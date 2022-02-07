HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: COVID update; Grants — PCCD, GEERS, ESSER.

— Discussion item: 2022-23 preliminary budget, which will be an action item on Feb. 16 policy and legal/education and programs committee meeting agenda.

— Action items: 2022-23 school calendar; middle school scheduled/programming change.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Live video stream: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment — support; (c) recommendation for approval of change of status; (d) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of a supplemental contract; (f) recommendation for approval of before school/after school reading and math instructors; (g) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (h) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

— Business/finance committee: Recommendation for approval of deputization agreement with Strasburg Borough tax collector.

— Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for approval of 2022-23 school calendar; (b) recommendation for approval of field trips.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, in the Morgan Center at Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Zoom meeting info: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585

Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

— Imperium Real Estate, LLC, B-2 business and D-C corridor overlay, 1860 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 2402.5 and Section 2410.3.A. Appendix A. Design Standard 14.3, to permit a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along Oregon Pike instead of the required 10-foot-wide sidewalk; a variance of Section 2512.3.C(1) not to provide interior landscape island planters the size of 9 feet by 36 feet within the parking lot; a variance of Section 2808.1. to permit a time extension of one additional year to obtain permits and complete construction.

— CGA Architects, B-2 business and T-5 Neffsville overlay, 2568 Lititz Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance of Section 2213 to construct a medical office addition within the 50-foot required front yard building setback; a variance of Section 1204.2.B.5.b. to construct a medical office addition within the 25-foot side yard building setback; a variance of Section 2512.2.A. to reduce the width of the required 10-foot planting strip; and a variance of Section 1204.2.B.5.e. to reduce the width of the required 6-foot perimeter buffer.

— William C. Schwartz Jr., residential R-2, 170 Delp Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance of Section 805.2.A.4.a.i. to permit a 3.75-foot front yard setback for an existing principal-use farm dwelling; a variance of Section 805.2.A.4.a.iii. to permit a 15.73-foot front yard setback for an existing accessory-use barn; a variance of Section 805.2.A.4.a.iii.to permit a 52.71-foot front yard setback for a future accessory-use pole barn; a variance of Section 2808.1. to permit four years to obtain a building permit for the future pole barn after zoning approval, and five years to complete construction of the future pole barn after date of zoning approval.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) reading specialist preparation memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Penn Manor School District and Wilkes University; (b) tuition-free senior for second semester of the 2021-22 school year; (c) agreement with Hess Tent Rental, LLC.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) Act 86 locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2021-22 school year; (e) high school tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (f) elementary tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (g) girls’ soccer head coach for the 2022 season; (h) Penn Manor students hired as part-time custodians; (i) mentors for the 2021-22 school year; (j) 2021-22 music program co-curricular stipends.