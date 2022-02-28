EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Virtual meeting info via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; or call (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592; meeting ID 898 9370 2800, passcode: 951511.

Among the agenda items:

— Hearing-zoning text amendment, Amerco Real Estate Co., (21-26.01) to establish the maximum building area for self-storage facilities in the community business center (CBC) zone, revise utility requirements and permit the storage of recreation vehicles as a component of self-storage in CBC zone.

— Consent agenda: (a) 460 Running Pump Road — final escrow reduction; (b) Turkey Hill Store 325, 257 Centerville Road (19-02.03) —final, establish financial security, stormwater management and inspection fees each in the amount of $8,737.34, stormwater management agreement, memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement and curb and sidewalk deferment agreement; (c) invoices from all funds covering Feb. 19-March 4; (d) approval Feb. 16 minutes.

— Action items: (a) Americo Real Estate Co. zoning text amendment (21-26.01) — ordinance No. 2022-03; (b) International Property Maintenance Code —2018 Edition ordinance No. 2022-04; (c) hotel guest registration draft ordinance — request to advertise for adoption consideration; (d) 2022 road paving and blacktop bid results; (e) 2022 fee schedule — adoption; (f) Sgt. Jeffrey Hessinger request for disability pension/retirement effective Feb. 28; (g) board goals.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel Committee: (a) Nomination of Janelle Lee Sanchez for appointment to the Human Relations Commission; (b) nomination of Claudia Galdamez for appointment to the Public Art Advisory Board; (c) nomination for Iber Guerrero Lopez for appointment to the Lancaster Industrial Development Authority.

— Finance Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 19-2022, No. 20-2022 and No. 21-2022, amending the signatories for the pension plans; (b) Administration Resolution No. 22-2022, appointing a deputy controller; (c) Administration Resolution No. 23-2022, appointing a deputy treasurer; (d) Administration Resolution No. 24-2022, adopting a tax collection agreement; (e) Administration Resolution No. 27-2022, approving a funding project of the Lancaster Higher Education authority on behalf of Elizabethtown College; (f) Resolution Administration No. 25-2022, authorizing a tax and revenue anticipation note for capital projects; (g) Administration Resolution No. 26-2022, adopting a reimbursement agreement for the tax and revenue anticipation note; (h) Administration Bill No. 05-2022, approving a supplemental appropriation for capital projects; (i) presentation of fee study recommendations.

— Community Planning Committee: (a) Review of Historical Commission recommendations for 43-49 W. King St.; (b) Administration Resolution No. 29-2022, authorizing application for the Local Shares Account Program by Tenfold; (c) Administration Resolution No. 30-2022, authorizing application for the Local Shares Account Program by the Spanish American Civil Association; (d) Administration Resolution No. 30-2022, authorizing application for the Local Shares Account Program by the YWCA Lancaster; (e) Administration Resolution No. 31-2022, authorizing application for the Local Shares Account Program by the South Ann Concerned Neighbors; (f) Administration Resolution No. 32-2022, authorizing application for the Local Shares Account Program by the City of Lancaster.

— Economic Development Committee: American Rescue Plan Act update.

— Committee of the Whole: (a) Council Resolution No. 17-2022, recognizing Women’s History Month; (b) Council Resolution No. 18-2022, supporting the Patient Safety Act; (c) Presentation — review of city ordinances and policies.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision and Land Development: (a) Introductory presentation for preliminary/final plan for 35 Erick Road; (b) proposed zoning text amendments by city staff to address housing.

— Redevelopment Authority of City of Lancaster (RACL): (a) Recommendation for property law; (b) certification of Blight for 613 Beaver St.

— Housing subcommittee.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

— Old business: No. 53-2021, consider the request from Jake Thorsen to discuss the intersection of Manor and Filbert and the hazards of pedestrian crossing; No. 56-2021, no action required/status update only, City of Lancaster, Cindy McCormick, would like to present information about the Lancaster Eastbound Connector Project; No. 4-2022, consider the request of Don Styer regarding a dangerous intersection at N. Duke and E. New St.

— New business: Consent agenda: No. 11-2022, the following signs have been tentatively approved/installed — handicapped parking at 312 New Dorwart St.; 587 Pershing Ave. (Dauphin St. side); 144 N. Broad St.; 238 N. Pine St.; 309 S. Queen St.

