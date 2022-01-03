EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Zoom meeting info: eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Board of Supervisors reorganization: (a) Appointment of temporary chairman; (b) election of chairman; (c) election of vice chairman.

— Annual appointments: (a) Appointment of solicitor — Blakinger Thomas Law Firm, Susan Peipher; (b) appointment of township engineer and alternates — David Miller & Assoc., Becker Engineering, HRG Inc., Grove Miller Engineering and McMahon Associates; (c) appointment of vacancy board chairman — Dave Buckwalter; (d) appointment of depositories — PLGIT, M&T Bank; CNB Bank and Univest Bank; (e) resolution regarding appointment of CPA firm to perform 2021 Audit — Mahel Duessel; (f) appointment of PSATS conference delegates and voting delegate; (g) appointments to LCTCB board — representative and alternate; (h) appointments to Central Lancaster County COG — board representative and alternate; (i) appointments of SEO and alternate — Marvin Stoner and Dale High.

— Appointments to vacant positions and reappointments: (a) Emergency services committee — 2-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023; (i) Hand In Hand Fire Company alternate representative; (ii) Hand In Hand Fire Company citizen representative; (iii) Lafayette Fire Company representative — Dave Keens; (iv) Ronks Fire Company alternate representative — Dave Gribble; (v) Ronks Fire Company citizen representative — Melanie McHenry; (vi) Witmer Fire Company representative — Greg Sherman; (vii) township supervisor representative; (viii) township supervisor alternate representative filing unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2022; (ix) township citizen representative; (b) Industrial & Commercial Development Authority — 5-year term ending Jan. 116, 2027.

— Establishment of treasurer’s bond amount.

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the Jan. 3, 2022 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Dec. 20, 2021 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Old business: (a) Request for financial security release — Miller, 317 Strasburg Pike; (b) Request for financial security reduction — new Conestoga Valley Middle School, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

— New business: (a) ECHO agreement — 263 Clearview Road.

— Action items: (a) Resolution regarding police officer contributions to police pension; (b) Resolution regarding nonuniform employees contributions to pension plan; (c) mileage rate approval — IRS rate.

— Manager’s report: (a) Regional recreation steering committee.

— Next meeting: Monday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access info: https://www.l-spioneers.org/School-Board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) Recommendation for approval resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of change status; (c) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (d) recommendation for approval of extension of sabbatical leave of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (f) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

— Business/finance committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of Act I resolution for the 2022-2023 fiscal year; (b) recommendation for approval of IU13 Idea Part B use of funds agreement; (c) recommendation for approval of on-target health proposal.

— Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for approval of transportation; (b) recommendation for approval of field trip.

— Next board meeting: Feb. 7,, at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council inaugural and reorganization will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

Among the agenda items:

— Presentation of Certificates of Election.

— Administering the oath of office to Mayor Danene Sorace.

— Remarks by Mayor Sorace: State of the City 2022.

— Administering the oath of office to councilors — elect and fiscal officers.

— Remarks of new councilors and fiscal officers.

— Remark and recognition of retiring councilor and fiscal officer.

— Organizational meeting: Election of the President of City Council; remarks by the former City Council president; remarks of the newly elected City Council president; Legislative agenda: (a) Resolutions — Administration Resolution No. 01-2022, approving appointment of the city solicitor; Administration Resolution No. 02-2022, approving appointment of the Administration Services director; Administration Resolution No. 03-2022, approving appointment of the Community Planning & Economic Development director; Administration Resolution No. 04-2022, approving appointment of the Public Works director.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) Nomination of Daniel Falcon for appointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (b) announcement — orientation training session.

— Finance committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 05-2022, authorizing a funding project of the Lancaster Higher Education Authority; (b) Administration Resolution No. 06-2022, authorizing a funding project of the Lancaster Municipal Authority; (c) Administration Bill 01-2022, authorizing a Cable Franchise Agreement; (d) Presentation — parking meter rates.

— Public Safety Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 07-2022, amending civil services rules; (b) briefing — conditional appointment of firefighters.

— Community Planning Committee: (a) Review of the Historical Commission recommendation for the LGH/Hankin Project at Prince, Queen and Frederick streets.

— Economic Development Committee: American Rescue Plan Act updates.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the first floor Media Room at the Lancaster City Police Station, 39 W. Chestnut St. All attendees are required to wear face masks.

Among the agenda items:

— 225 N. Concord St., Andrea N. Lommen, owner. Install four solar panels on a front roof.

— 418 Poplar St, Ray Stoltzfus, owner, replace a wooden front door entry door with a new fiberglass door.

— 39 South Lime St. Vincent Palazzotto, owner, Ocasio Wedding & Fabrication, LLC, applicant, install steel handrails on front entry steps.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. on Jan. 19, in person at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items:

— Reorganization meeting: election of officers, appointments/reappointments, certifications, approvals.

— Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates

— Announcements: Tuesday, Jan. 4, Board of Auditors meeting 5:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 14, free curbside collection of real Christmas trees on one day only; now through Jan. 14, drop off of real Christmas trees available at the woody waste facility from dawn to dusk, service is for township residents only; Monday, Jan. 17, township office closed, no change to trash/recycle collection; now through Jan. 22, parking restrictions on signed streets remain in force; Monday, Feb. 7, Historical Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.

— Planning and zoning business: SWM site plan for New Danville Pike Lot 3; Res2022-04 for plan revision for new land development, Bausman Place Apartments.

