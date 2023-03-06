EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of March 6 meeting agenda; (b) approval of minutes of the Feb. 4, special meeting; (c) approval of minutes of the Feb. 6 regular meeting; (d) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Recognition of service to Youth Aid Panel Program.

— Recognition of 2022 Officer of the Year.

— Recognition of officers with 25 years of service.

— Presentation from Coalition for Sustainable Housing Policy Committee.

— Old business: (a) ECHO agreement termination; (b) request for reduction of Financial Security No. 13-37 — Amos Beiler, 2725 Lincoln Highway East; (c) request for reduction of financial security — No. 15-22 Turkey Hill Car Wash, 5 Strasburg Pike; (d) request for reduction of financial security — No. 16-25 David and Sadie Crills, 2009 Meadow Ridge; (e) request for reduction of financial security — No. 17-22 2232 Lincoln Highway East; (f) request for time extension to record conditionally approved Land Development Plan No. 21-25 — Steudler Property; (g) request for time extension to record conditionally approved Land Development Plan No. 22-13 — Lot 5 Zook, Yoder Esh.

— New business: (a) Stormwater Management Plan No. 22-19 — 1724 Lincoln Highway East; (b) Subdivision Plan No. 22-21: Beechdale Farms subdivision, 458 Beechdale Road.

— Action items: (a) letter of support regarding Pine Manor Home application for County American Rescue Plan Act funds; (b) authorize opposition to use-variance zoning appeal regarding David Beiler of Millcreek Fence and Keystone Vinyl for property at 2498 Old Philadelphia Pike; (c) discussion regarding Housing Plan Scope of Work; (d) authorization to begin consultant selection process for housing plan; (e) ordinance adoption regarding updated official map; (f) authorization to proceed with Land Bank program; (g) resolution regarding purchase of additional Crime Watch feature; (h) consideration of award of contract for in-place paving materials.

— Manager’s report: (a) review of report regarding pedestrian crossing at Mount Sidney Road; (b) community survey.

— Next meeting: Monday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) Recommendation for approval of employment-support; (c) recommendation for approval of change of status; (d) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (e) recommendation for approval of before-school/after-school nurse; (f) recommendation for approval of leaves of absence; (g) recommendation for approval of sabbatical leave of absence; (h) recommendation for approval of a correction to a leave of absence; (i) recommendation for approval of a supplemental contracts; (j) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (k) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

— Academic committee: (a) discussion and recommendation for approval of contract of services with Harris Education Solutions; (b) recommendation for approval of special education plan; (c) recommendation for approval of policies (first reading).

— Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of field trips; (b) recommendation for approval of 2023 graduation date.

— Next Board meeting, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Community planning committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 18-2023, amending fees for subdivision and land development review; (b) Administration Resolution No. 20-2023, amending the sewage facilities plan to include the Franklin and Stevens redevelopment project.

— Public works committee: Administration Resolution No. 19-2023, authorizing a reimbursement agreement for a bike share grant.

— Economic development committee: American Rescue Plan Act update.

— Public safety committee: (a) Administration Resolution No.16-2023, authorizing destruction of obsolete police records; (b) Administration Resolution No. 17-2023, authorizing a grant application to the Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

— Finance committee: Legislative budget transfer for codification costs.

— Committee of the Whole: Council Resolution No. 15-2023, recognizing Women’s History Month.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The Lancaster City Historical Review Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, April 4.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr.. Zoom meeting info: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585

Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

— Christopher and Tracy Savitz, R-2 Residential District, 1071 Bluegrass Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance from Section 805.2.B(4)[d][iii] to encroach 9 1/2 feet into the 25-foot rear yard setback.

— G Investments, LP, I-3 Industrial District/D-A Airport Overlay, 645 East Oregon Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A Special Exception to build a restaurant in the I-3/D-A Zoning District per Section 2409.2.C.9 and Section 1703.9 of the zoning ordinance; a special exception to build accessory buildings incidental to the existing conference/event center, per Section 2409.2.C.14 and Section 1703.10 of the zoning ordinance; a variance from Section 2103.1 to permit accessory structures with a height in excess of 10 feet; a variance from Section 14.3 of Appendix A: Form Based Code to permit walkways less than 10 feet in width in a nonresidential area; a variance from Section 14.4 of Appendix A: Form Based Code to not extend the walkway the entire frontage of East Oregon Road; a variance from Section 2409.3.B to permit a self-storage Building with a height in excess of 35 feet without the purchase of Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

— Westminster Presbyterian Church, R-2 Residential District/B-1 Business District/D-C Corridor Overlay, (2151, 2159 Oregon Pike). The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception for expansion of houses of worship for a building addition and new parking spaces to serve additional fellowship hall space per Section 803.1; a variance from Section 2206.2.A to permit a walkway with less than five feet of separation from the property line where the walkway crosses the property line.

— 1610 Manheim Pike, LLC, B-4 Business District/D-R Retrofit Overlay, 1610 Manheim Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 2808.1 to permit two years for the necessary permits to be secured and to begin construction of the project; a variance from Appendix A Form Based Code Design Standard 14.3 to permit a sidewalk width of 5 feet instead of the minimum 10 feet for nonresidential areas; a variance from Appendix A Form Based Code Design Standard 14.4 to permit the installation of a portion of sidewalk along the Manheim Pike right-of-way to be deferred until adjacent connections exist.

— Randall S. Leaman and Cheryl L. Leaman, R-1 Residential District/Cluster Overlay, 44 Pintail Turn. The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception to permit an accessory dwelling unit in the existing dwelling for two relatives in accordance with Section 2515: accessory dwelling units.

— Joseph K. Hunter Jr., R-3 Residential/T-4 Urban Neighborhoods Overlay, 920 Martha Ave. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 2808.1 to permit 2 years for the necessary permits to be secured and to begin construction of the project; a variance from Appendix A Form Based Code Design Standard 14.3 to permit a sidewalk width of 5 feet instead of the minimum 10 feet for nonresidential areas; a variance from Appendix A Form Based Code Design Standard 14.4 to permit the installation of a portion of sidewalk along the Manheim Pike right-of-way to be deferred until adjacent connections exist.

— Time Extension request previously granted approval: CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, R-2 Residential District, 1835 Lititz Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: time-extension until April 14, 2024, to secure all necessary permits required and commence construction pursuant to Section 2808(i) of the Zoning Ordinance.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) acceptance of STS aides/para and personal care assistants for the 2022-23 school year; (b) acceptance of STS substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school year; (c) geophysical survey and sinkhole consulting services with Earth Engineering, Inc.; (d) approval to reimburse newly hired STS paraprofessionals; (e) professional development training on the Eureka Math program; (f) teacher editions for Eureka Math program — Grade 4.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leaves; (c) retirement; (d) resignations; (e) elementary tutors for 2022-23 school year; (f) approval of a student to work in food service through occupational vocation rehabilitation; (g) 2022-23 spring boys volleyball coaches.