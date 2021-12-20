EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Zoom meeting info, visit eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) approval of Dec. 20 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Dec. 6 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

New business: (a) time extension for township action: Plan No. 21-26 CV Elementary School, Mt. Sidney Road; (b) time extension for township action: Plan No. 21-27: Quarry View, 2603 Lincoln Highway East; (c) time extension for township action: Plan No. 21-29, Mr. Car Wash, 2175 Lincoln Highway East; (d) ECHO agreement, 404 Beechdale Road.

Action items: (a) revised 2022 pension plan MMOs; (b) approval of 2022 noncontract employees pay policy; (c) adoption of 2022 budgets for all funds; (d) resolution regarding 2022 real estate tax rate mileage rate; (e) appointment of county treasurer as tax collection for 2022; (f) resignation from planning commission; (g) appointment to fill unexpired planning commission term (ending 11/19/23, Dr. Gerald Huesken); (h) resolution regarding recovery of fees; (i) resolution regarding opioid settlement.

Manager’s report: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans display regarding Route 30 project from Route 896 intersection east to township line.

Next meeting: Board of Supervisors reorganization meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Legislative agenda: (a) ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 24-2021, approving the 2022 budget; Administration Bill No. 25-2021, setting city’s real estate tax rate for 2021; Administration Bill No. 26-2021, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for revenue replacement; Administration Bill No. 27-2021, appropriating funds to the Internal Service Fund; (b) resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 64-2021, appropriating solid waste and recycling fees; Administration Resolution No. 65-2021, authorizing participation in the national opioid settlement.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Face masks required by all attendees. Among the agenda items:

547-561 N. Prince St., 38 and 48 W. Frederick St. and 530-550 N. Queen St.; Lancaster General Health, owners; Hankin Group, applicant. Demolition of buildings at 530 and 536 N. Queen St. and a one-story rear wing at 48 W. Frederick St. Construction of a three-story medical office building on North Queen Street, a five-level parking garage on North Market Street, a five-level parking garage on North Market Street, a five-story multifamily residential building with ground-floor retail space on North Queen and West Frederick streets and a four-story multifamily residential building on West Frederick and North Prince streets.

33-49 W. King St. and 14 W. Grant St.; Hager Parking Properties, owner; Hord Coplain Macht Inc., applicant. Demolition of a three-story building (except the front facade), one-story rear wings, and an attached one-story commercial building at 43 W. King St. Demolition of a one-story commercial structure at 49 W. King St. Construction of a six-story multifamily residential building with ground-floor commercial space and interior parking, extending from West King Street north to West Grant Street.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

No. 21-051, St. Anne Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St. Use variance for a commercial studio and for manufacturing; special permit for a business office; special permit for retail sales; special permit for a use not provided for.

No. 21-063, Andrew H. Martin, 416 E. Orange St. Variance of 3-foot setback; variance to exceed 65 percent coverage by 14 percent.

No. 21-065, Melissa Hernandez, 602 S. Lime St. Variance to exceed 60 percent building coverage by 2 percent; variance to reduce 3-foot setback to zero.

No. 21-066, Vincent Palazzotto, 114 E. Vine St. Variance to reduce two spaces by 12 inches each, or in the alternate, variance to reduce one required space to zero.

No. 21-067, Brent Hostetter, 334 N. Mary St. Special permit for waiver of side yard setback.

No. 21-068, Ramon Torres, 246 S. Queen St. Special permit for two-family dwelling; variance to be deficient of lot area by 1,016 square feet; variance to reduce two required spaces to zero.

No. 21-069, Sarah Vu, 330 Winthrop Drive. Use variance for a visitor house rental, or in the alternate special permit for a use not provided for.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, 202 N. Prince St., Suite 400. To attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the November meeting.

Communications.

Report of the executive director.

Financial report.

Committee reports.

Unfinished business.

The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held Jan. 25, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, and via Zoom video-conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at their offices on 202 N. Prince St., fourth floor, Suite 400. To attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the November meeting.

Communications.

Report of the executive director.

Financial report and audit.

Committee reports.

Unfinished business.

New business: (a) resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding with Habitat for Humanity for the redevelopment of the parcels on South Fifth Street in Columbia, including 233, 237, 239 243 and 245 S. Fifth St.; (b) resolution authorizing disposition of 921 Spruce St., Columbia.

Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 25, 2022, via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Dec. 21, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the Nov. 21 regular meeting and the Dec. 9 special meeting.

Treasurer’s report.

Report of the executive director.

Communications.

Committee reports.

Unfinished business.

New business: (a) resolution endorsing the allocation plan for the Home Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program; (b) resolution approving an agreement to transfer homeless assistance programming oversight to the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority; (c) resolution approving revisions to current personnel policies.

Other business: the next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Jan. 25, 2022, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. For more information at manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Old business: resolutions: (a) Resolution 2021-70: promoting sustainable practices in local government purchasing and operations; (b) Resolution 2021-71: establishing compensation of the manager-secretary; (c) Resolution 2021-72: authorizing Manheim Township to enter into settlement agreements with certain manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid pharmaceuticals.

New business: (a) motions/decisions: (1) motion: approve hiring of fire chief; (2) motion: approve the revised Stoner House ground lease agreement with Manheim Township Historical Society; (b) acknowledgments: (1) proposed ordinance 2022-02: authorizing the Board of Commissioners to appoint a deputy tax collector and to modify the tax collector’s compensation.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. For more information, visit www.lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Stormwater management plan: LTPC 312- New Danville Pike Lot 3, stormwater management site plan, briefing item.

The next Lancaster Township Planning Commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Zoom Meeting info: ID 846 7448 3977 visit www.mtjoytwp.org for more info. Among the agenda items:

Old business: 611 Campus Road, rezoning petition.

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Nov. 15 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 24-2021; Bill List No. 25-2021; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Nov. 5 through Dec. 16 inclusive, which represents three pay periods; (c) 2022 meeting mates and holiday schedule; (d) appointment of certified public accountant; (e) Lancaster Tax Collection Bureau; (f) Chapter 110, Solid Waste, Policies & Procedures; (g) fee schedule; (h) waiver request, malfunctioning septic system; (i) Gish, Martin S. and Robin D.; 21-02-LLCP; (j) Schaeffer, Robert A. and Tracy L.; 21-13-FSDP; (k) Messick, Neil and Kristin; 190098-SMP-MAJ; (l) Hickory Run Properties (DeArment, Trent): 19-12-FLDP; (m) Featherton Crossing, Phase 2B; FLDP-01-2013; (n) Featherton Crossing, Phase 4; 12-2017-FLDP; (o) Morris Run, Radio Road; 19-13-FLDP.

933 Campus Road, rezoning petition.

Liquor license transfer.

392 Ridgeview Road South, concept plan.

2022 township budget.

Correspondence: (a) letter, PA State Association of Township Supervisors, received Nov. 22; regarding 2021 adopted PSATS resolutions. (emailed Nov. 23); (b) email from Justin S. Evans, township manager, dated Nov. 29; regarding Mill Road Bridge update; (c) schedule from Lobar Site Development, email dated Dec. 2; regarding proposed schedule for Mill Road Bridge project; (d) email from Mark Lauriello, Rettew, dated Dec. 15, regarding bid opening for Cloverleaf Road Ridge replacement.

The reorganizational meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 3. The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 17.