray Stoltzfus, owner, replace a wooden front entry door with a new fiberglass door.

— 39 South Lime St. — Robert Radicevich, owner, Ocasio Welding & Fabrication, LLC, applicant, install steel handrails on front entry steps.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet for a special workshop meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. For remote access: visit manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Workshop/informational session by township solicitor.

— Acknowledgment.

— Public comment.