EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) Belmont Property Management Group (2723/2727 Columbia Ave) establish escrow; (b) State Road Commerce Park (lots 1 and 3) — 90 day time extension until May 14 to record plan; (c) Invoices from all funds covering Jan. 21 to Feb. 3; (d) Approval of minutes from Jan. 18.

- Action items: (a) Ground lease (amended and restated) between Recreation Authority and township; (b) Workers compensation — updated physician panel list; (c) Keystone Custom Homes — acknowledgement of zoning text amendment pertaining to residential building height.

- Old business: Church/Nolt Recreation Facility — continued discussion; MS4 quarterly update from DM/A.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 on the fourth floor of the City Police Station, 39 West Chestnut St.

Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision and land development: (a) Planning Commission waiver of formal process for 22 S. Duke Street. Inline Properties/Steve Levin is requesting a waiver of the formal land development process for 22 S. Duke St. The project consists of converting an existing office building with an existing apartment unit into nine apartments with commercial space on the first floor and adding 900 square feet at the rear of the building; (b) Final land development plan presentation for 221 and 227 N. Prince St. The 221 and 227 North Prince St. existing buildings’ interior and exterior are proposed to be rehabilitated as offices, a restaurant and 62-64 multi-family apartments. Sidewalk along North Prince Street will be upgraded, and new sidewalk is proposed along Market St. Domestic and fire suppression and sanitary sewer upgrades are proposed on both properties; (c) Revised final land development plan for 250 College Ave. ELA Group Inc., on behalf of Washington Place Equities (WPW) has submitted a revised final land development plan for 250 College Ave. The summary of changes are: reducing the first-floor commercial space to 1,700 square feet; increasing number of apartment units from 169 to 185.

- Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL): (a) The City Reinvestment Board has forwarded 415 Church Street for certification of blight; (b) RACL requests Planning Commission recommendation of appropriate land use for the following properties: 470 Beaver St. and 30 Caroline St.

- Comprehensive plan update.

- Other business: Discussion on zoning ordinance amendments.