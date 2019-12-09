Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies; (f) approval of request for overnight student trip; (g) approval of sponsorship agreement with Metro by T-Mobile for naming rights to family section in stadium; (h) approval of sponsorship agreement with Paul Davis for scoreboard sign in Buckskin Stadium; (i) approval of transportation contract.
- Action/discussion agenda: (a) budget; (b) new course proposals for 2020-21; (c) Future Ready PA Index.
- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds.
- Board reports: (a) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction team update.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- Hempfield Marching Knights recognition.
- Student Council representatives.
- Food services update.
- District enrollment update.
- Preliminary budget presentation.
Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Reports of committees of council meetings held Dec. 2: (a) Public Safety Committee, Councilor Pete Soto; (b) Public Works Committee, Councilor John Graupera; (c) Economic Development and Neighborhood Revitalization Committee, Councilor Faith Craig; (d) Finance Committee, Councilor Chris Ballentine; (e) Community Development and Planning Committee, Councilor Ismail Smith-Wade-El; (f) Personnel Committee, Councilor Janet Diaz.
- Historic District: consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to a property within the Historic District: James Albright & Kim Rankin, owners of 25 N. Shippen St., request enclosure of a second-story rear porch visible from East Grant Street and Hensel Alley. (This application was recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board.).
- Ordinances for first reading: (a) Administration Bill No. 19-2019, amending water rates for customers within the city; (b) Administration Bill No. 20-2019, reauthorizing a tax abatement for improvements to deteriorating properties.
- Resolutions: (a) Administration Resolution No. 66-2019, approving the appointment of a public works director; (b) Administration Resolution No. 67-2019, authorizing application for a H20 PA program grant for wastewater treatment plant improvements; (c) Administration Resolution No. 68-2019, authorizing application for a H2O PA program grant for a water membrane replacement project; (d) Administration Resolution No. 70-2019, approving the appointment of the city solicitor; (e) Council Resolution No. 71-2019, approving the appointment of special counsel for the city.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, conference room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
- New business: (a) Department of Parks and Recreation, 2020 fee schedule; (b) facilities management, contract extension for Pequea No. 6 bridge replacement project and Pequea No. 2 bridge replacement project; (c) Agricultural Preserve Board, agreements of sale for agricultural conservation easements; (d) Sheriff’s Office, quote for “Taser Women”; (e) Resolution No. 77 of 2019, adoption of 2020 county budget; (f) Resolution No. 78 of 2019, fixing the tax rate for 2020.
Lancaster Township supervisors
The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
- Workshop agenda: department updates.
- Legislative hearing: consider, and if appropriate, act on Ordinance 2019-03, streets and sidewalks.
- Regular meeting: Secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports.
- Announcements: Supervisors held an (a) executive session on Nov. 19 to discuss real estate; (b) final leaf collection week Dec. 16-19, parking restrictions on signed streets remain in force through Jan. 16, 2020, to allow for final sweeping, weather permitting; (c) office closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1; (d) no trash/recycle collection Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, collection will be on one-day delay; (e) next board meeting Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, workshop 6 p.m., reorganization meeting 7 p.m. followed by regular meeting; (f) board of auditors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
- Planning and zoning business: (a) request for reduction of the financial security for the Conestoga Reserve Subdivision Land Development Plan; (b) request to accept assumption of liability rider for the financial security related to Conestoga Reserve; (c) acknowledge receipt of time extension for the approval of the land development plan for Southern Village phase four; (d) acknowledge receipt of time extension for the approval of the land development plan for Bean Hill Road subdivision; (e) request from Valentino’s Cafe for a letter of consent to expand their license for a special event on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
- New business: (a) Resolution 2019-06, setting township real property tax for 2020; (b) Resolution 2019-07, adoption of 2020 budget; (c) Resolution 2019-08 to balance all accounts for 2019; (d) request for confirmation of special fire police.
Manheim Township commissioners
Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) Resolution 2019-45, appointing Matthew C. Howe to the Manheim Township Police Department; (b) public hearing, Riverside Avenue, petition for vacation of a portion of Riverside Avenue.
