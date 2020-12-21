East Lampeter Twp. supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. They will also meet via Zoom. To attend remotely, visit eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Dec. 7 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) reduction of financial security, Avid Hotel: 2151 Lincoln Highway East.

- Old business: utility billing relief in response to COVID-19 impacts.

- New business: (a) discussion regarding C-2 and C-3 zoning districts.

- Action items: (a) resolution regarding emergency housing program; (b) appointment of Conestoga Valley region representative and alternate to Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau; (c) adoption of 2021 budgets for all funds; (d) resolution regarding 2021 real estate tax millage rate; (e) approval of 2021 noncontract employees pay policy; (f) approval of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union agreement beginning Jan. 1; (g) authorization to complete settlement to acquire 2551 Old Philadelphia Pike.

- Manager’s report: Walnut Street extension and Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway update.

- Next meeting: Monday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster City CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet remotely at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Zoom meeting info: https://zoom.us/j/96657043342; Meeting ID: 966 5704 3342; more info. visit https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: approval of Nov. 24 board meeting minutes and approval of November financial report prepared by Simon Lever.

- New business: (a) resolution approving the engagement of Simon Lever to provide accounting services for Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021; (b) resolution approving the creation of a CRIZ COVID-19 Small Business Financial Assistance Grant program to be administered through Recovery Lancaster using $3.1 million of 2019 CRIZ increment.

Lancaster City Historical Commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Information to attend at cityoflancasterpa.com under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

- 547-561 N. Prince St., 38 and 48 W. Frederick St. and 530-550 N. Queen St.; Lancaster General Health, owners; Hankin Group, applicant. Demolish a one-story brick building at 530 N. Queen St., a 2 1/2-story brick house at 534-536 N. Queen St., a 2 1/2-story brick former tavern at 48 W. Frederick St. and a two-story former carriage house at 38 W. Frederick St. New construction of a three-story medical office building on North Queen Street, a five-story parking garage on North Market Street, a five-story multi-family residential building with ground-floor retail space on North Queen Street, and a five-story multi-family residential building on West Frederick Street, extending west to North Market Street and continuing to North Prince Street.

- 17 W. Vine St.; Willow Valley Communities, owner; CCS Building Group, applicant. Conceptual discussion of the proposed demolition of a modern newspaper printing plant at South Queen and West Vine streets, and four-story annex structures at West Mifflin and Beaver streets, and the proposed construction of a new 20-story age-restricted apartment building at the site.

Lancaster Twp. zoning

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. For info to attend, visit lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: 690 Bean Hill Road, variance extension request; Sean and Laura Harkin have applied for a variance of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance for 1431 Center Road, Lancaster, to allow for the construction of an attached garage addition.

- The next meeting will be Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Mount Joy Twp. supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, via Zoom. To attend, visit mtjoytwp.org for further instructions. Zoom meeting ID 893 4623 8706. Among the agenda items:

- Rezoning petition: 1795 Schaeffer Road, discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to (i) accept the petition to rezone a portion of the property (11.2751 acres) located at 1795 Sheaffer Road from its current zoning of mixed-use district to medium-density residential district; and (ii) authorize the township solicitor to prepare and advertise an ordinance; and (iii) forward the petition to the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission and Lancaster County Planning Commission for review and comment.

- Old business: (a) trash/recycling late fees, discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request from Nahreen Keval, 1020 Schwanger Road, Elizabethtown, asking for relief for four properties from late fees and finance charges for bills that were due Dec. 31, 2019, and payment was received after the due date.

- Public comment.

- Consent agenda: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Nov. 16 regular meeting; (b) accept, ratify, and confirm (i) the treasurer’s report for Nov. 1-30, subject to audit; (ii) the escrow account summary report; and (iii) the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payment of all bills and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Nov. 6 through Dec. 17; (d) 2021 meeting dates and holiday schedule; (e) appointment of certified public accountant; (f) municipal real estate collection; (g) Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau; (h) Park and Recreation, fees for field usage and pavilion rental; (i) personnel handbook; (j) 2020 Rissermill sinkhole repair; (k) 2020 Harvest Road full-depth reclamation; (l) federal coronavirus aid reimbursement; (m) 2021 road projects; (n) Hickory Run Properties.

- Budget: (a) open public hearing; (b) motion to close public hearing; (c) motion to adopt the proposed 2021 operating budget as a final budget for fiscal year 2021; (d) motion to adopt tax rate resolutions.

- Correspondence: (a) letter from Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce, received Nov. 30, thank-you to Chamber members; (b) email from Justin S. Evans, township manager, dated Dec. 2, regarding update on the Mill Road Bridge project; (c) letter from Christopher George, township resident, dated Dec. 2, regarding request change in trash and recycling policy; (d) letter from Julie Bochanski, Golder Associates Inc., dated Dec. 9, regarding Lancaster Landfill, notification of intent to submit application for permit renewal.

- The reorganizational meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled Monday, Jan. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.