CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) Superintendent Comments; (b) Board Comments.

- Action/discussion items: (a) Review of change orders for new Smoketown Elementary; (b) Review of athletic budget; (c) Policy review; (d) Review of contract for temporary assistant high school principal; (e) Review of CV-SOSL Penn Literacy Network Agreement (2023-24 school year); (f) Approval of 2022-23 IDEA Part B use of funds agreement; (g) Approval of resolution to modify Portnoff Law Associates agreement to collect delinquent real estate taxes; (h) Approval of resolution for Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau for collection of delinquent real estate taxes; (i) Approval of appointment of Barley Snyder as counsel for the new middle school project; (j) Approval of e-rate mini-bid for Category 2 equipment; (k) Review of 2022-23 technology recycle/ resale/ disposal plan.

- Review board agenda: (a) Feb. 21, 2023.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; or by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

- Police department accolades

- Consent agenda: (a) Brookside, Phase 1 Off-site – closure of escrow; (b) Brookside, Phase 2 Sheetz – escrow reduction; (c) Brookside, Phase 1 on-site – escrow reduction; (d) Brookside, Phase 3 – Bank/Restaurant – Approval of the O&M and MOU & Financial Security agreements, and establishment of financial security; (e) Community Fellowship Church – closure of escrow; (f) 2727 Columbia Ave. – approval of the memorandum of understanding and financial security, operations and maintenance, and sidewalk deferment agreements; (g) MXL Industries SWM, approval of the memorandum of understanding and financial security, operations and maintenance agreements and establishment of financial security and stormwater fees; (h) Department reports – golf, public works, planning, police, EMC, fire; (i) Treasurers report for Jan. 23 covering all funds; (j) Invoices from all funds covering Feb. 4-17; (k) Approval of minutes Feb. 1.

- Action items: (a) Waiver of land development for property primarily in Rapho Township; (b) Special event – 2023 HARC Tri For Life Triathlon on Feb. 7; (c) McMahon, a Bowman Co. master consultant agreement (fee schedule); (d) 2023 board goals; (e) Ellis P. Payne – acceptance of resignation from the EHT Industrial Development Authority after 20-plus years of service to East Hempfield.

- Old business: (a) Church/Nolt Master Park Plan – continued discussion.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: Hempfield Foundation update.

- Action item: 2023-24 school calendar.

- Cancellation of Standing Committee meeting: The Education & Programs/Policy, Personnel & Legal Committee meeting originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 has been canceled.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council resolution recognizing Black History Month.

- Reports of committees of council meetings held on Feb. 6, 2023: (a) Public Safety Committee – Council member Janet Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee – Council member Katherine Walsh; (c) Economic Development Committee – Council member Jaime Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee – Council member Ahmed Ahmed; (e) Community Planning Committee – Council member Faith Craig; (6) Personnel Committee – Council member Lochard Calixte.

- Legislative agenda: (a) Nominations for appointment: Consider nominations for appointment to the Higher Education Authority and the Fire Code Board of Appeals; (b) Heritage Conservation District: Consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties in the Heritage Conservation District: (c) Immobili Commercial LLC, owner of 211 W. James St., proposes demolition of a modern commercial building to allow new construction at the site; (d) Immobili Commercial LLC, owner of 227 W. James St., proposes demolition of rear wings on a residential building at 227 W. James St.; (e) Immobili Commercial LLC, owner of 211 W. James St., proposes construction of a new, one-story commercial delicatessen building at 211 W. James St., at the corner of Harrisburg Avenue and North Water Street; (f) Gray House Property Holdings LLC, owner of 422 Ruby St., proposes demolition of a one-story cement block commercial building to allow new construction at the site; (g) Gray House Property Holdings LLC, owner of 422 Ruby Street, proposes construction of a new, one-story, mixed-use commercial building. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.); (h) Ordinances for first reading: Bill authorizing renewal of the Downtown Investment District Plan; Bill authorizing amendment to the Downtown Investment District Authority articles of incorporation; Bill adopting, updating and restating the Fire Prevention Code; (i) Resolutions: Resolution authorizing application for a grant extension for school crosswalk lights; Resolution exonerating 2022 water and sewer charges for city-owned and related properties; Resolution exonerating 2022 water and sewer charges for city-owned and related properties; Resolution authorizing a flag raising at City Hall for Dominican Independence Day; Resolution authorizing a grant application for Welcoming Center renovations; Resolution authorizing a projection easement for the 347 N. Queen Street LLC project; Resolution authorizing a flag raising at City Hall for Juneteenth; Resolution amending civil service appointment rules for firefighters; Resolution authorizing a flag raising at City Hall for Pride Month.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m. and will be in-person at City Hall, 120 N. Duke. St.

LANCASTER CITY PUBLIC ARTS

Lancaster City Public Arts Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of minutes: Dec. 12, 2022.

- Presentations: Amtrak exhibition finalists 2023.

- Public comment.

- Next meeting Monday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, first floor LCPC meeting rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

- Presentations and reports: (a) Staff report.

- New business: (a) Community planning reviews: (1) Lititz Borough – Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to add definitions and regulations permitting the installation of a private electric vehicle charging station as an accessory use for all uses and regulating the location of public charging station.

- For action: (a) Drumore Township – proposed Southern Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan; (b) East Lampeter Township – Proposed amendment to the official map and re-enact in its entirety the East Lampeter official map adopted by ordinance No. 311; (c) Manheim Township – Proposed Vacation of a portion of Flory Mill Road; (d)Manor Township – Proposed rezoning of a tract of land from High Density Residential Flex (RH1) to Low Density Residential (RL).

