CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) Board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence — secretary; (d) board comments.

— Public/professional/staff input: (a) Student report — Brownstown Elementary School; (b) public comments; (c) comments from CVEA; (d) comments from other employee groups.

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies; (e) approval of second and final reading of district policies; (f) approval of student discipline actions; (g) approval of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget; (h) approval of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center transportation contract; (i) approval of delinquent real estate tax turnover; (j) approval of list of capital projects for 2022-23 budget; (k) approval of change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (l) approval of sponsorship agreement with Mammoth Restoration; (m) approval of new story agreement; (n) Approval of the IDEA Part B funds agreement with IU13; (o) approval of overnight trips for band events for the 2021-22 school year; (p) approval of application for nonresident; (q) approval of PlanCon Part F for renovations of the new Smoketown Elementary School; (r) approval to acknowledge receipt of PlanCon A approval from Pennsylvania Department of Education; (s) approval to acknowledge receipt of PlanCon Part D approval from PDE; (t) approval of Frontline Education quote; (u) approval of IU13 statement of work — differentiated teacher supervision plan; (v) approval of contract with Compass Mark.

— Action/discussion agenda: (a) Budget update; (b) review course selection booklet; (c) Re-approval of ARP ESSER Health & Safety Plan; (d) Hudi contract for athletic events.

— Information agenda: (a) Finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds.

— Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction update.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; or by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

— Rezoning hearing: 2727 Columbia Ave. rezoning request.

— Consent agenda: (a) Department reports — golf, public works, development services, police, EMC, fire; (b) 701 Stony Battery Road (19-08.03) — escrow reduction No. 3; (c) 791 Stony Battery Road (19-08.03) — escrow reduction No. 4; (d) treasurers report for Jan. 1 covering all funds: Nov. 3, 2021; (e) invoices from all funds covering Jan. 3-Jan. 21; (f) approval of Jan. 3 minutes.

— Action items: (a) 2727 Columbia Ave (21-25.01) — rezoning 1.59 acres from enterprise to community business center — Ordinance No. 2022-01; (b) 200 Plan Tree sketch plan (21-27.01) — preliminary plan waiver; (c) 2111 Marietta Ave. sketch plan (22-01.01) — preliminary plan waiver; (d) 2821 Old Tree Dr. sketch plan (22-02.01) — preliminary plan waiver; (e) 3017 Nolt Road cluster development (18-11.04), — final plan; (f) Woodcrest Villa Camellia Place (03-46.05) — modification, final plan; (g) SRBC consumptive use mitigation grant submission — covers mitigation efforts on the golf course property and the Hempfield Rec. property; (h) police department request to PennDOT for crash data — agreement/resolution No. 2022-04.

— New business: G. Edward LeFevre — acceptance of letter of resignation from the board of supervisors.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Zoom meeting info: visit www.eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Swearing in new police officers.

— Commendation for outstanding police work — Chief Zerbe.

— Recognition for life saving actions — Chief Zerbe.

n Reappointment of township representative to emergency services committee — Susan Yoder, term ending Dec. 31, 2023.

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the Jan. 17 board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of minutes of the Jan. 3 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— New business: (a) CV Elementary School waiver of land development and stormwater management Plan No. 21-26: 455 Mount Sidney Road; (b) Quarry View Building Group land development plan No. 21-27, 2603 Lincoln Highway; (c) Green Leaf land development plan No. 21-30, 2369 Old Philadelphia Pike; (d) time extension for township action — Plan No. 21-32, 1782 Lincoln Highway; (e) time extension for township action — Plan No. 21-33, 419 Mount Sidney Road.

— Action items: (a) Resolution regarding police forefeiture fund (04) for additional 2022 appropriation; (b) 2021 planning commission annual report.

n Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway Streetscape Plan implementation; (b) Walnut Street extension/Lancaster Heritage Pathway; (c) ARPA regulations; (d) township auditor.

— Next meeting, Monday, Feb. 14.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Live-stream available via https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Miscellaneous: Presentation on Martin Meylin Middle School initiatives.

— Business/finance committee: Discussion and recommendation for approval of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center 2022-23 proposed budget.

— Miscellaneous: Discussion and recommendation for re-adoption of PSBA principles for governance and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the first-floor Media Room at the Lancaster City Police Station, 39 W. Chestnut St. Face masks must be worn by all attendees.

Among the agenda items:

— 33-49 W. King St. and 14 W. Grant St. — Hager Parking Properties, owners, Hord Coplan Macht, Inc, applicant — demolition of a three-story building (except the front facade), one-story rear wings, and an attached one-story commercial building at 43 W. King St., demolition of a one-story commercial structure at 49 W. King St., construction of a six-story multifamily residential building with ground-floor commercial space and interior parking, extending from West King Street north to West Grant Street.

— 704-706 West Vine Street; 704 West Vine Street LLC, owner. Conceptual Discussion of proposed demolition of 33 one-story garage stalls extending to St. Joseph Street, and a one-story rear wing at 704 W. Vine St. visible from Laurel Street, and construction of a new three-story multifamily residential building fronting West Vine Street.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will virtually meet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. To attend remotely, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3423; dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Approve minutes of the Nov. 15, 2021 monthly meeting.

