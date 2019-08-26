Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
- Reannouncement: An evening commissioners meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Earl Township Municipal Building, 517 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland. There is no commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning, Sept. 11.
- New business: (a) presentation of Child Support Enforcement Awareness Month proclamation; (b) Planning Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Contract No. 08A690, Work Order No. 1; (c) Resolution No. 59 of 2019, Planning Commission budget adjustments; (d) Resolution No. 60 of 2019, Children and Youth Agency, Office of Juvenile Probation and Youth Intervention Center 2019-20 implementation plan and 2020-21 needs-based budget and 2019-20 special grants initiative implementation plan and 2020-21 needs-based budget; (e) Children and Youth Agency and/or Office of Juvenile Probation, agreements; (f) purchasing, contract renewal for recorder of deeds CountyFusion software.
Lancaster County housing
Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, followed by the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors at its offices, 28 Penn Square, second floor offices, Suite 200. Among the agenda items for the latter:
- Financial reports for the month of July 2019.
- The next meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority board will be held Sept. 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, Lancaster.
Lancaster County Land Bank Authority
The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.. 27, at their offices at the 28 Penn Square, second floor offices, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
- New business: Resolution authorizing application to Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development under the Keystone Communities Program Public Improvement Grant for acquisition and rehabilitation of blighted properties.
- The next meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority board will be held 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, Lancaster,.
Lancaster County planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, first floor meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
- Presentations: Lancaster County Complete Count Committee, census bureau presentation and discussion.
- Community planning reviews: (a) No. 08-190, East Cocalico Township, proposed rezoning of a tract of land containing approximately 1.64 acres located at 21 Stevens Road, and a portion of property containing 4,312 square feet located at 17 Stevens Road from traditional residential district to light industrial district, and by rezoning a tract of land containing approximately 4.61 acres located at 28 Stevens Road from suburban residential district to light industrial district; (b) No. 08-191, East Cocalico Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Chapter 220 on zoning, Article II on zone regulations, Section 220-23 on light industrial zone, by amending (i) Section 220-23.H. on front yard setback, (ii) Section 220-24 on heavy industrial zone and (iii) Section 220-24.G.1 front yard setback and by amending the definition of loading space contained in Section 220.11.C.; (c) No. 8-193, East Cocalico Township, proposed vacation of a portion of Stone Hill Road east of its intersection with South Muddy Creek Road; (d) No. 19-71A, Earl Township, proposed rezoning of approximately 26 acres located at 568 Hollander Road and Nolt Road from agricultural district to industrial district; (e) No. 32-174, West Lampeter Township, proposed rezoning of an approximately 5-acre tract of land located along Strasburg Pike from the agricultural zoning district to the industrial/mixed-use zoning district; (f) No. 43-55, Martic Township, proposed rezoning of a tract of land containing 68.218 acres located at 417 Frogtown Road from residential low-density district to agriculture. n Advisory reviews: (a) No. 61-37-1, Dennis M. Harnish, Quarryville Borough; (b) No. 75-31-3, 135 W. Charlotte St., Manor Township; (c) No. 80-117-1A, Henry S. Kauffman, Martic Township; (d) No. 85-395H, Timberline Estates lots 22, 23 and 26, East Earl Township; (e) No. 86-68-1B, Sterling Center, Manheim Township; (f) No. 88-303-5, Barry’s Car Barn, Leacock Township; (g) No. 89-207-8, David W. Sweigart III, Mount Joy Township; (h) No. 89-356A, Lloyd E. Glick, Salisbury Township; (i) No. 90-271-4, Woodcorner Properties LLC, Clay Township; (j) No. 06-143-2, Secure Storage Facility, Lancaster city; (k) No. 19-37, 780 Flory Mill Road, Manheim Township; (l) No. 19-38, Austin Moran, Mount Joy Borough; (m) No. 19-39, C. Scott Kulicke, Colerain Township.
- Next scheduled meeting: Sept. 9.
Lancaster County Redevelopment
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Aug. 27, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
- New business: (a) resolution approving contracts for nonprofit organizations for the operation of public service programs using Community Development Block Grant funds; (b) resolution approving contracts with nonprofit organizations for homeless services using Emergency Solutions Grants funds; (c) resolution approving creation of the manufactured housing repair program; (d) resolution approving the acquisition and subsequent disposition of 8-10 E. Main St., Strasburg; (e) resolution approving a rental rehab program loan application for 241-243 Locust St., Columbia Borough.
- The next meeting of the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will be held Sept. 24 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, at the offices of the Lancaster County and Housing Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.
Manheim Township commissioners
Manheim Township commissioners will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) Resolution 2019-36, appointing a treasurer; (b) presentation by Jamie Schlesinger, director of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, relative to township financing; (c) presentation regarding Overlook Park disc golf course.
- Consent agenda: (a) Johnston residents, stormwater management plan, 2541 Mondamin Farm Road, zoned R-1, financial security reduction No. 1; (b) 846 Valley Road, stormwater management plan, 846 Valley Road, zoned R-2, financial security release; (c) Grandview Phase IIA, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, Edgemoor Court, zoned R-3, extension of time request.
- Resolutions: Resolution 2019-37, appointing an alternative voting member to the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau Executive Committee.
- Ordinances, motions and decisions: (a) decision, Chapman Ford, 1485 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4, conditional use request, flood plain ordinance; (b) motion, road closure for Race to Remember.
- Acknowledgments: acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post reserved parking zone in front of 125 Lincoln St.
Mount Joy Township planning
Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the July 22 meeting; (b) acknowledge withdrawal of the application for the waiver of land development for Sheaffer Road Self Storage; (c) accept an additional 70 days in which to take action on the preliminary subdivision plan for Westbrooke IV.
- Old business: (a) No. 19-08-FLDP, Carter Lumber Co. preliminary/final land development plan, proposal to construct a new warehouse, stone area and stormwater management controls on a 9.79-acre parcel. Site is located at 2128 S. Market St. and is zoned light industrial; (b) No. 19-09-LLCP, Daniel H. Raffensperger minor subdivision plan, proposal to subdivide a 102.3-acre farm along Sheaffer Road, as well as to subdivide 9.61 acres and add it to a 1.98 acre industrial lot. Site is located at 2360 Sheaffer Road and is zoned rural district north of Sheaffer Road and medium-density residential district south of Sheaffer Road; (c) No. 19-10-FSDP, Daniel S. and Rebecca B. Beiler minor subdivision plan, proposal to subdivide a 38.84-acre farm along Milton Grove Road to create 15.71-acre and a 23.13-acre parcels. Site is located at 2091 Milton Grove Road and is zoned agricultural district; (d) No. 19-11-FSDP, David W. Sweigart III preliminary and final subdivision plan, proposal to subdivide a 43.82-acre parcel into 10.20-acre and 33.62-acre parcels. Site is located at 392 Ridgeview Road South and is zoned limited commercial district.
- Correspondence: notification from Hickory Run Properties LLC of appliance for a general National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit dated Aug. 6.
- Next meeting: The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Planning Commission is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.