- Subdivision and land development items: (a) Raul P. & Hetal R. Patel, West Hempfield Township; (b) Iva Road, Paradise Township; (c) Benuel F. King, Sadsbury Township; (d) Roechling Medical Lancaster expansion, East Cocalico Township; (e) Rock Lititz – Building 200, Warwick Township; (f) Emerald Power Solutions, Earl Township; (g) Burkholder Builders, Elizabethtown Borough; (h) Edwin R. & Sharon F. Sensenig, Little Britain Township; (i) Douglas K. & Lavonda J. Hoover, Caernarvon Township; (j) Penn Grant Commons West – Phase 2, Pequea Township; (l) Owl Hill Road, Warwick Township; (m) Daniel S. Stoltzfus, East Lampeter Township; (o) Commerce Center – Building No. 1, Mount Joy Township; (p) War Memorial Field – Athletic field improvements, Ephrata Borough; (q) Dayspring Christian Academy, Mountville Borough; (r) New Cargill Manufacturing building, Lititz Borough; (s) Sunnyside Road, Rapho Township; (t) 1061 Manheim Pike & 1111 McKinley Avenue, Manheim Township & Lancaster City; (u) Levi L. Zook, Sadsbury Township; (v) W. Maple Grove Road, Brecknock Township; (w) John M. Esh, Providence Township & Strasburg Township.

- Other business: (a) Appointment of LCPC member to Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board.

LANCASTER COUNTY VACANT PROPERTY

Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Minutes of the October 2021 meeting.

- Hearings.

- Correspondence/communications.

- New business: meeting schedule for 2023 – third Thursday of the month at 8 a.m.: March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.

- The next meeting of the Vacant Property Reinvestment Board will be held March 16 at 8 a.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, first floor, suite 200, Lancaster, PA, and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Regular meeting: presentation of 2022 year-end report by Lafayette Fire Company, secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: Monday, Feb. 20 township office is closed. There is no change to trash/recycle collection for this week. Collection will take place on a normal schedule.

- Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: Request for reduction of financial security for Southern Village Phase 3B subdivision and land development plan; acknowledge receipt of a 60-day time extension for approval of Wheatland Presbyterian Church land development plan; acknowledge receipt of a 60-day time extension for Wabank Road Self Storage land development and subdivision plans; acknowledge receipt of a 90-day time extension for approval of Parikh Popeyes land development plan; acknowledge receipt of an extension of time until May 12 for Southern Village Phase 4 subdivision and land development plan.

- New business: The board will act on the following: Resolution for confirmation of uncollected real estate taxes for calendar year 2022; resolution for confirmation of uncollected real estate taxes for outstanding 2021 September to December interims; a request to authorize Mr. Elliott and Mr. Laudien as signers for the guarantor piece of the Lancaster Township Fire Department loan documents.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link, visit manheimtownhip.org. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Discussion: Comprehensive Plan Committee; (b) Presentation: January 2023 Employee of the Month Darrell Snyder; (c) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (d) Manheim Township Fire Rescue monthly report; (e) Manheim Township Police Department monthly report; (f) Presentation of the master plan for the construction of Pickleball Courts at Overlook Park; (g) Motion to approve the master plan for the construction of pickleball courts.

- New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) 363 Thatcher Lane – Stormwater management plan, 363 Thatcher Lane, Zoned R-1, financial security release; (b) Resolutions: (1) Resolution establishing the Pickleball Advisory Committee; (2) Resolution establishing the township’s comprehensive schedule of fees and charges for services in 2023; (3) Resolution 2023-11: Authorizing the Temporary Installation of a Banner: (4) Resolution establishing the mileage reimbursement rate for use of personal vehicles when conducting township business; (c) Ordinances: (1) Traffic ordinance – Prohibit parking on Merchants Square, create a special purpose (handicapped) parking zone on Fountain Avenue and install a left curve indication sign on Meadow Lane; (2) Ordinance to remove insurance programs for the board of commissioners; (d) Motions/decisions: (1) Motion: Bent Creek Country Club (new tennis facility and pool renovations) – 620 Bent Creek Drive, zoned R-1, Stormwater Management and lot add-on plan; (2) Motion: 10 Barrister Place – Stormwater management plan, zoned R-1, Modification request; (e) Acknowledgments: (1) Acknowledge proposed ordinance to remove the Act 44 deferred retirement option program from the police pension plan; (f) Other business/deliberations: (1) Discussion of sewage enforcement officer; (g) Correspondence and petitions.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote link access via Zoom; visit manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) 1860 Oregon Pike preliminary/final land development and lot add-on plan – Proposed 10,000 square foot, two-story medical/dental office – zoned B-2 business and D-C corridor overlay; (b) Posh Properties (789 Flory Mill Road) preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan – proposed 122-unit hotel and three-story self-storage facility – zoned I-2 industrial and D-R retrofit overlay; (c) Mary Francis Bachmann (1834 Lititz Pike) preliminary/final lot add-on and stormwater management plan – proposed redevelopment of existing monastery for school and chapel – zoned R-2 residential; (d) 1061 Manheim Pike/1111 McKinley Avenue preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan – proposed resale store with warehouse and office space – zoned I-2 industrial/T-6 urban transition overlay; (e) Lancaster Catholic High School (650 Juliette Avenue) preliminary/final land development plan – proposed addition and renovations – zoned R-3 residential.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Planning matters: (a) Conditional use hearing-EG Stoltzfus Land LLC-Grouse Pointe; (b) Agricultural Security 1404 Houser Road Resolution for security area addition.

- Monthly reports: (a) Community development department report; (b) Treasurer’s report; (c) Public works department report; (d) Police department report; (e)Township manager’s report.

- Township administration matters: (a) Resolution to amend appointments; (b) Recycling events; (c) Allocation of donated funds.