CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) Superintendent’s comments; (b) board comments.

— Public/professional/staff input: (a) Student report — Fritz Elementary School; (b) public comments.

— Actions/discussion items: (a) Review of change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) review of PlanCon Part F for renovations of the new Smoketown Elementary School; (c) review of updated COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines; (d) budget — (1) budget update; (2) budgetary exceptions; (3) review of capital projects for 2022-23 budget; (e) policy review — 621 bonding, 623 capital assets and GASB statement 34, 624 credit cards and 625 stabilization funds; (f) review of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget for 2022-23; (g) review of new course proposals for 2022-23; (h) review of Frontline Education quote; (i) review of IU13 statement of work — differentiated teacher supervision plan; (j) ESSER grant update,

— Review board agenda: Jan. 18.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

— School Director Recognition month.

— Superintendent’s report: COVID update; draft 2022-23 school calendar.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Proclamation, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Mayoral proclamation honoring Addie Cunningham.

— Reports of committees of council meetings held on Jan.: (a) public safety committee; (b) public works committee; (c) economic development committee; (d) finance committee; (e) community planning committee; (f) personnel committee.

— Legislative agenda: (a) Nomination for appointment to consider a nomination for appointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (b) Heritage Conservation District to consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District — (1) Lancaster General Health, owner of 530 N. Queen St., 534-536 N. Queen St. and 48 W. Frederick St. (rear), proposes demolition of two brick structures on North Queen Street and a rear wing on a building on West Frederick Street; (2) Lancaster General Health, owner of 528-550 N. Queen St., 38-48 W. Frederick St., and 547 N. Prince St., proposes construction of two multifamily residential buildings, a parking garage and a medical office building. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.); (c) ordinance for first reading — Administration Bill No. 01-2022, authorizing a cable franchise agreement; (d) resolutions — Administration Resolution No. 05-2022 authorizing a funding project of the Lancaster Higher Education Authority on behalf of Harrisburg Area Community College, Administration Resolution No. 06-2022 authorizing a funding project of the Lancaster Municipal Authority on behalf of Homestead Village, Administration Resolution No. 07-2022 amending civil service rules and regulations, Administration Resolution No. 08-2022 authorizing conditional appointment of firefighters.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke Street, Among the agenda items:

— Old business: No. 45-2021, consider the request of Camille Hopkins, principal of Ross Elementary, to change the 800 block North Market Street to one-way northbound from Ross to Liberty streets.

— No. 52-2021, to consider the request of Alex Otthofer to remove the turning lane from West King Street onto North Mulberry Street.

— No. 53-2021, to consider the request from Jake Thorsen to discuss the intersection of Manor and Filbert streets and the hazards of pedestrian crossing

— No. 54-2021, to consider the request from Jake Thorsen to discuss the intersection of Water and Vine streets and the hazards of pedestrian crossing, especially with the Boys and Girls Club.

— No. 55-2021, to consider the request of Jeremy Young to request immediate traffic calming measures and discuss the City’s high injury network identified in the Vision Zero plan.

— No. 56-2021, no action requested, status update only.

— New business: Consent agenda: No. 01-2022 the following signs have been tentatively approved/installed — handicapped parking, 14 E. Filbert St., 310 Ruby St, 655 N. Pine St., 144 N. Broad St., 456 Manor St., 711 E. End Ave., 238 N. Prince St., 524 Hand Ave., 821 Rolridge Ave., 309 S. Queen St., 527 N. Mary St., and 822 E. Chestnut St.

— No. 2-2022: The following signs have been removed — handicapped parking 205 W. King St., 747 New Holland Ave., 336 New Dorwart St., 541 S. Queen St., and 563 E. Frederick St.

— No. 3-2022: The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by LPA — 250 N. Duke St., Apt. 2, 335 W. Chestnut St. Apt. 11, 119 College Ave. Apt. 3, 510 N. Duke St. Apt. A, and 130 N. Prince St. Apt. 1.

— Action agenda — No. 4-2022, consider the request of Don Styer regarding a dangerous intersection of North Duke and East New Street, No. 5-2022 to consider the request from Samantha Schwartz requesting a stop sign at the three-way intersection of East Frederick and North Marshall streets; No. 6-2022 to consider the request of Karen Rodriguez regarding dangerous intersection at Fairview and Seymour and Fairview and Wabank streets; No. 7-2022 to consider the request of Adriana Atencio to discuss the problems with vehicle parking in the bike lane; No. 8-2022 to consider the request from Clark Albrecht requesting to extend the no parking area for the driveway located at 620 S. Prince St.; No. 9-2022 to consider the request to extend the no parking area on East Fulton Street; No. 10-2022 to consider possibly the concerns of Bill Hannegan regarding the proposed redevelopment of 210 College Ave.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 North Queen St. Rooms 102/104; livestream: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (b) fire rescue monthly report; (c) police department monthly report; (d) Resolution 2022-23 — appointing Michael B. Warfel to the position of police officer with the Manheim Township Police Department.

— New business: Consent agenda (1) Belmont Lot 3 apartments for preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, Fruitville Pike and Belwyck Boulevard, zoned R-3 & T-4 Overlay, financial security reduction No. 2; (2) Brent L. Millers Jewelers — preliminary/final lot add-on and stormwater management plan, 1610 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4, financial security reduction No. 1; (3) 801 Lititz Road — stormwater management plan, zoned R-1, financial security release; (4) Lancaster Bible College turf field — stormwater management plan, 901 Eden Road, zoned IN, financial security release.

— Resolutions: Resolution 2022-24 — Dissolution of the Police Advisory committee.

— Ordinances: (a) Ordinance 2022-01 — street dedication (Grandview); (b) Ordinance 2022-02 — authorizing the Board of Commissioners to appoint a deputy tax collector and modify the tax collector’s compensation; (c) Resolution 2022-25 — Approving the tax collector’s appointment of the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office as the deputy tax collector.

— Motions/decisions: (a) Motion — request approval to receive bids for various public works equipment, materials and projects; (b) motion — appointment of chairperson and vice chairperson for the agriculture/farm advisory committee; (c) motion — appointment of commissioners as department liaisons; (d) motion — appointment of commissioners to the Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee, Central Lancaster County Council of Government (COG) and General Municipal Authority.

— Acknowledgments: (a) Shaker Patel, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, amend Article V, Section 503, Article XXIV, Section 2408 and Article XX, Section 200; (b) David and Jennifer Ishler, conditional use request, Article XXI, Section 2101.2, 2650 Sutton Place, zoned R-3.