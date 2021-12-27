LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will virtually meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, via Zoom. Meeting link info: https://zoom.us/j/92300657171; Meeting ID: 92300657171. No password is required to join the meeting. For additional info: visit https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of Nov. 23 board meeting minutes and approval of November 2021 financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

— New Business: (a) Resolution No. 14-2021 — authorizing the amendment and modification of the authority’s tax revenue note, series of 2020 (federally taxable) in the maximum principal amount of $5,500,000 for the purpose of extending the draw period for the proceeds of the note and amending the interest rate provisions therein; accepting a proposal from Fulton Bank, N.A., for the modification of the note; authorizing the execution and delivery of a note modification agreement and related documents; authorizing necessary or appropriate action in connection with the foregoing; rescinding inconsistent resolutions; and stating the effective date; (b) Resolution No. 15-2021 — approving the engagement of Simon Lever to provide accounting services to the CRIZ Authority for the period beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2022; (c) Resolution No. 16-2021 — approving the allocation of increment in excess of the loan balance payoff for 29 E. King St., LLC’s façade and entranceway reconstruction loan to service CRIZ Authority 2020 Series Bond Debt; and (d) Resolution 17-2021 — approving an amendment to the contract with the Lancaster Parking Authority to utilize increment generated by 101NQ, to also reimburse for interior buildout costs for the Ewell Plaza retail component of the project.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Nov. 22 meeting; (b) sign the minor subdivision plan for Ersa Drive (File No. 21-07-MSDP).

— Old business: (a) 1925 Sheaffer Road — proposed residential development (No. 21-05-PLDP), proposal to develop a 53.15-acre site consisting of two tracts located at 1925 Sheaffer Road. The site is located within the R-2 Medium-Density Residential District and the plan includes 299 townhome units and 80 multifamily units, with the townhouses intended to be in a condominium form of ownership. (The applicant has submitted a revised preliminary plan with a phasing plan for approval: (i) Consideration of revised conditional approval of the plan; (b) preliminary/final subdivision plan for Ira M. and Linda M. Heistand (No. 21-10-FSDP) — proposal to subdivide a 144.631-acre farm into tracts of 47.459 and 97.172 acres. An existing farmstead will remain on Lot 2, while sewage testing on Lot 1 will enable the construction of a future home site although no additional units of occupancy are proposed by the plan. The site is located at 335 Trail Road South and is in the A- Agricultural District: (i) consideration of waivers; (ii) consideration of conditional approval of the plan; (c) final subdivision plan for 2125 Harrisburg Ave. (No. 21-13-FSDP) — proposal to subdivide a 0.988-acre residential lot from a 1.404-acre residential lot. The property is located at 2125 Harrisburg Ave. within the R-3 High Density Residential District and is served by public water and public sewer: (i) Consideration of waivers; (ii) Consideration of conditional approval of the plan

— Initial view: (a) Final subdivision and land development plans — Phase 1 for 1925 Sheaffer Road, proposed residential development (No. 21-15-FLDP) — proposal to develop Phase 1 of the three-phase residential project containing 125 townhouse units on 12.45-acres. The site is zoned R-2 Medium Density Residential District and served by public water and public sewer; (b) preliminary/final land development plan for Store It Mount Joy (No. 21-16-FLDP) — proposal to redevelop a 1.8-acre (net) commercial property located at 200 W. Main St. into a miniwarehouse facility. The lot is zoned C-2 General Commercial District and is served by public water and on-lot water.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, Jan. 24, beginning at 7 p.m.