Lancaster city zoning
The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
- No. 20-008, Alpha Property Management, 445 E. Orange St., special permit for a substitution of nonconforming uses, rooming units to multifamily dwelling.
- No. 20-009, Vicente Ramos, 51 W. Strawberry St., use variance for supportive or transitional housing; special permit for off-site nonresidential parking.
- No. 20-010, Amit Corso, 901 E. King St. variance to exceed 1,200-square-foot barbershop by 648 square feet; variance to provide 0-5 required parking spaces.
- No. 20-011, John Roberts, 39 W. Vine St., special permit for a two-family dwelling; variance to reduce required 3,000 square feet to 1,670 square feet.
- No. 20-012, Ben Stoltzfus, 8 E. Walnut St., use variance for a visitor house rental.
- No. 20-013, 454 New Holland Avenue Partnership, 454 New Holland Ave., variance to exceed 85% coverage by 11% (95% existing).
Lancaster County Career & Technology Center
The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, in the boardroom at the Mount Joy campus, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy. Among the agenda items:
- Presentation: Bill Hall, instructor, and John Sweigart, instructor, will present on the Protective Services Academy.
- Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state and federal projects; (c) general action committee meeting minutes; (d) Students of the Month; (e) SkillsUSA district winners.
- Personnel committee: (a) recommendations for approval of resignations, retirements, appointments, and change of assignments; (b) approval of salary schedule for support and administrative staff; (c) Family and Medical Leave Act.
- Finance committee: (a) financial reports; (b) permission to purchase; (c) permission to request for proposal services; (d) permission to bid; permission to award bid; (e) permission to award request for proposal; (f) bond refinancing debt resolution; (g) 2020-21 LCCTC general fund budget and district voting results; (h) general fund budget transfers.
- Building and property committee: updates on facility projects.
- Planning and development committee: (a) first reading of policies; (b) second reading and approval of policies; (c) enrollment and application updates.
- Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held at 7 p.m. March 26 in the boardroom of the Willow Street campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. An authority meeting will be held on the same date at 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, conference room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
- Reannouncements: (a) there is no work session scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, and there is no commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 4; (b) an evening commissioners meeting is scheduled for at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Mount Joy Township Municipal Building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. There is no commissioners meeting scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 18; (c) there is no work session scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.
- New business: (a) presentation of National Women’s History Month proclamation; (b) presentation of National Girl Scout Week proclamation; (c) Behavioral Health/Developmental Services, amended agreement with The Arc of Lancaster County; (d) Children and Youth Agency and/or Office of Juvenile Probation, agreements for fiscal year 2019-20; (e) Drug and Alcohol Commission, amended agreement with Blueprints for Addiction Recovery Inc. and agreement with PA Health Management; (f) appointment of chief public defender.
Lancaster County housing
Lancaster County Housing Authority board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at its offices, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
- Financial reports for November and December 2019 and January 2020.
- Nominating committee: election of officers.
- New business: (a) Resolution approving the Section 8 Management Assessment Program certification for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019.
- Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held at 4:30 p.m. March 24.
Lancaster County Land Bank Authority
The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
- Reports of the executive director
- Financial reports: December 2019 and January 2020.
- Nominating committee: Election of officers.
- New business: Resolution authorizing release of funds from line of credit guarantee account to close out renovation project at 494 Manor St., Columbia.
- Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held at 4 p.m. March 24.
Lancaster County redevelopment
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Feb. 25, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
- Treasurer’s report for November and December 2019 and January 2020
- New business: resolution authorizing: (a) capital replacement of HVAC units and controls at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The board is asked to approve a contract with Haller Enterprises, and to authorize expenditures not to exceed $255,553 (bid price 15% contingency), for replacement for four rooftop HVAC units, two ERV units and two water heaters; (b) acquisition of 521 Locust St., Columbia, with the Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board; (c) an application to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for a Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant. The grant, not to exceed $25,000, will be for a building feasibility analysis on the Wenger Feed Mill and other historic properties in downtown Ephrata.
- Other business: The next meeting of the board will be held March 24 immediately following the 4:30 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority.
Manheim Central school board
The Manheim Central school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the district office, 450 Candlewyck Road. Among the agenda items:
- Recognition presentations: Learners of the Month.
- Superintendent’s report: (a) student board representatives, Lily Redcay and Maddie Kreider; (b) online learning presentation, Mr. Bauermaster; (c) Manheim Central School District budget update, Mr. Howett.
- Assistant superintendent’s report: A Texas Success Initiative presentation.
- Personnel: (a) approval of the retirement memorandum of understanding; (b) retirement, professional staff; (c) resignations, support staff; (d) new employment, support staff; (e) change of status, support staff; (f) supplemental contract items; (g) correction, board agenda item, Jan. 27.
- Treasurer’s report: approval of: (a) financial statements of Jan. 27; (b) monthly invoices for January 2020; (c) Baron Elementary project invoices; (d) high school renovation invoices.
- Board committee reports: (a) Business Operations and Facilities Committee report; (b) Academic Committee report; (c) Activities Committee report.
- General action items: approval of: (a) the renewal agreement with Unified Talent (TalentEd) applicant tracking for a period of one year; (b) the second amendment to the agreement for the sale of HC Burgard to Lancaster-Lebanon Joint Authority; (c) an agreement with Lancaster Barnstormers for the varsity baseball team to play Northern Lebanon at Clipper Magazine Stadium on May 1. The districts will each pay half of the rental fee and the Manheim Central Baseball Booster Club will contribute funds of the district’s portion; (d) Middle School Life Skills monthly community-based instructional field trip opportunities; (e) Laura Cropper to attend the 82nd annual ITEEA Technology and Engineering Literacy for All conference in Baltimore, from March 11-13. The cost of the conference, which includes registrations, lodging, meals and mileage in the amount of $963.41, to be paid from the Title IV budget; (f) the tuition waiver of Kayla Johnson, 2194 Vermont Drive, Lancaster, for her son, Oliver Good, same address, to complete the fourth marking period at Manheim Central School District. Oliver is currently in grade two at Baron Elementary, which is in compliance with the Manheim Central School District Policy No. 202 eligibility of nonresident students. (Move date May 1.); (g) Kelci N. Sauder (grade nine) to participate in the Vocational Agricultural Program at Manheim Central High School for the 2020-21 school year. Hempfield School District will assume responsibility for tuition payments; (h) Sarah Forry (grade nine) to participate in the Vocational Agricultural Program at Manheim Central High School for the 2020-21 school year. Manheim Township School District will assume responsibility for tuition payments; (i) Lauren Grove (grade 11) to participate in the Vocational Agricultural Program at Manheim Central High School for the 2020-21 school year. Warwick School District will assume responsibility for tuition payments; (j) volunteers for the 2019-20 school year; (k) second reading and approval of the Manheim Central school board Policies Nos. 616 and 618 as read on Jan. 27.
- Board representative reports: (a) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (b) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (c) Pennsylvania School Boards Association legislation; (d) Manheim Central Foundation For Educational Enrichment; (e) Lancaster County Academy.
- Informational items: (a) enrollment report; (b) upcoming school board meeting information.