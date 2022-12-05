CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road, for the Reorganization Meeting AND Board Work sessions.
Among the agenda items:
- Action: (a) welcome /call to order — secretary of the board; (b) attendance; (c) pledge to flag; (d) election of temporary chairperson for the purpose of reorganization; (e) approval of agenda.
- School board reorganization: (a) election of officers as per the nominating team; (b) announcement of the 2022-23 membership list.
- Commentary on district activity: board comments.
- Public/professional/staff input: public comments.
- Action: (a) recommend the board appoint BBD, LLP as auditors for 2023; (b) recommend the board appoint Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord, LLP as district solicitor for 2023; (c) recommend the board appoint Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP (current solicitor) as the ad-hoc solicitor for special education matters for 2023; (d) recommend the board appoint McNees Wallace and Nurick (current bond counsel) as bond counsel for 2023; (e) approval of board meeting dates for 2023; (f) reaffirmation of PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) Principles for Governance and Leadership.
- Action/discussion agenda: (a) board liaison appointments; (b) policy review.
- Public comments: addressing the board.
- Board matters: (a) board initiatives/concerns.
- Executive session.
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.
Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) Stauffer Project final (18-10.03) — reduction of financial security; (b) Barrcrest stormwater management plan (22-14.01) — approval of operation and maintenance agreement, memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement and establishment of financial security; (c) invoices from all funds covering Nov. 19 through Dec. 9; (d) approval of Nov. 16 minutes.
- Action items: (a) Erica Garrison, S. Homestead Drive; (b) Dutchland Realty Holding Corp; (c) Brookside; (d) Lancaster Area Sewer Authority easement; (e) 2023 budget; (f) auditors quote; (g) Old Rohrerstown Road; (h) Green Light Go Grant submission; (i) SRBC- matching funds commitment; (j) alley naming; (k) Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) consumptive use mitigation grant submission; (l) CM High; (m) 2023 meeting calendar.
EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.
Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the Dec. 5 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of Nov. 14 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.
- Swearing in of new police officers.
- Old business: (a) request for financial security reduction, McDonald’s; (b) request for financial security reduction, High Associates, 1740/1770 Hempstead Road; (c) request for financial security reduction, High Associates, 1770 Hempstead Road; (d) request for financial security release, 841 Willow Road, stormwater plan.
- New business: (a) Rockvale Master Plan for redevelopment — informal discussion; (b) proposal regarding glamping — review of legislative proposal; (c) official map discussion and process decision.
- Action items: (a) authorization to defend Zoning Hearing Board decision for 2622 Lincoln Highway East; (b) approval of new AFSCME agreement for Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.
- Manager reports: MS4 program update.
- Next meeting: regular meeting, Monday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.
HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.
Among the agenda items:
- Annual Reorganization Meeting: election of school board officers, representative and adjunct committee appointments, standing committee appointments and schedule of regular school board and standing committee meetings.
- Regular meeting: district update.
LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.
Among the agenda items:
- Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (d) recommendation for approval of change of status; (e) recommendation for approval of supplemental contracts; (f) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (g) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (h) recommendation for approval of support staff 2023-24 hourly rate ranges; (i) recommendation for approval of salary exempt 10-month 2023-24 salary ranges; (j) recommendation for approval of salary exempt 12-month 2023-24 salary ranges; (k) recommendation for approval of administrative 2023-24 salary ranges.
- Business and finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of design services proposal with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates; (b) recommendation for approval of change orders for the early childhood/kindergarten center project; (c) recommendation for approval of newspaper of general circulation.
- Academic committee: (a) recommendation for approval of a letter of agreement with Eastern University; (b) recommendation for approval of a new course of study at Lampeter-Strasburg High School; (c) recommendation for approval of the 2023-24 Lampeter-Strasburg High School course selection guide.
- Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of facility usage; (b) recommendation for appointment of board committees and representatives for 2023; (c) recommendation for approval of setting of times and dates for regularly scheduled board meetings for 2023; (c) adjournment to executive session.
LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.
Among the agenda items:
- Personnel committee: (a) nomination of Faith Craig for reappointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (b) Nomination of Rebecca Addington for reappointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (c) Council Resolution No. 92-2022, appointing Kevin M. Ember as an alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board.
- Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 89-2022, seeking a grant for water transmission main replacement; (b) Administration Resolution No. 90-2022, seeking a grant to upgrade the Conestoga Pump Station.
- Finance Committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 24-2022, adopting a 2023 city budget; (b) Administration Bill No. 25-2022, setting a 2023 real estate tax; (c) Administration Bill No. 26-2022 setting water rates; (d) Administration Bill No. 27-2022, setting 2023 sewer rates; (e) Administration Bill No. 28-2022, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds to be general fund for revenue replacement; (f) Administration Bill No. 93-2022, setting 2023 stormwater management fees; (g) Administration Bill No. 94-2022, setting 2023 solid waste and recycling fees; (h) Administration Resolution No. 91-2022, appointment of an auditor for 2022-2024.
- Economic Development Committee: American Rescue Plan Act-related updates.
LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL
Lancaster City Council special meeting will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.
Among the agenda items:
- Appointment of a candidate to fill a City Council vacancy.
- Administering the oath of office to council appointee.
LANCASTER CITY PLANNING
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.
Among the agenda items:
- Approval of minutes of Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 meetings.
- Subdivision and land development: (a) 17 W. Vine St., Mosaic — revised final land development plan; (b) final land development plan and modification requests to SALDO for 40 Longfellow Dr. (c) final land development plan and modification requests to SALDO for 250 College Ave.; (d) final land development plan and modification request to SALDO for 347 N. Queen St.
- Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL).
- Comprehensive plan update.
MANHEIM TWP. ZONING
The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585. Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585;Call +1 267 831 0333.
Among the agenda items:
- Oregon Community UMC, R-3 Residential District/ T-5 Oregon Village Overlay, 1214 Creek Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception under Section 903.1 to allow expansion of “House of Worship” in the R-3 Residential District. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 906.2.A.(5)[a] to permit construction of a building addition in the 25-foot front yard setback.
PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the Large Group Instruction Room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.
Among the agenda items:
- Review of school board meeting agenda.
- Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole actions: (a) resolution not to exceed index; (b) acceptance of local auditor’s 2021-22 report as presented; (c) job description for a school vehicle driver; (d) first reading of revised school board policies.
- Consent agenda for Administrative actions: (a) signing of checks; (b) mileage rate; (c) approval of banks and trust companies; (d) designation of LNP; (e) transportation contracts for the 2022-23 school year; (f) agreement with Pagoda Electrical; (g) judicial review; (h) Comet co-curricular committees grant awards for 2022-23; (i) Market Street Sports sponsorship renewal agreement; (j) closure of a deposit account at S&T Bank.
- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leaves; (c) resignations; (d) tenure; (e) head coaches; (f) Act 86; (g) stipend; (h) food service director; (i) mentors for 2022-23 school year.