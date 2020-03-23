Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 26, in the boardroom at the Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. Among the agenda items:

Director’s report: committee minutes; COVID-19 motion; local, state and federal projects; GAC member recommendation; approval of official addresses due to discontinuation of post office boxes; students of the month.

n Personnel committee: recommendations for approval of resignations, appointments and extra duty assignment; approval of column movement; approval of PSERS payment; administrator evaluation; teacher

evevaluation; intermittent FMLA.

Finance committee: financial reports; permission to purchase; permission to purchase/bid; permission to award bid; auction items; 2020-21 updated holiday schedule; permission to pay in lieu of April Joint Operating Committee meeting; fiscal impact of school closure; master instructional equipment list; master facilities and maintenance list.

Building and property committee: presentation: Mike Cromwell, Tremco; updates on facility projects; requesting approval for roof work.

Planning and development committee: Updated 2020-21 school calendar; matrix for program review; waivers; applications.

Policy review committee: first reading of policies; second reading and approval of policies.

Next meeting: 7 p.m. April 23 in the boardroom of the Brownstown campus.

Lancaster County commissioners

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, conference room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) county’s comprehensive insurance package renewal agreement; (b) Purchasing Department, ratification of addendum to agreement to upgrade bandwidth services; (c) Purchasing Department, software license agreements and software maintenance agreements with Teleosoft Inc.; (d) Behavioral Health/Developmental Services, amended agreements; (e) Facilities Management Department, amended agreements and change order for the Lancaster County Courthouse renovations and alterations project; (f) appointments of interim director of the Facilities Management Department.

Lancaster County housing

Lancaster County Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, followed by the redevelopment authority at their offices, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, Lancaster. Anyone wishing to attend this meeting via conference call should contact Justin Eby via email at jeby@lchra.com and you will be sent a phone number to call in. Among the agenda items for the latter:

Report of the executive director.

February financial report.

Next meeting: 4 p.m. April 28.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, Lancaster. Anyone wishing to attend this meeting via conference call should contact Justin Eby via email at jeby@lchra.com and you will be sent a phone number to call in. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) Resolution approving discharge of liens and claims for property to be acquired at 494 Manor St., Columbia.

Next meeting: 4 p.m. April 28.

Lancaster County redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, March 24, immediately following the Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, Lancaster. Anyone wishing to attend this meeting via conference call should contact Justin Eby via email at jeby@lchra.com and you will be sent a phone number to call in. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) resolution approving funding for strategic planning; (b) resolution approving an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the Marietta Trailhead.

Next meeting: 4 p.m. April 28.