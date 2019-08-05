East Hempfield Township zoning
The East Hempfield Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the township municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) 15-19.02 Springbrook annex, approval to reduce project’s remaining financial security; (b) 18-09.02 610 Community Way, approval of 90-day time extension to record the plan; (c) 1152 Snapper Dam Road, Don and Laura Geiter, approval and execution of the easement encroachment agreement.
- Action items: traffic commission revised ordinance, motion to authorize advertising.
East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: financial security reduction, Sheetz, Greenfield Road.
- Old business: time extension to record conditionally approved plan, Lantz, 2348 Rockvale Road.
- New business: Stoltzfus stormwater management plan No. 19-16, 36 S. Soudersburg Road
- Action items: resolution regarding Univest Bank & Trust.
- Manager’s report: municipal separate storm sewer report.
- Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District School Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- East Petersburg walker update.
- Enrollment update.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Personnel committee, recommendation for approval: (a) resignations; (b) employment, administration; (c) employment, professional; (d) employment, support; (e) change of status; (f) leave of absence; (g) substitutes; (h) sponsors for co-curricular positions, coaching positions and supplemental contracts; (i) additional salaries; (j) leadership positions; (k) mentors; (l) volunteers; (m) event workers; (n) substitute teacher rate.
- Business/finance committee, recommendation for approval: (a) 2019-20 special education contracts; (b) 2019-20 cafeteria prices; (c) investment services; (d) student accident insurance policies; (e) contract with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit; (f) student assistance program letter of agreement; (g) Lancaster General Hospital Occupational Medicine Department contract; (h) agreement with 13-MPN LLC (Schoolplay).
- Miscellaneous: (a) discussion of and recommendation for election of school physician; (b) recommendation for election of school dentist; (c) recommendation for establishment of ticket prices; (d) recommendation for approval of transportation; (e) recommendation for approval of policies (first reading); (f) recommendation for approval of policies (first reading).
- Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in the administration building board room.
Lancaster City Council Committee
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Personnel committee: (a) Sue Lackman, nominee for appointment to the board of health; (b) Council Resolution No. 40-2019, supporting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
- Public works committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 35-2019, authorizing the sale of a former police forensic van; (b) Administration Bill No. 14-2019, authorizing financing of fire station construction through borrowing by a bank note.
- Economic development committee: Council Resolution No. 34-2019, prohibiting video gaming terminals with the City of Lancaster.
- Public safety committee: (a) Council Resolution No. 37-2019, adopting the city’s 2019 Emergency Operations Plan; (b) Administration Resolution No. 42-2019, requesting a Justice Assistance Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
- Community planning committee: Administration Resolution No. 43-2019, requesting a grant for the Love Your Block facade program.
- Committee of the Whole: Council Resolution No. 38-2019, supporting creation of a National Latino Museum.
Lancaster City Historical Review Board
The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the commission room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St.
- 49-51 Howard Ave.: Robert Hess/RB Hess Construction, owner. Install 12-by-22-inch frame storage shed on the south edge of the rear parcel visible from South Shippen Street.
- 113 S. Duke St.; Daniel and Lori Korr, owners Marotta/Main Architects, applicant. Replace a fixed glass panel in an existing doorway opening on the building’s facade with paired French doors.
Lancaster city planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the commission room, city hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
- Rhoads Energy: final plan, 205 Hazel St. ELA Group Inc., on behalf of Rhoads Energy, proposes a garage addition in front of the existing loading to accommodate four fuel delivery vehicles. A small vestibule is also proposed. The property contains a 109-inch public sewer line that runs underneath the existing building. The proposed expansion is not immediately near the sewer line, and an easement will be established through this land development plan. Stormwater cannot be managed on-site due to soil contamination, so a restoration of a nearby wetland in Brandon Park is proposed in lieu of on-site stormwater management.
- Blight: Certify several properties as blighted under city code.
Manheim Township zoning
The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Tell Real Estate LP, I-1 and D-A airport overlay area, 116 Koser Road: the applicant is requesting (a) a variance of Section 2409.3.C. to permit construction of an office building addition that does not meet the build to line setbacks; (b) a variance of Section 2808.1. for a time extension; (c) a variance of Section 2409.6. Appendix A design requirements 14.3 to permit a 5-foot-wide sidewalk instead of the 10-foot requirement.
- Keystone Custom Homes, R-3 and PRD planned residential development, 613 Kincaid Ave: the applicant is requesting a variance of Section 1919.2.D.2. to permit a dwelling to encroach within the side yard building setback.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor school board will meet Monday, Aug. 5, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. An executive session will start at 6 p.m. followed by the committee of the whole at 7. The regular board meeting will follow the agenda of the latter. Agenda for the committee of the whole:
- Superintendent’s report: review of school board meeting agenda.
- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) school district physician; (b) student assistance program contract with Pennsylvania Counseling Services for the 2019-20 school year; (c) Lancaster General Hospital drug screening contract for the 2019-20 school year; (d) cooperative athletic agreement with The Stone School of Lancaster; (e) change orders, Penn Manor High School project; (f) tax exonerations; (g) WeVideo for Schools annual subscription, 100 user licenses; (h) memorandum of understanding with Penn Manor Education Association related to substitute coverage.
- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignations; (c) retirement; (d) leaves; (e) Act 86; (f) summer curriculum writing; (g) mentors for 2019-20 school year; (h) 2019-20 fall coaching positions; (i) seasonal weight room; (j) team training hours; (k) speed training hours; (l) Saturday school/detention for the 2019-20 school year; (m) Reset school instructors for the 2019-2020 school year.