— No. 12-2022, The following signs have been removed: Handicapped parking at 22 Caroline St.; 41 W. Vine St.; 428 W. King St.; 602 High St.; 841 St. Joseph St.; 26 W. Strawberry St.; 311 N. Marshall St.; 433 S. Prince St.; 604 S. Lime St.; 845 Union St.; 32 W. Liberty St.; 349 N. Mulberry St.; 514 W. Orange St.; 613 N. Plum St.; 747 New Holland Ave.; 38 N. Mary St.; 415 Wintrop Drive; 563 E. Frederick St.; 733 E. End Ave.

— No parking signs: 201 W. Orange St., load zone; 708-714 Wabank Road (Hazel St side), load zone.

— No. 13-2022, The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by LPA: 9 E. Lemon St. Apt. 3; 218 E. Orange St. Apt. 2; 237 N. Mulberry St., Apt. 1; 325 N. Queen St. Apt. 406; 510 N. Duke St. Apt. A; 22 N. Marshall St. Apt. 1; 224 N. Shippen St. Apt. 2; 242 E. King St. Apt. 5; 422 N. Duke St. Apt. 1; 543 W. Lemon St. Apt. 1; 141 S. Prince St. Apt. 4; 232 W. Chestnut St. Apt. 1; 225 E. New St., Apt. 1 and 440 N. Duke St. Apt. 4.

— Action agenda: No. 14-2022, Consider the request from Isis Davidson to renew her conditional parking permit; No. 15-2022, consider the request from Miranda Redzich requesting a safety device at the intersection of South Queen and Hazel streets and a sign prohibiting tractor-trailers from turning onto Hazel Street; No. 16-2022, consider the request from Amanda Groff, on behalf of Steve Gergely representing Harbor Engineering, regarding the land development of Bausman Place Apartments on Charles Road; No. 17-2022, consider the submission from Cheryl Love, representing ELA Group, regarding a project with Hankin Group/LGH for a mixed residential/commercial construction in the area of Prince, Frederick, and Queens streets; No. 18-2022, consider the request from Elm Street Neighbors to discuss traffic flow and parking concerns in relation to the HDC Atlantic partnership for development on College Ave.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m, Monday, Feb. 28. at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Online: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointments, presentations, and reports: (a) Staff report; (b) planning leadership awards; (c) Partners for Place presentation.

— New planning matters: (a) Summary; (b) community planning reviews; (c) subdivision and land development items — (1) No. 71-324-1, Life Gate Church, West Donegal Township, (2) No. 73-290-3, Christian A. Stoltzfus, Jr., East Lampeter Township, (3) No. 74-269-8A, Lampeter-Strasburg School District Early Childhood Center, West Lampeter Township, (4) No. 79-231-3, 2109A Old Philadelphia Pike, East Lampeter Township, (5) No. 83-111-1, 1973 Iron Bridge Road, Rapho Township, (6) No. 84-180-3B, Parkside Reserve — Phase 3 and 5, Manheim Township, (7) 86-442I, Treehouse Foods building addition, East Lampeter Township, (8) No. 94-159-3, Eric L. & Rudy L. Wolgemuth to Pierson Rheems, LLC, West Donegal Township, (9) No. 95-118-4, Freedom Land Properties, Salisbury Township, (10) No. 95-155B, Matt Whitacre, Fulton Township, (11) No. 01-19-4, Ricky C. Tindall, Fulton Township, (12) No. 17-17A, Pearl E. Musselman Loving Trust, Manor Township, (13) No. 22-4, Edwards/Mohler annexation subdivision, East Cocalico Township.

— Next scheduled meeting: Monday, March 14, at 2:30 p.m.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Jan. 24 meeting; (b) accept an extension of time in which to take action on preliminary subdivision and land development plan for 1376 Campus Road (No. 21-17-PLDP)- new deadline is June 24.

— Old business: Final subdivision and land development plan, Phase 1 for 1925 Sheaffer Road, proposed residential development (No. 21-15-FLDP) — proposal to develop Phase 1 of the three-phrase residential project containing 125 townhouse units on 12.45 acres. The site is zoned R-2 Medium Density Residential District and served by public water and public sewer (1) consideration of conditional approval of the plan.

— Initial view: Preliminary subdivision and land development for 1376 Campus Road (No. 21-17-PLDP) — proposal to develop a 128.48-acre tract with 279 single-family detached and 210 multifamily dwellings. The site is located within the R-2 Medium-Density Residential District and is served by public water and sewer.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 28, beginning at 7 p.m.