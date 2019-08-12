Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
- Action/discussion items: (a) approval of superintendent’s report; (b) review of district goals for 2019-20; (c) policy review schedule for 2019-20; (d) PlanCon part G for Brownstown Elementary renovation; (e) financing update; (f) change order for credit for plumbing at Brownstown; (g) change order for credit to revise kitchen shelving at Brownstown; (h) change order for credit to stage finishing at Brownstown; (i) change order for removal of fitting insulation from crawlspace and glue dots from behind chalkboards; (j) wellness rewards with LGH under new agreement; (k) inspection services for Brownstown project; (l) lease of 151 State Street property.
- Review board agenda: Tentative agenda on Monday, Aug. 19.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- District enrollment update.
- District curriculum update.
- Power School update.
- Feasibility/attendance area update.
Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council Resolution No. 36-2019, changing the name of Lancaster Square to Ewell Plaza; Council Resolution No. 38-2019, supporting creation of a National Latino Museum; Council Resolution No. 40-2019, supporting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
- Reports requested by council: Love Your Block annual report.
- Reports of Committees of Council meetings held Aug. 5: (a) public safety committee, Councilor Pete Soto; (b) public works committee, Councilor John Graupera; (c) economic development committee, Councilor Faith Craig; (d) finance committee, Councilor Chris Ballentine; (e) community planning committee, Councilor Ismail Smith-Wade-El; (f) personnel committee, Councilor Janet Diaz.
- Legislative agenda: (a) Heritage Conservation and Historic Districts, consider the following applications and recommendations from Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation and Historic districts: (1) Simply from Scratch, owner of 555 S. Water St., proposes construction of a new one-story commercial building on a vacant parcel; (2) Robert Hess, owner of 49-51 Howard Ave., requests installation of storage shed visible from South Shippen Street; (3) Daniel and Lori Kerr, owners of 113 S. Duke St., request installation of new wooden French doors within an existing door opening on the building’s facade; (b) ordinances for final passage: (1) Administration Bill No. 12-2019, authorizing a city guaranty of Lancaster Parking Authority construction bonds; (2) Administration Bill No. 13-2019, amending the parks and recreation ordinance; (c) ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 14-2019, authorizing burrowing by a bank note for fire station construction; (d) resolutions: (1) Council Resolution No. 34-2019, prohibiting video gaming terminals with the City of Lancaster; (2) Administration Resolution No. 35-2019, authorizing the sale of the former police forensic evidence van to East Lampeter Township; (3) Council Resolution No. 37-2019, adopting the City’s 2019 Emergency Operations Plan; (4) Administration Resolution No. 39-2019, authorizing a winter services agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; (5) Administration Resolution No. 41-2019, requesting a multimodal grant for the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway; (6) Administration Resolution No. 42-2019, requesting a justice assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Justice; (7) Administration Resolution No. 43-2019, requesting a grant for the Love Your Block facade program.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room 701. Among the agenda items:
- New business: (a) an evening commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Earl Township Municipal Building, 517 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland. There is no commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning, Sept. 11; (b) Ordinance No. 140, Amendment Ordinance No. 112, regarding Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program in Elizabethtown; (c) Resolution No. 50 of 2019-20 census; (d) Resolution No. 51 of 2019, authorization to use Buchmiller trust funds; (e) emergency management agency, grant agreement for radiation emergency response funding; (f) Resolution No. 52 of 2019, authorization to sign radiation emergency response fund grant; (g) Resolution No. 53 of 2019, request for proposal award for custodial services; (h) Resolution No. 54 of 2019, budget adjustments for replacement of Little Chiques No. 1 Cloverleaf Road Bridge; (i) Resolution No. 55 of 2019, authorization of county bond funds disbursement; (j) Resolution No. 56 of 2019, bid awards for courthouse renovations and alterations project; (k) facilities management, agreements for courthouse renovations and alterations project; (l) Resolutions No. 57 of 2019, Lancaster County’s human services block grant budget for fiscal year 2019-20; (m) District Attorney’s Office, memorandum of understanding, regarding justice assistance grant funds; (n) court administration, addendum to lease agreement for magisterial district court office; (o) Children and Youth Agency and/or Office of Juvenile Probation agreements; (p) Adult Probation and Parole Services grant-in-aid application for reimbursement of salaries and renewal agreement for state offender supervision funds; (q) appointment of interim executive director for planning commission; (r) drug and alcohol commission agreements.
Lancaster County planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, first floor meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
- New planning matters for discussion and action: community planning reviews: (a) No. 26-16B, Ephrata borough, proposed zoning ordinance update; (b) No. 49-22A, Paradise Township, proposed Act 537 sewage facilities plan update; (c) No. 54-104, Rapho Township, proposed rezoning of approximately 3.5 acres situated on the northeast corner of Mount Joy Road, Route 772 and North Strickler Road from agricultural to highway commercial.
