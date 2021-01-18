EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet in-person and virtually, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Virtual access using Zoom: Link to zoom meeting or by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID 814 0738 6170, passcode 492567. Social distance required; masks must be worn to enter building. Register to attend in-person, 717-898-3100, ext. 241; manager@easthempfield.org. Among the agenda items:

- Promotion: Officer Matthew Miller to sergeant.

- Hearings: (a) 2060 Dairy Road, billboard conditional use; (b) 2149 State Road, Sheetz liquor license transfer; (c) State Road, 7-Eleven liquor license transfer.

- Consent agenda: (a) Department reports: golf, public works, development services, police, EMC; (b) Lime Spring Farm phase 1 and 2, Noll Drive, approve financial security reduction; (c) Lime Spring Square, phase 4, lot 7, 2221 Embassy Drive, approve financial security reduction; (d) Noll Drive Office building, Noll Drive, deny financial security reduction; (e) Springbook annex, Good Drive, approve financial security reduction/release; (f) KRM-Stony Battery LLC, 801 Stony Road, approve financial security reduction; (g) Haydn Manor phase 2, Miller Road,: Approve financial security reduction; (h) Traditions of America, phase 1, Miller Road, approve financial security reduction; (i) Traditions of America, phase 2, Miller Road, approve developer’s agreement and stormwater operations and maintenance agreement and establish project’s financial security and stormwater management fees; (j) 701 Stony Battery Road, final plan, approve recording time extension; (k) Brookside-Sheetz phase 2, 2149 State Road, approve recording of time extension.

- Housekeeping items: (a) treasurer’s report for January 2021 covering all funds; (b) invoices from all funds covering Jan. 5-15; (c) approval of Jan. 4 minutes.

- Development Services: (a) Homestead Village sketch plan, 1800 Village Circle, approval of preliminary plan waiver; (b) 791 Stony Battery Road, final plan, approve of final plan and modifications; (c) Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside revised preliminary plan, approval of revised preliminary land development plan and modification; (d) Brookside- Enterprise phase 6 final plan, approve of final land development plan and modifications; (e) State Road Commerce Park, approval of revised preliminary and final plans and modifications for lots 1 and 3.

- Action items: (a) Old Rohrerstown Road bridge; (b) Farmingdale Road long-term project; (c) land studies (stormwater/municipal separate storm sewer consultants); (d) Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee; (e) employee manual update.

- Old business: (a) State Road (Brookside) reopening timeline; (b) report on (i) Farmingdale Road long-term improvements; (ii) townshipwide bridge plan long-term funding; (iii) Marietta/Stony and Community Way intersections concept plans.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Meetings will also be held via Zoom. Visit eastlampetertownship.org for more information. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approve Jan. 4 regular meeting minutes; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) request for release of financial security, Eby, 610 Millcross Road.

- New business: (a) McDonald’s land development plan including zone issue regarding parking, Lincoln Highway East / East Town Center; (b) King lot add-on plan, 12 Hedgewood Ave.; (c) informal discussion regarding residential limits in business park zoning district, High Associates.

- Action items: (a) resolution appointing CPA firm to complete 2020 audit.

- Manager’s report: (a) request for speed limit change, Eastbrook Road/ Route 896; (b) request for Department of Environmental Protection to allow delay for stormwater pollution reduction; (c) Lincoln Highway streetscape plan implementation report; (d) Walnut Street Extension / Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway report.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. To attend, visit l-spioneers.org/school-board/. Among the agenda items:

- Academic Committee: presentation on Martin Meylin Middle School initiatives.

- Business/Finance Committee: (a) discussion of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, 2021-22 proposed; (b) recommendation for approval of on-target health proposal.

- Miscellaneous: discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles for governance and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. To attend remotely, call 717-397-2835, ext. 3055; dkey@lchapa.com. Among the agenda items:

- Financial report: November and December 2020.

- Deputy director’s report.

- Operations and facilities manager’s report.

- Housing choice voucher coordinator’s report.

- Housing director’s report.

- Executive director’s report.

- Date of next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually. Information on joining virtually meeting will be available one hour prior to start time at cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/planning-commission/.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) resolution on agricultural preservation appropriation; (b) update of 2020 challenge grant; (c) resolution on budget adjustment for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program; (d) Lancaster County-Wide Communications, contract agreement with priority dispatch; (e) Lancaster County-Wide Communication agreement with ARINC Inc; (f) facilities management, contract extension with Rettew for Pequea bridge.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. For more information, visit lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Stormwater management plans: (a) Clark Residence River Drive, stormwater management site plan, action item; (b) Lancaster Township Fire Department, final land development plan, action item; (c) Bausman Place Apartments, conditional use, discussion item.

- The next meeting will be Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Zoom meeting ID 834 3271 7043. For more information, visit mtjoytwp.org. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) shared driveway easements, 1949 and 1871 Milton Grove Road; (b) trash and recycling program.

- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify Dec. 21 and Jan. 4 minutes; (b) accept, ratify and confirm: (i) treasurer’s report for Dec. 1-31; (ii) escrow account summary report; (iii) township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposits; (c) approve payments of bills and ratify the payment of all payrolls for Dec. 18 through Jan. 14; (d) fee schedule; (e) municipal building as polling facility for 2021; (f) building code official; (g) Growing Greener Watershed Protection grant; (h) Conewago Creek water quality project; (i) Crowe, Brian P., and Lucinda A.

- Cable franchise agreement renewal, Blue Ridge Cable: (a) public hearing; (b) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to adopt resolution extending the franchise term granted to Blue Ridge Cable Technologies Inc. to expire March 21, 2031.

- Correspondence: (a) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news bulletin, December 2020; (b) Inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Dec. 16, regarding routine inspection of advanced disposal systems, Lancaster Landfill; (c) letter from Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., dated Dec. 18, regarding National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit renewal application, Elizabethtown Borough, pertaining to the wastewater treatment plant.

- Other business: The next regular meeting is scheduled Monday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor school board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole at 6 p.m. To view remotely, visit youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: (a) review school board meeting agenda; (b) consent agenda for committee of the whole actions.

- Approval of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center 2021-22 proposed budget resolutions. n Delinquent real estate taxes.

- Final reading of revised/new board policies.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Comet Co-Curricular Committee grant awards for 2020-21; (b) change orders, Penn Manor High School project; (c) food service consulting agreement 1-year extension with School Operations Group Inc; (d) extension of collective bargaining agreement with Penn Manor Education Association through June 30, 2022, as per the terms of the revised agreement; (e) Planning and Construction Workbook Part K approval; (f) Lebanon Valley College affiliation agreement.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation; (c) leave; (d) after-school tutor for 2020-21 for Marticville Middle School; (e) winter coach for 2020-21; (f) volunteer winter coaches for 2020-21; (g) auxiliary sports workers for 2020-21.