CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent's comments; (c) board comments; (d) correspondence — secretary.

— Public/professional/staff input: (a) student report from high school student advisory council; (b) school resource officer annual report; (c) public comments; (d) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (e) comments from other employee groups.

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent's report; (d) approval of second and final reading of district policies; (e) approval of Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 IDEA Section 619 use-of -funds agreement for 2022-23; (f) approval of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center transportation contract; (g) approval of IU13 agreement and amendment or ESL Services to CTC students; (h) approval of IU13 — contract extension — ACT 13 committee; (i) approval of postage meter purchase agreement; (j) approval of delinquent real estate tax turnover; (k) approval of arbiter pay 5-year agreement beginning July 1, 2023; (l) approval of student discipline actions; (m) approval of change order for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (n) approval of resolution not to exceed tax increase index; (o) approval of revised local independent audit (2021-22) report; (p) approval of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center budget; (q) approval of new course proposals for 2023-24; (r) approval of list of capital projects for 2023-24 budget.

— Action/discussion agenda: (a) review course selection booklet; (b) approval of Smoker Counseling Services, LLC quote proposal; (c) approval of increase in mileage reimbursement rate; (d) approval of agreement with IU13 and Tri-Star Staffing for human resources department.

— Information agenda: (a) finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds.

— Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Board Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction update; (f) other reports.

— Public comments.

— Board matters.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

— Police: Citizen Life Saving Award.

— Police: new detective appointment, Tyler Clisham.

— Consent agenda: (a) Lime Spring Square, Phase 5, proposed medical office building (lot 4) — requesting one year time extension to record the plan, Feb. 17, 2024; (b) 791 Stony Battery Road (19-08.03) — escrow reduction request No. 12; (c) Nolt Road Cluster Development, LPB, LLC (18-11.04) — requesting 6-month time extension to record the plan, July 14, 2023; (d) Sheetz Flory Mill (22-03.02) — approval of the memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement, operation and maintenance agreement, establishment of financial security, stormwater fees, and FILO Mill & Overlay; (e) department reports — golf, public works, planning, police, EMC-out medical, CFireO-out medical; (f) treasurers Report for January 2023; (g) invoices from all funds covering Jan 1-Jan. 20.

— Action items: (a) Pennsylvania Classics AC — seeking special event approval and signature on the roadway indemnification form for various soccer event throughout 2023 and at various locations in the township; (b) Joseph A. Robinson recognition resolution — Resolution No. 2023-03.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of the Jan. 16 board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Jan. 3 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices.

— Appointment to vacant Positions and Reappointments: (a) emergency services committees appointment to fill unexpired term ending Dec. 12 — Hand-in-Hand Fire Company citizen representative — John Petersheim.

— Old business: (a) indemnification agreement regarding stormwater facilities maintenance — Steudler Land Development Plan 21-25: 2599 Old Philadelphia Pike; (b) agreement to permit construction — Mr. Car Wash, 2175 Lincoln Highway East.

— New business: (a) resolution regarding Department of Environmental Protection sewer planning module — ZYE Lot 5, Ben Franklin Boulevard; (b) Leaman lot add-on Plan No. 22-23, 1891 Windy Hill Road; (c) request regarding Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding, High Associates site work, Zook/Yoder/Esh; (d) presentation regarding community engagement/community survey, Zen City.

— Action items: (a) approval of 2023 fire company activities; (b) resolution accepting dedication of Bonneville Drive right-of-way.

— Manager’s report: (a) update regarding codification project.

— Next meeting: Monday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

— Business/finance committee: (a) presentation and recommendation for approval of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center 2023-24 proposed budget.

— Miscellaneous: (a) presentation on Martin Meylin Middle School initiatives.

— Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for acceptance of agreement for sale and zoning approval contingency addendum for Strasburg Elementary; (b) recommendation for approval of on-target health proposal.

— Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of sponsorship renewal agreement; (b) discussion of Pennsylvania School Board Association Principles for governance and Leadership.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Mayor’s Conference Room, 2nd floor, City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— 211, 217, 219, 221 and 227 W. James Street: Immobili Commercial, LLC; RLPS Architects, applicant — demolish a one-story modern commercial building at 211 W. James St., a three-story brick residential building at 227 W. James St., and rear wings on rowhouses at 217, 219 and 221 W. James St.; construct a new one-story delicatessen building facing Harrisburg Avenue, North Water Street and West James Street. (Old Business)

— 422 Ruby Street; Gray House Property Holdings, LLC, owner; TONO Group, applicant — demolish an existing cement-block commercial building and construct a new building at the corner of Ruby Street and Prangley Avenue.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Remote access, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3404; dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Financial report: November and December 2022.

— Deputy director’s report.

— Director of operations report.

— Director of Housing Choice Voucher program.

— Director of strategic initiatives report.

— Executive director’s report.

— Date of next meeting: Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision and land development: (a) time extension for final land development plan at 215 N. Queen St., on behalf of 215 S. Queen Partner’s, LLC, ELA Group Inc., requests a time-extension to meet the conditions of approval for 215 N. Queen St. final land development until Jan. 16, 2024; (b) final land development for Pennsylvania College of Art and Design housing project at 223 N. Water St. — PCAD proposes 43 individual bedroom student housing along with three classrooms and 3,553-square feet of commercial space on the existing vacant Chameleon Club. The project also includes a second floor 1,041-square-foot addition and wheelchair lift at the Prince Street entrance.

— Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL): The City Reinvestment Board has forwarded 506 Beaver St. for certification of blight.

— Comprehensive plan update.

— Other business: short-term rental zoning discussion.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Dec. 19, Jan. 3 and Jan. 9 meetings; (b) approve payment of bills via Bill List No. 26-2022; Bill List No. 01-2023; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Dec. 16 through Jan. 12 inclusive, which represents two pay periods; (c) calendar year 2023 mileage reimbursement rate; (d) fee schedule; (e) Elizabethtown/West Donegal Township/Mount Joy Township Zone Emergency Management Agency; (f) 2023 bids; (g) municipal building as polling facility for 2023; (h) Edmonds, Tyler S., 210126-SWMP-MAJ; (i) Charles E. Groff & Sons, LLC (L&J Investments, LLC); 19105-SWMP-MAJ; (j) Hickory Run Properties (DeArment, Trent); 19-12-FLDP; (k) parks.

— Pennmark Management Company, Inc.

— Correspondence: (a) letter from Golder Associates, Inc., dated Dec. 14, regarding notification of intent to submit application for major permit modification, ClosureTurf, as alternate capping system for Lancaster Landfill. (emailed to supervisors Dec. 20); (b) inspection Report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Dec. 27, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill (emailed to supervisors Jan. 3).

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Feb. 20 beginning at 7 p.m.