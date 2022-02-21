CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) Board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence — secretary; (d) board comments.

— Public/professional/staff input: (a) Student report — Smoketown Elementary School; (b) comments from CVEA; (c) comments from other employee groups; (d) public comments.

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of minutes from Jan. 3, 10 and 18; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) superintendent’s reports; (d) approval of first reading of district policies — 626 use of one-time revenue sources, 627 federal fiscal compliance, 627.1 travel reimbursement for federal programs and 901 public information program; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies — 621 bonding, 623 capital assets and GASB statement 34, 624 credit cards and 625 stabilization funds; (f) approval of the contracts listed in appendix “A” and authorize the CFOO to execute on the board’s behalf; (g) approval of change orders for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (h) approval of PlanCon Part F for the renovations of Leola Elementary School; (i) approval of Crestron bid opening for teacher technology at the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (j) approval of school calendar recommendations for the 2022-23 school year; (k) approval of IU13 agreement for transitions program; (l) approval of statement of work with Education Development Center; (m) approval of statement of work with IU13 for math resource; (n) Approval of STS addendum; (o) approval of proposal for annual grounds pesticide and arboricultural services; (p) approval of IU13 agreement for ESL services for CTC students; (q) approval of student discipline actions; (r) approval of special education transportation agreement; (s) approval of activity account signatures.

— Action/discussion agenda: (a) Budget — state budget update; (b) junior high girls volleyball program.

— Information: (a) Finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.

— Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction update.

— Board matters: (a) Board comments/announcements; (b) Dates — Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m., the board committee/work session in the Greiner Board Room; Monday, March 21, at 6 p.m., community forum — high school large group room and 7 p.m. regular board meeting, high school, large group room.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Live stream video: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Miscellaneous: (a) Presentation of Hans Herr Elementary School initiatives; (b) discussion of PSBA Principles for governance and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, via Zoom. Meeting info: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87519514768?pwd=R2hNR0JDWVJUd01Yd2hSdElqYWZHdz09. Meeting ID: 875 1951 4768, Passcode: 307634

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of Dec. 28, 2021, board meeting minutes and approval of December 2021 and January 2022 financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

— New Business: (a) Resolution No. 1-2022 — election of officers for 2022-23; (b) Resolution No. 2-2022* — approving an amendment to the CRIZ financial assistance approved to redevelop the Southern Market Building located at 100 S. Queen St.; (c) Resolution No. 3-2022* — approving a new services agreement between EDC Finance Corporation and the City of Lancaster Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority to administer the CRIZ Small Business Financial Assistance Loan Program.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the fourth-floor training room at the Lancaster City Police Station, 39 W. Chestnut St. Face masks are required to be worn by all attendees.

Among the agenda items:

— 33-49 W. King St. and 14 W. Grant St. — Hager Parking Properties, owner; Hord Coplan Macht, Inc, applicant. Partial demolition of a three-story building at 43 W. King St., demolition of a one-story commercial structure at 49 W. King St. and construction of a six-story multifamily residential building with ground-floor commercial space.

— 623 E. Fulton St. —Van Steven & Suzanne Liang, owners. Demolition of one-story cement-block garage stalls and construction of a new three-story structure to contain apartment units on two upper floors.

— 1147 Lititz Pike — 1147 Holdings, LLC, owner; Douglas Philips, architect. Demolition of a one-story commercial structure facing Marshall Avenue. Removal of rear north wings of a historic inn building and relocation of the south portion to front Marshall Avenue. Construction of two new five-story structures to contain multifamily housing with ground-floor parking and commercial space.

— 213-217 College Ave. — Adamsbury Associates, LP, owner; Tippetts/Weaver Architects, Inc. Conceptual discussion of the proposed demolition of a one-story modern office building and rear parking deck, and construction of a new five-story multi-family residential building fronting College Avenue with a rear parking garage and parking deck facing Elm Street.

— 211, 217, 219, 221 and 227 W. James St. — Immobili Commercial, LLC; RLPS Architects, applicant. Conceptual discussion of the proposed demolition of a one-story modern commercial building at 211 W. James St., demolition of a three-story residential building at 227 W. James St., removal of the rear wings on rowhouses at 217-221 W. James St. and construction of a new five-story multifamily residential building with lower-level parking at the intersection of Harrisburg Avenue, North Water Street and West James Street.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will remotely meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. To attend remotely, call 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; email dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Approve minutes of the Jan. 18 meeting.

— Financial report — January 2022.

