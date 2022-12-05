CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road, for the Reorganization Meeting AND Board Work sessions.

Among the agenda items:

Action: (a) welcome /call to order — secretary of the board; (b) attendance; (c) pledge to flag; (d) election of temporary chairperson for the purpose of reorganization; (e) approval of agenda.

School board reorganization: (a) election of officers as per the nominating team; (b) announcement of the 2022-23 membership list.

Commentary on district activity: board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: public comments.

Action: (a) recommend the board appoint BBD, LLP as auditors for 2023; (b) recommend the board appoint Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord, LLP as district solicitor for 2023; (c) recommend the board appoint Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP (current solicitor) as the ad-hoc solicitor for special education matters for 2023; (d) recommend the board appoint McNees Wallace and Nurick (current bond counsel) as bond counsel for 2023; (e) approval of board meeting dates for 2023; (f) reaffirmation of PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) Principles for Governance and Leadership.

Action/discussion agenda: (a) board liaison appointments; (b) policy review.

Public comments: addressing the board.

Board matters: (a) board initiatives/concerns.

Executive session.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Stauffer Project final (18-10.03) — reduction of financial security; (b) Barrcrest stormwater management plan (22-14.01) — approval of operation and maintenance agreement, memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement and establishment of financial security; (c) invoices from all funds covering Nov. 19 through Dec. 9; (d) approval of Nov. 16 minutes.

Action items: (a) Erica Garrison, S. Homestead Drive; (b) Dutchland Realty Holding Corp; (c) Brookside; (d) Lancaster Area Sewer Authority easement; (e) 2023 budget; (f) auditors quote; (g) Old Rohrerstown Road; (h) Green Light Go Grant submission; (i) SRBC- matching funds commitment; (j) alley naming; (k) Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) consumptive use mitigation grant submission; (l) CM High; (m) 2023 meeting calendar.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of the Dec. 5 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of Nov. 14 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Swearing in of new police officers.

Old business: (a) request for financial security reduction, McDonald’s; (b) request for financial security reduction, High Associates, 1740/1770 Hempstead Road; (c) request for financial security reduction, High Associates, 1770 Hempstead Road; (d) request for financial security release, 841 Willow Road, stormwater plan.

New business: (a) Rockvale Master Plan for redevelopment — informal discussion; (b) proposal regarding glamping — review of legislative proposal; (c) official map discussion and process decision.

Action items: (a) authorization to defend Zoning Hearing Board decision for 2622 Lincoln Highway East; (b) approval of new AFSCME agreement for Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.

Manager reports: MS4 program update.

Next meeting: regular meeting, Monday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

Annual Reorganization Meeting: election of school board officers, representative and adjunct committee appointments, standing committee appointments and schedule of regular school board and standing committee meetings.

Regular meeting: district update.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (d) recommendation for approval of change of status; (e) recommendation for approval of supplemental contracts; (f) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (g) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (h) recommendation for approval of support staff 2023-24 hourly rate ranges; (i) recommendation for approval of salary exempt 10-month 2023-24 salary ranges; (j) recommendation for approval of salary exempt 12-month 2023-24 salary ranges; (k) recommendation for approval of administrative 2023-24 salary ranges.

Business and finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of design services proposal with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates; (b) recommendation for approval of change orders for the early childhood/kindergarten center project; (c) recommendation for approval of newspaper of general circulation.

Academic committee: (a) recommendation for approval of a letter of agreement with Eastern University; (b) recommendation for approval of a new course of study at Lampeter-Strasburg High School; (c) recommendation for approval of the 2023-24 Lampeter-Strasburg High School course selection guide.

Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of facility usage; (b) recommendation for appointment of board committees and representatives for 2023; (c) recommendation for approval of setting of times and dates for regularly scheduled board meetings for 2023; (c) adjournment to executive session.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) nomination of Faith Craig for reappointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (b) Nomination of Rebecca Addington for reappointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (c) Council Resolution No. 92-2022, appointing Kevin M. Ember as an alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board.

Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 89-2022, seeking a grant for water transmission main replacement; (b) Administration Resolution No. 90-2022, seeking a grant to upgrade the Conestoga Pump Station.

Finance Committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 24-2022, adopting a 2023 city budget; (b) Administration Bill No. 25-2022, setting a 2023 real estate tax; (c) Administration Bill No. 26-2022 setting water rates; (d) Administration Bill No. 27-2022, setting 2023 sewer rates; (e) Administration Bill No. 28-2022, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds to be general fund for revenue replacement; (f) Administration Bill No. 93-2022, setting 2023 stormwater management fees; (g) Administration Bill No. 94-2022, setting 2023 solid waste and recycling fees; (h) Administration Resolution No. 91-2022, appointment of an auditor for 2022-2024.

Economic Development Committee: American Rescue Plan Act-related updates.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council special meeting will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Appointment of a candidate to fill a City Council vacancy.

Administering the oath of office to council appointee.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Approval of minutes of Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 meetings.

Subdivision and land development: (a) 17 W. Vine St., Mosaic — revised final land development plan; (b) final land development plan and modification requests to SALDO for 40 Longfellow Dr. (c) final land development plan and modification requests to SALDO for 250 College Ave.; (d) final land development plan and modification request to SALDO for 347 N. Queen St.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL).

Comprehensive plan update.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585. Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585;Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

Oregon Community UMC, R-3 Residential District/ T-5 Oregon Village Overlay, 1214 Creek Road. The applicant is requesting the following: a special exception under Section 903.1 to allow expansion of “House of Worship” in the R-3 Residential District. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance from Section 906.2.A.(5)[a] to permit construction of a building addition in the 25-foot front yard setback.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the Large Group Instruction Room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole actions: (a) resolution not to exceed index; (b) acceptance of local auditor’s 2021-22 report as presented; (c) job description for a school vehicle driver; (d) first reading of revised school board policies.

Consent agenda for Administrative actions: (a) signing of checks; (b) mileage rate; (c) approval of banks and trust companies; (d) designation of LNP; (e) transportation contracts for the 2022-23 school year; (f) agreement with Pagoda Electrical; (g) judicial review; (h) Comet co-curricular committees grant awards for 2022-23; (i) Market Street Sports sponsorship renewal agreement; (j) closure of a deposit account at S&T Bank.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leaves; (c) resignations; (d) tenure; (e) head coaches; (f) Act 86; (g) stipend; (h) food service director; (i) mentors for 2022-23 school year.