- Subdivision and land development plan, advisory reviews: (a) No. 67-115-5, Lancaster Square library and parking garage, Lancaster City; (b) No. 69-174-3, Springhill Suites, Manheim Township; (c) No. 75-243-2, Carriage Hill, East Cocalico Township; (d) No. 76-326-4, 210 Pfautz Hill Road, East Cocalico Township; (e) No. 78-153-7, Irwin & Weinhold Holdings LLC, Manheim Township; (f) No. 80-46A, Gideon B. Fisher, Earl Township; (g) No. 80-186C, Harmony Hollow Farms, Bart Township; (h) No. 84-32B, Daniel S. and Rebecca B. Beiler, Mount Joy Township; (i) No. 86-351A, Isaac S. and Mary E. Lapp, Strasburg Township; (j) No. 87-178-1, Ridge Avenue tract, Ephrata Township and Ephrata Borough; (k) No. 92-133-1D, Home Towne Square, Phase 4B, Clay Township; (l) No. 00-131J, Simply From Scratch, Lancaster city; (m) No. 02-6B, Glenwood Foods, Ephrata Township; (n) No. 04-98F, The Farm on Quarry Road, Phase III, Manheim Township; (o) No. 05-83-1, Lapp Valley Farms, Leacock Township; (p) No. 05-133-2, Harting Subdivision, Terre Hill Borough and East Earl Township; (q) No. 19-28A, Carter Lumber, Mount Joy Township; (r) No. 19-32, 2058 Main St., Warwick Township; (s) No. 19-33, Adamstown Elementary School additions and alterations, Adamstown Borough; (t) No. 19-35, Steven Hoover Garman, East Earl Township; (u) No. 19-36, Amos F. and Lavina S. Glick, Bart Township.
- Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Aug. 26.
Lancaster Township supervisors
The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. for a workshop, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
- Workshop agenda: Lancaster Public Library presentations department updates.
- Executive session will be held to discuss a contract.
- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports.
- Announcements: (a) executive session was held Monday, July 8, to discuss a contract; (b) yard waste facility will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31; (c) township office will be closed Monday, Sept. 2; (d) no trash/recycle collection Monday, Sept. 2, and Waste Management will operate on one-day delay schedule for the week; (e) board meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, takes place at Thaddeus Steven College, Mellor Auditorium with workshop at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
- Planning and zoning business: (a) the board will act on a land development plan ordinance waiver request and a storm water management ordinance waiver request for LTPC 289, Maple Grove pumping station and interceptor expansion project; (b) the board will act on an agreement to terminate the existing 2009 development agreement for LTPC 227, Conestoga View.
- New business: The board will act on a request for the engagement of Stambaugh Ness to perform annual audits of Lancaster Township financial records for 2019 through 2021.
Manheim Township commissioners
Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) presentation by Manheim Township Ambulance Association; (b) public hearing: Chapman Ford, conditional use request, floodplain ordinance, 1485 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4.
- New business: (a) consent agenda: (1) Stoner Farm, preliminary subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2, extension of time; (b) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2019-35, establishing 2020 and 2021 operational hours; (c) ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2019-10, traffic ordinance (handicapped parking at 682 Wallingford Road, no-through on Viscount Place and pedestrian warning signs on Petersburg Road); (d) motions/decisions: (1) motion: settlements east- revised final Phase I subdivision and land development plan, Landis Valley Road, zoned R-2; (2) motion: 825 Lititz Road, preliminary/final subdivision and lot add-on plan, 825 Lititz Road, zoned R-1; (3) motion: Eagle View Amish School, subdivision/land development and stormwater management, 234 Bushong Road, zoned R-1; (4) motion: 640 Frome Ave., subdivision/land development and stormwater management, 640 Frome Ave., zoned R-1, modification requests; (5) motion: Manheim Township School District, Landis Run playground, stormwater management plan, Blue Streak Boulevard, zoned R-3, modification requests; (e) acknowledgments: (1) engineering and traffic study regarding the posting of handicapped parking at 107 Princess Ave; (2) Worthington planned residential development, revised conditional use request, Kincaid Avenue, zoned R-3, request public hearing.
Manheim Township planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Text amendments: Lancaster Country Day School, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, Article XXII, add Sections 2218 and 2219.
- Conditional use request: Worthington planned residential development, revised conditional use request, Kincaid Avenue, zoned R-3.
- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Sterling Center, preliminary/final land development plan, East Roseville Road, zoned B-1; (b) Springhill Suites, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, 720 Enterprise Way, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay.
West Lampeter Township supervisors
The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Presentation: memorial plaque to Michael T. Reese.
- Ordinance 254, revise zoning classification at 208 Long Rifle Road.
- Planning matters: (a) preliminary/final land development, KFG Trucking (1004 Willow Street Pike); (b) Tallgrass Path stormwater update, Scott Hain of David Miller Associates; (c) reduction in letter of credit: John King/Shady Creek, Peony Road/Spring Meadow and Bottom Line Ag; (c) approve improvements guarantee, Willow Valley SouthPointe at Lakes.
- Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.
- Township administration matters: (a) Resolution 14-2019, opt out for video gaming terminals; (b) Resolution 15-2019, support municipal law enforcement use of radar; (c) Resolution 16-2019, appoint alternate zoning hearing board member to fill vacancy.