— Resolutions: 2022-1-19 adopt revised admission and occupancy policy; 2022-1-20 adopt revised Section 8 HCV program administrative plan; 2022-1-21 revised retention policy.

— Deputy director’s report.

— Director of operations report.

— Housing Choice Voucher coordinator report.

— Interim director of strategic initiatives report.

— Executive director’s report.

— Other business: Resolution 2021-12-18 provisionally approved by board, approval to be ratified and confirmed at meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18.

— Date of next meeting: Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of minutes of the Dec. 15, 2021 meeting.

— Subdivision and land development: (a) Rebman’s redevelopment at 800 S. Queen St., introductory presentation. The developer is proposing 66 affordable multifamily units, and a street level 8,336 SF grocery/general store. A green roof is proposed to help address stormwater and allow roof gardening for residents; (b) proposed zoning text amendments by city staff to address wireless communication facilities, housing, parking, and greening.

— Redevelopment Authority of City of Lancaster (RACL).

— Housing subcommittee: Presentation on affordable housing.

— Comprehensive plan report.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

— Stormwater management plans: LTPC310- 321 N. President Ave — stormwater management site plan — action item.

— The next LTPC meeting will be Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, via Zoom. Meeting ID: 880 0530 7579.

Among the agenda items:

— Old business: (a) 933 Campus Road — rezoning petition (1) open public hearing (continued from Dec. 20, 2021; (2) close public meeting; (3) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance whereby, when enacted, Chapter 135, as amended, is further amended to rezone land identified as 933 Campus Road, tax parcel ID No. 460-95914-0-0000 from institutional district (IN) to medium density residential district (R-2).

— Pennmark presentation: Robert Sichelstiel, Pennmark Management Company, Inc., will give a presentation on the plans for the property located at the northeast corner of Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road.

— Liquor license transfer: (a) open public hearing; (b) close public hearing; (c) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to approve/deny the request of Mount Joy Restaurant Associates, LLC for an intermunicipal transfer of liquor license.

— Consent Calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Dec. 20, 2021 and Jan. 3 meetings; (b) approve payment of all bills via bill list No. 26-2021; bill list No. 01-2022; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Dec. 16, 2021 through Jan. 13 inclusive, which represents two pay periods; (c) receptionist/recycling coordinator resignation; (d) Elizabethtown/West Donegal Township/Mount Joy Township zone emergency management agency; (e) 2022 road projects; (f) 2021 full depth reclamation project; (g) Commonwealth Code Inspection Service — 2022 rates; (h) Hershey Enterprises, 1795 Sheaffer Road, 21-03-FSDP; (i) Boutorabi, Ali.: 2008-04-WAIV; (j) Charles E. Groff & Sons, LLC (L&J Investments, LLC); 19105-SWMP-MAJ.

— Featherton Crossing — Phase 5; 21-12-FLDP- waiver request.

— Lancaster Landfill.

— Coordinating committee of fire departments.

— Correspondence: (a) Letter from Anthony W. Eith, vice president, Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc., dated Dec. 8, 2021, regarding major permit modification application for waste types — Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Dec. 16, 2021); (b) PSATS News Bulletin, December 2021, regarding monthly newsletter, emailed to supervisors Dec. 27, 2021; (c) email from Monica Hooper, Elizabethtown Fire Company dated Jan. 11, regarding annual banquet.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Feb. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, via live video stream. Live video stream info: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole action: (a) approval of LCCTC 2022-23 proposed budget resolution; (b) approval of capital project budget 2022-23.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Delinquent real estate taxes.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) elementary tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (e) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2021-22 school year; (f) high school tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (g) volunteer listing 2021-22; (h) volunteer coach; (i) job description — assistant director of buildings and grounds.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: consider motion to approve the consent agenda items: Approval of minutes: Dec. 1, and Dec. 15, 2021, manager’s report, tax collector’s report, public works report, police department report, zoning Officer’s report, WESC/EMC report.

— Subdivision/related business: (a) Consider the request for an extension of time to record the Orchard Road plan; (b) consider the request for an extension of time to record the Rock Lititz — 400 Rock Lititz Blvd. plan; (c) consider the Walton Hill preliminary subdivision plan, prepared by Rettew Associates, dated Sept. 24, 2021; (d) consider the West Woods Drive final subdivision plan.

— Old business: (1) NLCRPC — appoint Ken Eshleman as municipal representative.

— New business: (a) Consider motion to approve the payment of bills; (b) consider motion to approve the treasurer’s report; (c) consider Resolution 01-19-22-01 — Walton Hill sewage planning module; (d) discussion on the SRBC grant application; (e) consider request by Lititz Sportsman’s Association for Kids Fishing Day at Riparian Park on April 2; (f) consider request by Lititz Sportsman’s Association for Family Fun Fish day at Riparian Park on May 29.

— Communications: PSATS 2022 Education Conference.

— Next meeting: Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 a.m.