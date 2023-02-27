EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Police department: Life-saving recognition — David Snader; Valor Oath of Office.

Hearing — Zone text amendment to permit duplexes in the Community Business Center (CBC) Zoning District by right, and to establish a maximum density of four units per acre for duplexes in the CBC district.

Consent agenda: (a) Stauffer property subdivision (corner Stony Battery/Marietta); Reduction of financial security; (b) Invoices from all funds covering Feb. 18 to March 3; (c) Approval of minutes: Feb. 15, 2023.

Action items: (a) Pennsylvania Safe Digging Month resolution; (b) 2023 Paving contract award to low bidder.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Reports requested by council: Trees for People Action plan update.

Interim reports of committees of council.

Legislative agenda: (a) Heritage Conservation District: Consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District: (1) Washington Place Equities, owner of 250 College Avenue, proposes demolition of two modern concrete additions to the building’s College Avenue façade; (2) Washington Place Equities, owner of 250 College Avenue, proposes installation of new wall materials on the building’s ground-floor façade following demolition of lobby spaces. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.); (b) Ordinances for final passage: Administration bill authorizing renewal of the Downtown Investment District Plan; Administration bill authorizing amendment to the Downtown Investment District Authority articles of incorporation; Administration bill adopting the updating and restating of the Fire Prevention Code.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority board of directors will meet at 4 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 28 115 E. King St., 2nd floor, Room 2A/B. More info: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.”

Among the agenda items:

New Business: (a) Resolution authorizing the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster to utilize 2021 CRIZ increment to replace portions of grass turf at Clipper Magazine Stadium in-kind prior to commencing artificial turf capital improvement project; (b) Resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to Lancaster Cigar LLC for renovations and new fixtures, furniture, and equipment to support the expansion of existing business Lancaster Cigar Bar and the development of a new sports bar and restaurant at 25 West King Street; (c) Resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to MP Lancaster Enterprises Inc. for façade improvements at 19 West Chestnut Street; and (d) Resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant to Little Mutants Fermentary Co. for leasehold improvements to support the development of a new brewery and taproom at 841 North Prince Street.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 1 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for March 15.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster board of directors at its offices, at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Staff reports.

Financial report for January 2023 and audit.

Committee reports.

Unfinished business.

New business: (a) Resolution approving the fiscal year 2022 Section 8 Management Assessment Program certification; (b) Resolution approving an update to the administrative plan.

Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held March 28 at approximately 4:30 p.m. after the 4 p.m. Land County Bank Authority meeting at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Staff reports.

Financial reports for January 2023.

Committee reports.

New business: (a) Resolution approving the acquisition of 52 S. 8th St. in the Borough of Columbia using CDBG funds; (b) Resolution approving the acquisition of 30 N. 7th St. in the Borough of Columbia using CDBG funds; (c) Resolution approving the acquisition of 612 Franklin St. in the Borough of Columbia using CDBG funds.

Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held March 28 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and/or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, Lancaster, PA.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 immediately following the Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Treasurer’s report for November and December 2022 and January 2023.

Staff reports.

Communications.

Unfinished business.

New business: (a) Resolution approving the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority request for CDBG funding for the purchase of the property at 52 S. 8th St. in the Borough of Columbia; (b) Resolution approving the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority request for CDBG funding for the purchase of the property at 30 N. 7th St. in the Borough of Columbia; (c) Resolution approving the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority request for CDBG funding for the purchase of the property at 612 Franklin St. in the Borough of Columbia; (d) Resolution approving a second amendment to an existing home loan agreement with Community Basics, Inc. for Three Center Square Apartments; (e) Resolution approving an amendment to a contract with the Lancaster County Food Hub; (f) Resolution authorizing the acceptance of a bid for the replacement of the sound system at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held March 28 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive.

Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) Consent agenda: 1. Posh Hospitality No. 4 Flory Mill — Preliminary/final land development plan, 789 Flory Mill Road, Zone I-1 Industrial & D-R-Retrofit & T-1 Natural Resources Overlays, extension of time request; (b) Dual-Brand Hotel — Preliminary/final land development and lot consolidation plan, 720 Enterprise Way, zoned B-4 Business & D-R Retrofit Overlay, extension of time request; (c) 1061 Manheim Pike/1111 McKinley Avenue — Preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, zoned I-2 Industrial & T-6 Urban Transition Overlay, extension of time request.

Resolutions: (a) Resolution appointing the township sewage enforcement officer (SEO) and alternate SEO under Pa. Act 537.

Ordinances: Ordinance amending Chapter 109 of the Code of Township of Manheim to remove the Act 44 Deferred Retirement Option Program from the Police Pension Plan.

Motions/decisions: Motion: Authorize special counsel to enter appearance.

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Jan. 23 meeting; (b) Sign the final subdivision and land development plan for Westbrooke IV — Phase 1; (c) Accept an extension of time in which to take action on the final land development plan for Tiny Estates; new deadline is June 27.

Old business: (a) Presentation by the Friends of Meadowbrook Lane re: Bear Creek Estates; (b) Minor subdivision for 1319 Bear Creek Road — Proposal to subdivide an 8.271-acre residential lot from a 38.885-acre parent tract. The lot contains an existing dwelling and accessory structures, and is located in the R-1, Low-Density Residential District. Note: A previous version of this plan was conditionally approved at the July 25, 2022 Planning Commission meeting but the revised plan expanded the subdivided lot from 3.94 acres to 8.271 acres. New approvals are necessary due to the magnitude of change: (c) Consideration of a revised conditional plan approval; (d) Preliminary subdivision plan and land development plan for Bear Creek Estates — Proposal to subdivide a 26.826-acre tract into 39 single-family residential lots and three open space parcels. The site is located at 1319 Bear Creek Road and is within the R-1, Low-Density Residential District. The building lots will be served by public water and public sewer.

New business: (a) Land development plan waiver for Blessings of Hope — Proposal to add a 2,304-square-foot dehydrator building and 1,560-square-foot loading dock with expanded asphalt loading area in addition to interior renovations to an existing commercial space located at 189/191 Ridgeview Road South. The applicant also wishes to relocate an existing access point to the site. The subject property is located in the C-1, Limited Commercial District: (b) Consideration of conditional waiver of land development.

Other business: Nominations for Planning Commission representative(s) to Comprehensive Plan Update Committee.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 27 beginning at 7 p.m.