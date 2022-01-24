LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Legislative agenda: (a) Legislative budget transfers — consider legislative budget transfer for fourth-quarter workers compensation expenses; (b) ordinances for final passage — Administration Bill No. 01-2022, authorizing a cable franchise agreement with Comcast of Southeast Pennsylvania LLC.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

The Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— No. 22-002: The Bench Mark Program, 102 S. Prince St., special permit for a fitness center.

— No. 21-069: Sarah Vu, 330 Winthrop Dr., use variance for a visitor house rental or the Alt; a special permit for a use not provided.

— No. 22-001: Alexzandria Fontanez, 1004 Union St., special permit for parking in front yard.

— No. 22-003: C and F Inc., 15 Tennyson Dr., use variance for a single-family dwelling.

— No. 22-004: ARY 786 LLC, 802 N. Ann St., special permit for a grocery store.

— No. 22-005: Heidi Shirk, 117 & 119 E. Lemon St., variance to be deficient of the 200-square-foot minimum habitable room size by 95 square feet.

— No. 22-006: Cullen Farrell, 841 N. Prince St., special permit to sub nonconforming uses (photo studio to eating/drinking); special permit to lease spaces; variance to reduce 25 required spaces to 15.

— No. 22-007: Adamsbury Associates, L.P., 213 College Ave., special permit for a multifamily dwelling; special permit for off-site parking; variance to reduce side yard setback from 12 feet to 0 feet, to reduce 25-foot rear yard setback to 0 feet, to exceed 70% building coverage by 7% and to exceed 85% total coverage by 5%.

— No. 22-009: Adamsbury Associates, LP., 224 & 226 Elm St., use variance for a multifamily dwelling; variance to reduce side yard setback from 12 feet to 3 feet, to reduce 25-foot rear yard setback to 0 feet and to exceed 5-foot front yard setback and to exceed 85% total coverage by 11%; to reduce required parking lot dimensions; variance for parking in front yard.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 27, in the boardroom at the Brownstown Campus, 231 Snyder Road, Ephrata.

Among the agenda items:

— Committee meetings will be held prior to the joint operating committee meeting. The finance committee meeting will be held by conference call on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 2:00 p.m. Executive session will be held at 6:45 p.m. for personnel and contract.

— Director’s report.

— Personnel committee: Recommendations for approval of resignations, appointments, and transfer; approval of personnel committee report.

— Planning and Development Committee: Approval of program planning and articulation — Delaware Valley University; information items — program planning post secondary draft, in-service update (December, January, March), Good Jobs Challenge, APE report, enrollment update and field trips.

— Finance committee.

— The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Joy Campus.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200. For remote viewing access via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Election of officers.

— Appointment of solicitor

— Public comment.

— Minutes of the December 2021 meeting.

— Communications.

— Report of the executive director.

— Financial reports for the months of November and December 2021.

— The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be on Feb. 22 at approximately 4:30 p.m. after the 4 p.m. meeting of the Land County Bank Authority at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200, and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC meeting rooms. Remote access: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointments, presentations, and reports: (a) Staff reports — Scott Standish, executive director; (b) Lancaster MPO Structure — Kristine Barr, senior planner, land use and transportation; (c) 2021 subdivision report — Dean Severson, director for planning services.

— New planning matters: (a) Summary, Dean Severson, director for planning services; (b) community planning reviews — (1) No. 27-122, Ephrata Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing short-term rental units; (2) No. 46-151A, Mount Joy Township, proposed rezoning of land identified as 611 Campus Road from institutional district (IN) to low-density residential district (R-1); (c) subdivision and land development — (1) No. 68-125-7A, BGE II Real Estate, LLC, East Drumore Township; (2) No. 73-47-13, 200 Plane Tree Dr., East Hempfield Township; (3) No. 73-338-3, 169 N. New Holland Road, Leacock Township; (4) No. 78-184C, 1300 W. Main St., Ephrata Borough; (5) No. 84-75-2, 2760 Main St., Caernarvon Township; (6) No. 87-115C, Benjamin L. Beiler, Colerain Township; (7) No. 08-71-3, West Penn Grant Road, Self-Storage, Pequea Township; (8) No. 21-50, Jason T. and Sara G. Blough, West Donegal Township.

— Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 25, immediately following the 4 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at housing authority offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. For remote viewing access via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Election of officers.

— Appointment of solicitor.

— Public comments.

— Minutes of the Dec. 21, 2021, regular meeting.

— Treasurer’s report.

— Report of the executive director.

— Communications.

— Unfinished business.

— New business: (1) Resolution approving a contract with Lancaster EMS for a mobile hygiene unit through the use of community development block grant coronavirus funds.

— Other business: The next meeting of the county redevelopment authority board will be held Feb. 22, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

LANCASTER TWP. ZONING

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. For more information: www.lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— New business: ZHB2022-0001 — 156 Wilson Dr., appeal from zoning officer

— The next Lancaster Township zoning hearing board meeting will be on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr.. Remote access: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Motions: (1) Provide 30 day’s written notice of termination of township manager; (2) approve separation agreement for James Drumm; (3) approve Resolution 2022-31 appointing Richard Kane as township manager/secretary; (4) approve employment agreement for Richard Kane.

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (1) Resolution 2022-11 appointing Mark E. Lovett, esquire, as the solicitor for the code compliance department; (2) Resolution 2022-27 appointing Lauren Shaffer to the agriculture/farm advisory committee; (3) Resolution 2022-30 appointing Alan P. Hawkins to the senior citizen advisory committee; (4) revised 2022 budget presentation.

— Commissioner liaison reports/announcements: (1) Commissioner Kauffman; (2) Commissioner Bear; (3) Commissioner Huyard; (4) Vice President Morgan-Brubaker; (5) President DiMeo.

— Old business: (1) Update on transfer of community center fund to a Manheim Township Public Library Fund.

— New business: (a) Consent agenda; (b) resolutions — (1) Resolution 2022-26, agreement for grant of access and linear trail easement Landis Valley Christian Fellowship and Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery (2) Resolution 2022-28, dissolving the Boettcher House Museum Board.

— Ordinances.

— Motions/decisions: (1) Patriot Towing, preliminary/final land development plan, 1117 McKinley Ave., zoned I-2 & T-6 overlay; (2) Stonehenge Estates, Tract 1, Final Phase II subdivision and land development plan, Buckwalter Road, zoned R-2 & T-1 overlay; (3) Westminister Presbyterian Church, maintenance addition, preliminary/final land development plan, 2151 Oregon Pike, zoned B-1 & R-2; (4) motion — request approval to receive bids for athletic field turf replacement and irrigation pond liner replacement; (5) motion — mandatory masks mandate; (6) appointment of commissioner liaisons to the advisory committees.

— Acknowledgments: Acknowledge engineering and traffic studies to remove the reserved parking zones in front of 134 Lincoln St. and 1115 New Holland Ave.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Dec. 27, 2021 meeting; (b) authorize the township manager to complete the sewage facilities planning module Component 4A for 1376 Campus Road (No. 21-17-FLDP); (c) accept an extension of time in which action must take place for the preliminary subdivision plan for Raffensperger with a new deadline of June 30, 2022 (No. 21-06-PSDP).

— Old business: (a) Final subdivision and land development plans — Phase 1 for 1925 Sheaffer Road, proposed residential development (No. 21-15-FLDP)- proposal to develop Phase 1 of the three-phase residential project containing 125 townhouse units on 12.45 acres. The site is zoned R-2 medium density residential district and will be served by public water and public sewer.

— New business: (a) Review of a zoning text amendment proposed by East Donegal Township regarding Mini Warehouses; (b) sketch plan for 380 Hershey Road (No. 22-01-SLDP) — proposal to redevelop a 0.64 acre residential property into a commercial business site, property is located at 380 Hershey Road and is zoned MU mixed use district, and is served by public sewer and on-lot water facilities; (c) sketch plan for the Westmount Development (No. 22-02-SLDP) — proposal to develop a 20-acre property located on Harrisburg Avenue (tax parcel 461-95688-00000) into 66 townhomes and 72 multi-family units, the site is zoned R-2 medium density residential and will be served by public water and sewer.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.