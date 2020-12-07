Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, in the LGI Room at Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- School board reorganization: temporary chairperson, election of officers.

- Commentary on district activity: board comments.

- Consent agenda: (a) recommend the board appoint BBD LLP (current auditors) as auditors for 2021; (b) recommend the board appoint Barley Snyder LLP (current solicitor) as district solicitor for 2021; (c) recommend the board appoint Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP (current solicitor) as the ad-hoc solicitor for special education matters for 2021; (d) recommend the board appoint McNees, Wallace & Nurick (current bond council) bond council for 2021; (e) approval of meeting dates for 2021; (f) reaffirmation of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles for governance and leadership.

- Action/Discussion agenda: (a) appointment of board liaison for committees assignments; (b) policy review: (i) comprehensive leave of absence, (ii) use/rental of school-owned equipment and books, (iii) security and safety of staff and students.

- Review board agenda: Dec. 14.

- Public comments.

- Board matter.

East Hempfield planning

The East Hempfield Township Planning Commission will meet virtually and in-person at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87194072677?pwd=QWRtMlZWOVlUd2ZmL3NCZlJPbUpyZz09; Passcode: 616630; Phone: 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592 Meeting ID# 871 9407 2677. Registration required for in-person; face mask required; 717-898-3100, ext. 231; planning@easthempfield.org. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of minutes: Oct. 14.

- Action items: (a) sketch plan and preliminary plan waiver, Kellogg Co., 2050 Yellow Goose Road: review and recommendation; (b) sketch plan and preliminary plan waiver, Yellow Goose Properties LLC, 3101 Yellow Goose Road, review and recommendation; (c) final plan and modifications, 701 Stony Battery Road LLC, 791 Stony Battery Road, review and recommendation; (d) revised preliminary plan and modifications, Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside, State Road and Harrisburg Pike, review and recommendation; (e) revised preliminary plan and modifications, State Road Commerce Park lots 1 and 3, State Road, review and recommendations.

- New business: (a) James Hackett resignation from the Planning Commission, effective immediately. Served July 2013 to November 2020; (b) Brian Biggs resignation from the Planning Commission, effective immediately, Served September 2016 to December 2020; (c) recommendations for Planning Commission positions.

- Old business: Planning Commission bylaws.

- The next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

East Lampeter Township supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Instructions to attend remotely, at eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the minutes of the Nov. 17 regular meeting; (b) Approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) release of financial security, Stoltzfus: 36 S. Soudersburg Road; (d) release of financial security, Smucker, 2008 Horseshoe Road; (e) reduction of financial security, High Association Summit Apartments: 401 Greenland Drive; (f) time extension for township review and action, McDonald’s land development plan, 2090 Lincoln Highway East.

- Recognition: (a) service to the township, John Keylor; (b) Detective Scott Eelman, 25 years of service; (c) Officer Sam Goss, life-saving award.

- Old Business: (a) High Association revised final land development plan, Zook Yoder Esh/ Ben Franklin Boulevard.

- New business: (a) High Association lot add-on and land development plan, 1770 Hempstead Road; (b) emergency housing, Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Tabor; (c) proposed zoning amendments, discussion.

- Action items: (a) letter of support for hotel/motel properties funding regarding COVID-19; (b) appointments to building code board of appeals alternate position, Ben King.

- Manager’s report: municipal separate storm sewer report.

- The next scheduled meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield School District school board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 1555 Kauffman Road, Landisville. Instructions to attend, visit hempfieldsd.org. Among the agenda items:

- Student Council representatives.

- Hempfield Foundation presentation.

- Financial audit.

- Bond refinancing.

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Instructions to attend at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

- Reports of committees of council meetings held on Dec. 1: (a) Public Safety Committee, Council member Xavier Garcia-Molina; (b) Public Works Committee, Council member Pete Soto; (c) Economic Development Committee, Council member Jaime Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee, Council member Amanda Bakay; (e) Community Planning Committee, Council member Faith Craig; (f) Personnel Committee, Council woman Janet Diaz.