— Other business: (a) Presentation regarding “Arbor Dollars.”

— Date of the next meeting is March 21 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend remotely, email mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the January 2022 meeting.

— Report of the executive director.

— Financial reports for the months of November and December 2021 and January 2022.

— New business: (a) Resolution approving a service delivery innovation agreement by and between UPMC for You, Inc (UPMC) and Lancaster County Housing Authority.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held March 22 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend remotely, email mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Election of officers.

— Appointment of solicitor for general counsel and solicitor for acquisition/disposition of property.

— Minutes of the December 2021 meeting.

— Financial reports for November and December 2021 and January 2022.

— New business: (a) Resolution authorizing acquisition of 143, 149, 151 and 153 Stump Ave, in the Borough of Columbia using PHARE funds.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held

March 22 4 p.m. via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second Floor, Suite 200, Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Feb. 22, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend remotely, email mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the January 2022 meeting.

— Treasurer’s report for November and December 2021 and January 2022.

— New business: (a) Resolution approving a contract with United Way of Lancaster County to collaborate on distribution of funds for eviction prevention, utility assistance, shelter, and meals to eligible food and shelter providers in Lancaster County.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held March 22 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, via Zoom. Zoom meeting info: Meeting ID: 880 0530 7579; more info. visit mtjoytwp.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Jan. 17 meeting; (b) approve of all bills via bill list No. 02-2022, bill list No. 03-2022 and bill list No. 04-2022, and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Jan. 14 through Feb. 10 inclusive; (c) receptionist/recycling coordinator; (d) public works — seasonal help; (e) municipal building as polling facility for 2022; (f) Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau; (g) transportation signal maintenance contract for 2022; (h) Carter Lumber Co.; 19-08-FLDP; (i) Messick, Scott and Ashley; 200002-SWMP-MAJ; (j) Spittal, John E. and Jacqueline M./ English, Nicholas and Mary C; 21-11-LLCP; (k) parks — turf maintenance program and guide rail spraying; (l) public works — radio system.

— Elizabethtown Public Library.

— 611 Campus Road — rezoning petition.

— Lancaster County Drug Task Force — 2022 invoice.

— Reports.

— Correspondence: (a) Report from Timothy L. DeFoor, Pennsylvania auditor general, dated January 2022, regarding compliance audit — Firemen’ Relief Association of Fire Department Mount Joy for the period of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020 (emailed to supervisors on Jan. 24.); (b) report from Timothy L. DeFoor, state auditor general, dated January 2022, regarding Firepersons Relief Association to the Friendship Fire and Hose Company No. 1 for the period of Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2020 (emailed to supervisors Jan. 24); (c) letter from Richard Snyder, E&S department manager, Lancaster County Conservation District, dated Jan. 20, regarding summary of activities for Chapter 102.105 and NPDES programs (emailed to supervisors Jan. 24); (d) letter from Matthew Kratz, president, Fire Department Mount Joy, dated Jan. 21, regarding development of a strategic plan for the FDMJ (emailed to supervisors Jan. 28); (e) invitation from Fire Department Mount Joy received Feb. 10 regarding invitation to annual banquet (emailed to supervisors Feb. 11); (f) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Feb. 1, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill (emailed to supervisors Feb. 2); (g) PSATS News Bulletin, February 2022, regarding monthly newsletter (e-mailed to supervisors Feb. 7); (h) letter from Jeb Musser, Lancaster Farmland Trust, dated Feb. 9, regarding preserved farms by Lancaster Farmland Trust (emailed to supervisors Feb. 11); (i) reports from Heather Adams, Lancaster County District Attorney, received Feb. 8; regarding Drug Task Force 4th quarter reports for 2021 (emailed to supervisors Feb. 14).

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Item 1: Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Item 2: Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting — (a) property tax rebate program resolution; (b) 2022-23 school district approved calendar.

— Item 3: Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Lancaster Bible College affilitation agreement; (b) tax exoneration; (c) contracted agriculture student for the 2021-22 school year; (d) Sage Technology Solutions; (e) Keystone Sports Construction; (f) approval of the extension of the Austill’s Rehabilitation Services, Inc.

— Item 4: Consent agenda for personnel — (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation; (c) elementary tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (d) Penn Manor students hired as part time custodians, effective Jan. 24; (e) Spring 2022 athletic coaches; (f) after school detention monitors for the 2021-22 school year; (g) 2021-22 special education department coordinator; (h) 2021-22 music program co-curricular stipends; (i) middle school tutors for the 2021-22 school year.