CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent's comments; (c) board comments; (d) correspondence )— secretary.

n Public/professional/staff input: (a) student report — Leola Elementary School; (b) VIA (Volunteers in Action) annual report; (c) public comments; (d) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (e) comments from other employee groups.

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent's report; (d) approval of the contracts listed in Appendix “A” and authorize the chief finance and operations officer to execute the same on the school board's behalf; (e) approval of proposal for annual grounds pesticide and agricultural services; (f) approval of high school indoor percussion ensemble competition trip; (g) approval of change orders for new Smoketown Elementary; (h) approval of student discipline actions; (i) approval of CV-SOSL Penn Literacy Network agreement for 2023-24 school year; (j) approval of 2022-23 technology recycle/resale/disposal plan; (k) approval of Pennsylvania School Board Association compensation study.

— Action/discussion agenda: (a) approval of calendar for 2023-24 school year; (b) approval of Pre-K Counts Community Needs Assessment agreement.

— Information agenda: (a) finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds.

— Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (D) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center report; (e) construction update; (f) other reports.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

— Miscellaneous: Presentation on Hans Herr Elementary School initiatives.

— Business and finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of special education contract with Excentia Human Services; (b) recommendation for approval of change orders for the early childhood/kindergarten center project; (c) recommendation for approval of change orders for critical capital projects; (d) discussion of offers and potential recommendation for acceptance of agreement for sale of Strasburg Elementary; (e) recommendation for approval of the school age child are (SACC) hourly tuition rate for the 2023-24 school year.

— Miscellaneous: Discussion of PSBA principles for governance and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the fourth floor training room at the Lancaster City Police Station, 39 W. Chestnut St.

Among the agenda items:

— 250 College Ave: Washington Place Equities, owner; Alexander Design Studio, applicants. Review of revisions to previously approved plans for the College Avenue façade of a former hospital building, including demolition of a central concrete canopy and lobby entrance, and a three-story concrete addition at the southeast end, and installation of new wall materials to repair exposed ground-floor walls.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the boardroom at the Mount Joy Campus, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy.

Among the agenda items:

— Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; local, state, and federal projects; (b) GAC minutes from Feb. 7; (c) LCCTC ARP ESSER Health and Safety Plan update Feb. 23; (d) student of the month.

— Personnel committee: (a) recommendations for approval of resignations, retirement, appointments, and transfers; (b) job description updates; (c) Family and Medical Leave Act; (d) extra duty on building and property committee: (e) updates on facility projects.

— Planning and development committee: (a) Induction Plan (Chapter 49); (b) Professional Development Plan Committee; Pennsylvania College of Technology — SkillsUSA — welding Mount Joy; (c) recommendations from LCCTC’s Secondary Career and Technical Education Program review; (d) informational items.

— Finance committee: (a) presentation; (b) financial reports; (c) permission to purchase/bid/award bids/request for proposals; (d) 2023-24 general fund budget adoption; (e) administrative and support staff salary/wage range adjustments for 2023-24: (f) market movement; (g) emissions inspection cost for 2023-24; (h) approval of: contracts ; (i) information items.

— 5-year plan: (a) facilities, maintenance, IT, cafeteria; (b) 5-year plan for instructional equipment.

— Approval of Finance Committee Report.

— Policy Committee: (a) policies for deletion; (b) policies for first read; (c) policies for second read and approval.

— Old business: Legislative advocacy sub-commission update.

— The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held on March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Willow Street Campus.

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

— Old business: (a) Waste Management-Lancaster Landfill — public hearing; (b) motion to grant the requested continuance of the public hearing for Waste Management- Lancaster Landfill until March 20.

— Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Jan. 16 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 02-2023; Bill List No. 03-2023; and Bill List 04-2023; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Jan. 13 through Feb. 9., inclusive, which represents two pay periods; (c) Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau; (d) Make-A-Wish; (e) Eagle Scout project — Old Trolley Line Park; (f) Municipal Building — landscape; (g) Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month; (h) Westbrooke-IV- Phase 1 — 2016-01-FSDP: accept letter of credit #SBT782; (j) Westbrooke-IV Phase 1 — 2016-01-FSDP: approve and sign — (1) stormwater and access easement, (2) stormwater management agreement and declaration of easement, (3) agreement providing for grant of pedestrian easement, (4) agreement providing for grant of nonmotorized path easement, (5) agreement providing for grant of clear sight easement, (6) agreement providing for grant of road maintenance easement, (7) agreement providing for grant of conservation easement, (8) authorize township solicitor to record the aforementioned documents in/at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

— Elizabethtown DeMolay Proclamation.

— Mastersonville Volunteer Fire Company: (a) Matthew Shenk, Quick Response Service operations chief; (b) Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request reimbursement for the purchase of a new quick response service (QRS) vehicle.

— National Night Out.

— Westbrooke IV-Phase 1: (a) Gerald Horst, developer for Westbrooke; (b) discussion on, and if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request to allow a credit.

— Volunteer Fire Department Tax Credit.

— Police department study: (a) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to support Elizabethtown Borough’s application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for technical assistance to study regional police expansion; (b) motion to appoint Debra E. Dupler and Justin S. Evans to represent Mount Joy Township in the feasibility study process.

— 2023 road materials/mowing — award bids: (a) 2023 road materials — discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to award bids to (1) Highway Materials, 409 Stenton Ave., Flourtown, for SuperPave wearing and binder course material with material coming from the Wrightsville plant; (2) Rohrer’s Quarry, Inc., 70 Lititz Road, Lititz, P for the stone; (b) 2023 public grounds mowing and trimming services — (1) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to award a bid to McCabes Lawn Care & Landscaping, 123 Locust Grove Road, York, for 2023, (2) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to accept the proposal, received Feb. 16 from Inch’s Natural Lawn Care, 3810 Bear Road, York, for spraying and turf treatment services.

— Comprehensive plan committee: Update on organization of a comprehensive plan committee.

— Personnel: (a) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to approve the updated job descriptions for community development director and township zoning officer; (b) motion to authorize the hiring process for the community development director position.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the LGI Group Instruction Room at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report.

— Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) property tax rebate program resolution; (b) 2023-24 school district calendar approval; (c) Comcast agreement for 2G enterprise internet connectivity for the Hambright/Manor campus.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) contract with Franklin & Marshall College for the 2023 Penn Manor High School commencement; (b) tuition-free senior for second semester of 2022-23 school year; (c) The Meadows Psychiatric Center agreement for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years; (d) sinkhole consulting services with Earth Engineering, Inc.; (e) Penguin Productions for video services for Penn Manor High School commencement 2023; (f) ShumakercContract for audio, AV, and stage equipment for Penn Manor High School commencement 2023; (g) change orders — Penn Manor High School project.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2022-23 school year; (b) leave to the individuals according to the terms listed; (c) resignation of the individuals listed per the effective date; (d) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (e) parent literacy workshops — up to four hours to conduct parent literacy workshops during the 2022-23 school year; (f) spring coaches for 2022-23 school year; (g) head coach — recommending approval of the following head coach for the 2022-23 school year, boys volleyball; (h) head coach — recommending approval of the following head coach for the 2023-24 school year, girl’s volleyball.