- Ordinances for first reading: bill increasing to two years the probationary period for new police officers.

- Resolutions: (a) resolution approving an amended capital project list to fund construction of accessible sidewalk ramps; (b) reappointing Robert M. Shenk to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term; (c) reappointing Harvey S. Miller as an alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term; (d) requesting a Keystone Communities Grant for upgrades to the police station emergency operations center.

Lancaster County commissioners

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Instructions to view at county’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) proposed 2021 budget is available for public inspection. The proposed budget will be available for at least twenty days from Dec. 2 and is scheduled for adoption at the county commissioners meeting on Dec. 23 at 9:15 a.m. at the Lancaster County Government Center, Conference Room No. 701.

- New business: (a) Emergency Management Agency, grant agreement for hazardous materials response fund; (b) authorization of Emergency Management Agency director to electronically sign grant agreement; (c) Behavioral Health/ Development Services, amended agreement for 2020-21; (d) facilities management, quote for installation of social distancing and COVID-19 guards in courtrooms; (e) appointment of interim director of human resources; (f) request for additional federal coronavirus relief funds for housing assistance, close-out of remaining rent relief application; (g) Small Business Recovery and Sustainability Grant awards.

Manheim Township planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet virtually at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Zoom meeting information: https://zoom.us/j/97219447548?pwd=WU1CaXRoYnNiTFpXd1lTcFdlQ1hQUT09; Meeting ID: 972 1944 7548: Passcode: 665741; Dial by your location +1 267 831 0333 US(Philadelphia). Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) 480 East Oregon Road, Self Storage Units, preliminary/ final land development plan, 480 E. Oregon Road, zoned I-3; (b) Stehi Silk Mill, preliminary/ final land development plan, 701 Martha Ave., zoned I-1, T-6 Overlay and historic overlay; (c) Lancaster Airport transportation and maintenance facility, preliminary/ final land development plan, 500 Airport Road, zoned I-3; (d) Granite Run office building, preliminary/ final land development plan, 365 Carrera Drive, zoned I-1 and D-R overlay; (e) Stoner Farm, final phase two and three, subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2; (f) Grandview Strand, preliminary/ subdivision and land development plan, 1251 New Holland Pike, zoned B-1, R-3 and T-4 overlay.

Manheim Township zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will virtually meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Zoom meeting information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85071722791; Meeting ID: 850 7172 2791; Contact: +1 929 436 2866. Among the agenda items:

- The Mennonite Home, Institutional, D-R retrofit overlay, T-1 overlay, 1520 Harrisburg Pike. The applicant is requesting to waive the required interior parking lot island tree plantings due to flooding complications within the floodplain and to permit disturbance within the riparian buffer.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole at 6 p.m. To view remotely, visit youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/. Among the agenda items:

- Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Penn Manor school board will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, following the Committee of the Whole meeting.

- Superintendent’s report: review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole Actions: (a) resolution not to exceed index; (b) new high school offerings for the 2020-21 school year

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) signing checks; (b) mileage rate approval; (c) approval of the banks and trust companies as depositories for school district funds; (d) designation of LNP | LancasterOnline as the school district’s newspaper of general circulation; (e) handle-with-care agreement; (f) change orders, Penn Manor High School project; (g) IDEA use-of-funds agreement; (h) acknowledgment of the Pennsylvania Department of Education approval of the emergency instructional time template for the 2020-21 school year; (i) acknowledgment of the attestation ensuring implementation of mitigation efforts to the Pennsylvania Department of Education; (j) tuition-free senior for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year; (k) approval and submission of Planning and Construction Workbook project refinancing of 2015, to the Pennsylvania Department of Education; (l) agreements with Edward Business Systems and DeLange Landen Public Finance LLC; (m) revisions to the district COVID-19 health and safety plan.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status for the school year 2020-21; (b) leave; (c) resignations; (d) tenure; (e) head coach recommended for renewal for the fall 20221 season; (f) locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2020-21 school year; (g) winter coach; (h) volunteer coach; (i) high school chess adviser; (j) sabbatical leave for restoration of health.