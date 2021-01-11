CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, in the LGI room at Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) SRO annual report; (b) public comments.

Action/discussion items: (a) review of change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) budget: (1) update, (2) budgetary exceptions, (3) review of capital projects for 2021-22 budget; (c) review of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget for 2021-22; (d) policy review, vandalism and integrated pest management; (e) review of Conestoga Valley Parks & Recreation Peer & Circuit Rider Grant application; (f) architect discussion

Review board agenda: Jan. 19.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Centerville Middle School Auditorium, 865 Centerville Road. Among the agenda items:

School directors recognition month.

Student council representatives.

Preliminary budget.

2021-22 school calendar.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. To attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions: Council Resolution No. 01-2021, recognizing and commending healthcare workers

Reports of committees of council meeting held Jan. 4: (a) Public Safety Committee, Councilor Xavier Garcia-Molina; (b) Public Works Committee, Councilor Pete Soto; (c) Economic Development Committee, Councilor Jaime Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee, Councilor Amanda Bakay; (e) Community Planning Committee, Councilor Faith Craig; (f) Personnel Committee, Councilor Janet Diaz.

Legislative agenda: (a) Historic District, consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Architectural Review Board for improvement to a property within the Historic District: Broken Compass Real Estate LLC, owners of 470 Poplar St., requests installation of a new metal alleyway gate (application is recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board); (b) ordinances for first reading: (1) Administration Bill No. 01-2021, amending the Chapter 142 of the City Code, Fire Prevention, to incorporate the 2015 International Fire Code; (2) Administration Bill No. 02-2021, amending Chapter 198 of the City Code, Noise, to make several updates; (3) Administration Bill No. 03-2021, to authorize the borrowing of funds for water projects; (4) Resolution No. 02-2021, authorizing an amendment to the Emergency Solutions Grant Program; (5) Administration Resolution No. 03-2021, approving a sewage facilities plan 215 N. Queen St. Apartments project; (6) Administration Resolution No. 04-2021, appointing Cindy McCormick as city engineer.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) Resolution No. 3 of 2021, authorization for facilities management director to electronically sign grant agreement; (b) Resolution No. 4 of 2021, continuing CARES Act appropriations; (c) Office of Aging, emergency temporary amendments to older adults daily living center; (d) Office of Aging, Senior Center Renovation grant agreement; (e) Children and Youth agency and/or Office of Juvenile Probation, agreements for fiscal year 2020-21; (f) Behavioral Health/Developmental Services, amended agreement for fiscal year 2020-21.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. Information to attend, visit manheimtwp.org. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) 2021-01, appointing Charles E. Yohe to the Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals; (b) 2021-02, appointing Katherine Kikenny to Boettcher House Museum Board; (c) 2021-03, appointing Matthew J. Creme Jr. to General Municipal Authority; (d) 2021-04, appointing Stephen A. Murray to Public Library Foundation Board; (e) 2021-05, appointing Laura Lyon Slaymaker to Public Library Foundation Board; (f) 2021-06, appointing William F. Ziegler II to the Vacancy Board; (g) appointing Michael T. Piacentino to the rank of lieutenant of the Manheim Township Police Department; (h) 2021-08, appointing Michael W. Naff to rank of sergeant of the Manheim Township Police Department; (i) 2021-09, appointing Jeff Hawkes to Sustainability Advisory Committee; (j) 2021-10, appointing Adam N. Smith to the General Municipal Authority.

Old business: (a) revisit the changes to the compost park and related fees; (b) revisit operational status of the public library.

New business: (a) consent agenda; (b) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2021-10, grant funding from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development; (2) Resolution 2021-11, revise 2021 fee resolution.

Motions/decisions: (a) motion, Stehli Silk Mill, preliminary/final land development plan, 701 Martha Ave., zoned I-1, T-6 overlay and historic overlay; (b) motion: Lancaster Airport Transportation and Maintenance Facility, preliminary/final land development plan, 500 Airport Road, zoned I-3; (c) motion, Stoner Farm, final Phase II and III subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2; (d) motion, 1506 Sunset Ave., stormwater management plan, modification requests; (e) motion, request approval to receive bids for various public works equipment, materials and projects; (e) motion, extending special medical leave.

Acknowledgements: (a) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to remove handicapped parking sign in front of 731 Skyline Drive; (b) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post pedestrian warning signs on Weaver Road; (c) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post no-parking zone on Sutton Place.