— New business: The board will act on the following — Res2022-02 Pennsylvania Opioid Settlement Agreement, Res2022-03 amending the Lancaster Township schedule of fees.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote meeting info: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointments: Resolution 2022-01 — secretary; Resolution 2022-02 — assistant secretary; Resolution 2022-03 — treasurer; Resolution 2022-04 — zoning officer; Resolution 2022-05 — assistant zoning officer; Resolution 2022-06 — Fire chief/emergency management coordinator; Resolution 2022-07 — solicitor; Resolution 2022-08 — solicitor for personnel/legal counsel; Resolution 2022-09 — solicitor for planning commission; Resolution 2022-10 — solicitor for zoning hearing board; Resolution 2022-11 — solicitor for code compliance department; Resolution 2022-12 — engineer; Resolution 2022-13 — traffic engineer; Resolution 2022-14 — member to the Civil Service Commission; Resolution 2022-15 —member of the General Municipal Authority; Resolution 2022-16 —members of the Public Library Foundation board; Resolution 2022-17 — members of the planning commission; Resolution 2022-18 — member of the zoning hearing board; Resolution 2022-19 —member of the UCC Board of Appeals; Resolution 2022-20: Appointing an Alternate Member of the UCC Board of Appeals; Resolution 2022-21 — member of the vacancy board; Resolution 2022-22 — members to the agriculture/farm advisory committee.

— Motions/decisions: (a) Motion to reopen the 2022 budget; (b) motion to extend and amend the Special Medical Leave Policy.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, via Zoom. Zoom meeting: Meeting ID 862 2316 2067. Information: mtjoytwp.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Board of supervisors appointments: (a) chairman; (b) vice chairman; (c) secretary — Patricia J. Bailey; (d) treasurer — Sherri L. Minnich; (e) zoning officer — Justin S. Evans; (f) engineer — Benjamin S. Craddock; Lancaster Civil Engineering Co.; (g) solicitor — Josele Cleary: Morgan, Hallgren, Croswell & Kane, P.C.

— Consent calendar: (a) select Northwest Savings Bank as the township depository (banking institution); (b) authorize the chairman, vice chairman, members of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors, manager and treasurer to sign checks and pay bills before a meeting whereby they would normally be approved for payment; (c) authorize purchase of the 2022 treasurer’s bond; (d) authorize the entire Board of Supervisors of Mount Joy Township, township manager, secretary, and treasurer to attend the Annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors Convention on April 24-27 in Hershey and designate the township manager as voting delegate; (e) Calendar Year 2022 mileage reimbursement rate; (f) Park & Recreation Fee-in-Lieu of mandatory dedication; (g) municipal real estate tax collection; (h) Lancaster Civil Engineering Co. — 2022 Rates; (i) Ketterline, Inc (Robert Kettering), 2021-07-MSDP; (j) Make-A-Wish; (k) Conoy Avenue — 400 block traffic calming petition.

— Township appointments with terms: (a) MJT Park & Recreation Board — 5-year term; (b) MJT Planning Commission —4-year term; (c) MJT Vacancy Board chairman — 1-year term; (d) Elizabethtown Regional Sewer Authority — 5-year term; (e) Elizabethtown Area Water Authority — 5-year term; (f) MJT Agricultural Area advisory committee — 1-year term; (g) MJT Zoning Hearing Board — 3-year term; (h) Elizabethtown Area Community Services Authority — 5-year term; (i) Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services —5-year term; (j) Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Commission — 1-year term.

— The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will be held Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, via Live stream. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live videostream: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Item 2. Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center representatives; (b) Lancaster County Academy representatives; (c) Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representatives; (d) Approval of submission of the 2022-23 district comprehensive plan, academic standards and assessment requirements, gifted education plan, assurances, induction plan, professional education plan, and student services assurances; (e) policy for the use of school facilities and grounds.

— Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) IDEA Part B use of funds agreement; (c) procurement card authorized user listing; (d) addition of procurement card to be used exclusively by the student activity fund; (e) change orders — Penn Manor High School project; (f) food service consulting agreement 1 year extension with School Operations Group, Inc.; (g) Seesaw software agreement for three years, 2022-25; (h) memorandum of understanding agreement with Community Services Group (CSG) for an outreach specialist.

— Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignations; (d) retirements; (e) cross country education assignment placements effective Jan. 3.; (f) Act 860 locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2021-22 school year; (g) mentors; (h) high school tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (i) middle school tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (j) elementary tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (k) spring musical 2021-22; (l) Recommending approval of head coach for the 2021-22 school year; (m) winter coach; (n) athletic worker; (o) new volunteer coach.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

— Reorganization of board: (a) Appointment of temporary chairman; (b) election of chairman; (c) election of vice chairman; (d) election of secretary/treasurer; (e) Resolution 1-2022 — appointments to various boards and committees; (f) Resolution 2-2022 — appointment of Maher Duessel, 2021 audit; (g) Resolution 3-2022 — amend 2022 fee schedule.

— Approval of minutes: Regular meeting of Dec. 13, 2021.

— Oath of office administered — Supervisor Geoffrey E. Beers, Supervisor, Randall S. Andrews, tax collector Denielle L. McGuire, officer Anthony Weaver.

— Planning matters: Preliminary plan Lampeter-Strasburg Early Childhood Center.

— Monthly reports: (a) Treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

— Township administration matters: (a) Award Groff Evan Farm bid contract; (b) authorize advertisement for bidding — 2022 mowing contract; (c) LIMC Halloween.