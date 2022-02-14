CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) Superintendent comments; (b) board comments.

— Public/professional /staff input: Public comments.

— Action/discussion items: (a) Review of change orders for Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) review of PlanCon Part F for the renovations of Leola Elementary School; (c) approval of superintendent report; (d) budget update — athletic budget review and preliminary budget approval; (e) policy review — 626 use of one-time revenue services, 627 federal fiscal compliance, 627.1 travel reimbursement — federal programs, 901 Public Information Program; (f) Creston bid opening review for teacher technology at the new school; (g) review of calendar recommendations for 2022-23 school year; (h) approval of resolution to approve deputization of tax collector; (i) agreement from IU13— transitions; (j) statement of work with Education Development Center; (k) statement of work with the IU13 for K-8 mathematics curricular resolution selection; (l) approval of professional service agreement for PIMS with the IU13; (m) STS addendum approval.

— Review board agenda: Feb. 22.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; or by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) Department reports — golf, public works, development services, police, EMC, CFireO; (b) 791 Stony Battery Road (19-08-03) — escrow reduction No. 5; (c) treasurer’s report for February 2022 covering all funds; (d) invoices from all funds covering Feb. 5-Feb. 18; (e) approval of minutes Feb. 2.

— Action items: (a) Schreiber Pediatrics, 625 Community Way (05-84.03) — sketch plan request to waive preliminary plan; (b) emergency operations plan — updated/revised; (c) Old Rohrerstown Road bridge replacement project — PPL agreement to move poles; (d) Centerville Road widening project — letter of amendment to PennDOT agreement; (e) Centerville Road widening project — AECOM (Norfolk Southern Railway) agreement; (f) board 2022 goals.

— New business: LIMC draft Trick or Treat policy update/resolution.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Remote access via Zoom. Meeting info, visit www.eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Swearing in new police officer — Chief Stephen Zerbe.

— Recognition for life saving actions — Chief Zerbe.

— Lafayette Fire Co. 2021 annual report — Chief David Keens.

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the Feb. 14 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Jan. 17 regular meeting; (c) approval of the minutes of the Feb. 5 special meeting; (d) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Old business: (a) Request to reduce financial security — Carriage Machine, 250 Maple Ave.; (b) request to reduce financial security — High Steel, 144 Greenfield Road; (c) Steudler land development plan No. 21-25 — time extension for township action; (d) Quarry View land development plan No.21-27, 2603 Lincoln Highway.

— New business: (a) ECHO agreement termination, 2149 Colleen’s Way; (b) Sundance Car Wash land development plan No. 21-28, 1728 Lincoln Highway; (c) acknowledge submission of zoning amendment petition regarding agritourism.

— Action items: (a) appointment to fill vacancy — emergency services committee, Witmer Fire Company citizen representative, Chad Englerth; (b) approve fire service activities list for 2022; (c) request to authorize C2P2 grant application preparation, Rockvale Trail; (d) SLSA agreement regarding billing services.

— Manager’s report: (a) Central Lancaster COG suspension of activity; (b) LIMC meeting regarding Trick or Treat; (c) regional recreation meetings.

— Next meeting: Monday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. on March 2 at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, Rooms 102/104. Remote access: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— New planning matters: (a) Summary — Dean Severson, director for planning services; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 15-90, East Donegal Township, proposed rezoning of 1442 River Road (Tax Parcel No. 150-35507-0-0000) from planned commercial (PC) to industrial (I); (2) No. 15-91, East Donegal Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Section 52-120(b)(1), permitted uses and structures in the general commercial (GC) district, to permit mini-warehouses as a use permitted by right in the GC District; (3) No. 29-255, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to establish the maximum building area for self-storage facilities in the community business center zone, to revise the requirement to provide public sewer and water connections in the community business center zone, and to permit the storage of recreation vehicles as a component of self-storage facilities in the community business center zone; (4) No. 29-256, East Hempfield Township, proposed rezoning of land identified as Tax Parcel ID Nos. (and addresses) 290-00312-0-0000 (Spooky Nook Road) and 290-54536-0-0000 (403 S. Chiques Road) from the community business center zone (CBC), and Tax Parcel ID No. 290-88827-0-0000 with an address of Chiques Road) from the enterprise zone (E); and (II) Section 270-5.2.II.(3)(B) to provide frontage and access standards for certain industrial, heavy uses; (5) No. 37-68, Lititz Borough, proposed Act 50 Wireless Amendment; (6) No. 37-69, Lititz Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Section 422 — front porch additions; (7) No. 37-70, Lititz Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Section 301.C.1 two driveway prohibition for residential properties; (8) No. 39-268, Manheim Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise the definition of conference/event centers, to permit conference/event centers in the D-R retrofit overlay area, and to establish minimum off-street parking requirements for conference/event centers.

— Subdivision and land development Items: (1) No. 63-83-1, Doc. Reference 6386273, Paradise Township; (2) No. 69-52-10, Woerth Motor Company, Sadsbury Township; (3) No. 83-137-1, Pierson Road lots, Warwick Township; (4) No. 87-91-2, Robert B. Wentworth, Drumore Township; (5) No. No. 11-51B, Pine Grove Church, Brecknock Township; (6) No. 22-1, Beacon of Manheim, LLC, Rapho Township; (7) No. 22-2, Jonas E. King, Salisbury Township; (8) No. 22-3, 104 N. Broad Street, Lititz Borough.

— Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Feb. 28, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items:

— Regular meeting: Presentations, secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

— Announcements: Office closed Monday, Feb. 21.

— Planning and zoning business: The board will acknowledge a time extension until April 30 for the approval of SWM site plan for 1234 Wheatland Ave. and 340-47472 Wheatland Ave.; acknowledge receipt of a 90-day time extension from March 12 for the approval of the SWM site plan for 188 Waypoint Dr.; acknowledge receipt of a time extension until April 11 for the approval of the SWM site plan for 321 N. President Ave.

— New business: The board will act on the following: Res2022-05 for confirmation of the Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau's certification of uncollected real estate taxes for calendar year 2021; Res2022-06 for confirmation of the Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau's certification of uncollected real estate taxes for outstanding September 2020 to December interims; a request to increase the annual trash/recycle billing rate; a municipal yard waste agreement with the Borough of Columbia to receive/process yard waste from Lancaster Township effective Jan 1 through Dec 31; application for handicap parking sign installation at 1191 Elm Ave; appointment of deputy emergency management coordinator; request for Lancaster Township Fire Police to assist at event on March 12.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive.

Among the agenda items:

— Public comment on agenda items (except Grandview Strand).

— Public hearings/presentations/ appointments: (a) Resolution 2022-33 appointing Scott Little as fire chief/emergency management director; (b) oath of office — township manager/secretary and fire chief/emergency management director.

— New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) 1036 Manheim Pike, preliminary/final land development plan, 1036 Manheim Pike, zoned I-1 & T-6 overlay, extension of time request; (b) Parkside Reserve — Final Phase I subdivision/land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1, financial security reduction No. 2; (c) Stadium District Apartments — preliminary/final land development plan, 213 Jackson St., zoned R-3 & T-6 overlay, financial security release; (d) Lancaster Country Club tennis court improvements — stormwater management plan, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1, financial security release; (b) resolutions — (1) Resolution 2022-34, appointing the primary voting member to the Lancaster County Tax Collector Bureau executive committee; (c) ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2022-03, amend 2022 budget; (2) Resolution 2022-35, appointing an assistant township manager; (3) Ordinance 2022-04, traffic ordinance, removed handicapped parking at 107 Princess Ave. and 1115 New Holland Ave.; (d) motions/decisions — (1) motion to approve the employment agreement for Andrew S. Bowman; (2) motion to approve hiring of human resource director; (3) motion for memorandum of understanding with Cherie Cryer, elected tax collector; (4) Parkside Reserve — revised/final Phase I subdivision/land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned, R-1; (5) Grandview Strand — preliminary subdivision and land development plan, 1251 New Holland Pike, zoned B-1, R-3, T-4 & T-1 overlay; (6) public comment regarding Grandview Strand.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Morgan Program Center at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote access via Zoom. Visit township’s website for more information.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointment: (a) Planning commission solicitor; (bi) planning commission secretary.

— New business: (a) Subdivision/land development plan — Parkside Reserve — final Phase III & V subdivision and land development plan — Petersburg Road, zoned R-1; (b) text amendment (i) Shakher Patel — zoning ordinance text amendment petition to amend Article V, Section 503; Article XXIV, Section 2408 and Article XX, Section 2002; (c) conditional use — David and Jennifer Ishler, conditional use request, Article XXI, Section 2101.2- 2650 Sutton Place, zoned R-3.

MANHEIM TWP. SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Manheim Township District will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Manheim Township District Office, 450A Candlewyck Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: Treasurer's report; personnel report; approve the replacement of Naviance with SCOIR; approve the agreement with Thomas C. Murray for speaking services on August 16; approve the field trips for March through May; approval of the first reading of Policy 810.2 video/audio recording on school property and in school buses and vehicles; other recommended actions — award the contract for mowing and grounds care to Hines Lawn Service.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

— Planning matters: (a) Letter of credit — release —English Rose Court; reduction — Meadia Heights; (b) permit fee refund requests; (c) comprehensive plan update and discussion.

— Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

— Township administration matters: (a) Resolution 4-2022 — appointments to various committees; (b) Groff Flood Plain restoration bid award; (c) 2022 mowing contract bid award; (d) Willow Street Pike transportation grant discussion.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: Approval of minutes for Jan. 3, and Jan. 19; manager’s report; tax collector’s report; public works report; police department report; zoning officer’s report; WESC/EMC report.

— Subdivision/related business: (a) Consider the West Woods Drive final subdivision plan, prepared by Harbor Engineering; (b) consider request for reduction/release of letters of credit for Lititz Reserve Phases 1-7; (c) consider release of the letter of credit for Orrstown Bank.

— Old business: (a) Consider authorizing quit claim deed for the Carpenter Road bridge.

— New business: (a) Consider motion to approve the payment of bills; (b) consider motion to approve the treasurer’s report; (c) consider Resolution 02-16-22-01 to update signatories on the Fulton Bank direct deposit account; (d) consider Resolution 02-16-22-02 to update signatories on the Fulton Bank disbursement account; (e) consider request by Sunrise Rotary for the 18th Annual Bike Ride on June 4; (f) consider request by Thoroughbred Terrace to designate Edgewood Drive as one way on March 26 from 6 a.m. to noon for its annual community yard sale.

n Communications: (a) municipal officials breakfast — state Sen. Ryan Aument; (b) PSATS NewsBulletin publication.

— Next meeting: Wednesday, March 2, at 7 a.m.