- Consent agenda: (a) Verizon Wireless, stormwater management plan, West Roseville Road, zoned B-4, financial security release; (b) Mikhail subdivision, Lot No. 2, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, Eden Road, zoned R-2, financial security release; (c) Landis Home Retirement Community, North Campus, final phase one land development plan, 1001 E. Oregon Road, zoned institutional, financial security release; (d) Landis Homes Retirement Community, North Campus, final phase two land development plan, 1001 E. Oregon Road, zoned institutional, financial security release; (e) Landis Homes Retirement Community, South Campus, final land development plan, 1001 E. Oregon Road, zoned institutional, financial security release; (f) Sunset Ridge II, phase one, final phase one subdivision and land development plan, Ecker Drive and Amber Drive, zoned R-1, financial security reduction No. 5.
- Resolutions: (a) Resolution 2019-46, budget transfer; (b) Resolution 2019-47, establishing the police pension rate; (c) Resolution 2019-48, establishing the compensation for the manager-secretary of Manheim Township; (d) Resolution 2019-49, dissolve the Manheim Township Fire Council; (e) Resolution 2019-50, approving the modifications of tax-exempt financings of the General Municipal Authority (Lancaster Bible College).
- Ordinances: (a) Ordinance 2019-16, traffic ordinance; (b) Ordinance 2019-17, adopt 2020 budget; (c) Ordinance 2019-18, vacate ordinance.
- Motions/decisions: (a) petition request: consideration of the petition of Lancaster Country Day School to amend the zoning ordinance of Manheim Township, as amended, to (i) create Gun-Shop-Free School Zones and (ii) prohibit readily visible signs containing a picture, drawing or image of a firearm located within Gun-Shop-Free School Zones; (b) motion, Lancaster City Operations Center, preliminary/final lot add-on plan, 225 Riverside Ave., zoned I-1; (c) motion: Sterling Center Office Building, preliminary/final land development plan, East Roseville Road, zoned B-1; (d) motion: Brethren Village site improvements, preliminary/final land development plan, 3001 Lititz Pike, zoned institutional; (e) motion: 1957 and 1959 Fruitville Pike, subdivision and land development ordinance, 1580 Fruitville Pike, zoned I-2, modification requests; (f) motion: 2143 Landis Valley Road, stormwater management ordinance, 2143 Landis Valley Road, zoned R-2, modification requests; (g) motion: 630 Valley Road, stormwater management plan, 640 Valley Road, zoned R-2, modification request; (h) motion: Irwin & Weinhold Holdings LLC, preliminary/final land bank development plan, 151 Koser Road, zoned I-1, modification request; (i) motion: Area 18, Lancaster Subaru, subdivision and land development ordinance, 652 Delp Road, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay, modification request; (j) motion: Jacob L. and Savilla King, 750 Keens Road, Lititz, transferable development rights, restricted area configuration.
- Acknowledgments: (a) acknowledge proposed Ordinance 2020-01: dedication of Ecker Drive; (b) acknowledge Worthinton planned residential development conditional use, Kincaid Avenue, zoned R-3, revised tentative plan; (c) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post a reserved parking zone at 1016 N. Lime St.; (d) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post a reserved parking zone at 208 Lincoln St.
Manheim Township planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Conditional use request: Worthington planned residential development, revised tentative plan, Kincaid Avenue, zoned R-3.
- Subdivision/land development plan: Springhill Suites, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, 720 Enterprise Way, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay.
West Lampeter Township supervisors
The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Planning matters: preliminary land development plan, Sheetz (2539 Willow Street Pike).
- Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.
- Township administration matters: (a) Resolution 21-2019, authorize disposal of certain community development records; (b) Resolution 22-2019, setting real estate tax rate for 2020; (c) Resolution 23-2019, 2020 police pension plan contribution rate; (d) Resolution 24-2019, appoint deputy tax collector (Lancaster County treasurer); (e) Resolution 25-2019, 2020 fee schedule; (f) budget adoption; (g) approve 2020 meeting dates and holidays.