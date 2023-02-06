EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the Feb. 6, 2023 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the Minutes of the Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 Regular Meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority Presentation re: Program.

Old business: (a) Request for release of financial security (sewer facilities only): 2232 Lincoln Highway East.

New business: (a) Time extension for township review and action: Stormwater management: 1724 Lincoln Highway East; (b) Time extension for township review and action: Stoltzfus subdivision: 458 Mt. Sidney Road.

Action items: (a) Ordinance re: Sewer Authority burrowing; (b) Cooperation agreement re: RACP application with High Properties as sub-recipient; (c) Resolution for RACP application re: Greenfield North Site improvements; (d) Authorization for consultant services to prepare a C2P2 grant application for the Lancaster Heritage Pathway (east section); (e) Resolution re: Destruction of township records.

Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway Lancaster Streetscape Implementation Efforts.

Next meeting is Monday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) Recommendation for approval of employment-support; (c) Recommendation for approval of change of status; (d) Recommendation for approval of a leave of absence; (e) Recommendation for approval of supplemental contracts; (f) Recommendation for approval of 2023-2024 coaches; (g) Recommendation for approval of before school/after school reading and math instructions; (h) Recommendation for approval of substitutes; (i) Recommendation for approval of volunteers; (j) Recommendation for a resolution for business manager contract.

Business and finance committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of IU13 IDEA Part B use of funds agreement; (b) Recommendation for approval of special education contract with Pequea Valley School District; (c) Recommendation for approval of change orders for early childhood/kindergarten center project.

Academic committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of a memorandum of understanding and transportation plan for students living in foster care.

Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for ratification of board of review decision; (b) Recommendation for approval of field trip; (c) Recommendation for approval of 2023-2024 school calendar.

Next board meeting, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Nomination of Kendra Saunders for reappointment to the Higher Education Authority; (b) Nomination of Lloyd Henry for reappointment to the Fire Code Board of Appeals; (c) Nomination of Denise Parke for appointment to the Fire Code Board of Appeals; (d) Nomination of Gene Duncan for appointment to the Fire Code Board of Appeals; (e) Nomination of Kenneth Barton for appointment to the Fire Code Board of Appeals.

Finance committee: (a) Administration resolution to exonerate 2022 water and sewer charges for city-owned and related properties.

Community Planning Committee: (a) Administration resolution to authorize a loan from the Enterprise Zone Loan Fund to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster; (b) Administration resolution for projection easement for the 347 N. Queen Street LLC project; (c) Review of Historical Commission recommendations for 211, 217, 219, 221 and 227 W. James Street; (d) Review of Historical Commission recommendations for 422 Ruby Street.

Public Works Committee: (a) Administration resolution to authorize application for a grant extension for school crosswalk lights; (b) Administration resolution to authorize a grant application for Welcoming Center renovations.

Economic Development Committee: (a) Administration bill to authorize renewal of the Downtown Investment District Plan; (b) Administration bill to amend the articles of incorporation of the Downtown Investment District; (c) American Rescue Plan Act updates.

Public Safety Committee: (a) Administration resolution to amend Civil Service Fire Appointment Rules and Regulations; (b) Administration bill to adopt the updated International Fire Code.

Committee of the Whole: (a) Administration resolution to recognize Black History Month; (b) Administration resolution to authorize a flag raising at City Hall for Juneteenth; (c) Administration resolution to authorize a flag raising at City Hall for Dominican Independence Day; (d) Administration resolution to authorize a flag raising at City Hall for Pride Month.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will host a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Legislative agenda: Ordinances for final passage: Administration bill to authorize a referendum on the question of studying the existing form of government and considering the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charter for the City of Lancaster.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; or Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

(a) Robert A. Brandt Jr., R-1 Residential District, 2617 Mondamin Farm Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance to encroach five feet into the 30-foot front yard setback; a variance to encroach 20 feet into the 35-foot rear yard setback; a variance to permit a driveway with less than three feet of separation from the property line where the driveway is proposed to cross the property line.

(b) Ryan and Laura Miller, R-2 Residential District, 1099 Fruitville Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance to permit a lot depth of 68 feet instead of the required lot depth of 150 feet; a variance to encroach 36 feet into the 40-foot Fruitville Pike Special Building Setback; a variance to encroach 6 feet into the 35-foot rear yard setback; a variance to permit a driveway with less than three feet of separation from the property line where the driveway crosses the proposed property line; a variance for a detached garage to encroach 10 feet into the 15-foot side yard setback; a variance to permit a walkway with less than five feet of separation from the property line where the walkway crosses the proposed property line.

(c) Oaktree Outdoor Advertising, LP, B-3 Business District, 2105 Fruitville Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance to permit the area of an Electronic Variable Messaging Sign (EVMS) to exceed 60% of the total free standing billboard sign area.