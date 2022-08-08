CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Actions/discussion items: (a) approval of superintendent’s report; (b) Learning A-Z agreement; (c) Pre-K counts agreement with Owl Hill Learning Centers; (d) Supporting Positive Environments for Children (SPEC) agreement; (e) approval of sports team photo vendor agreement; (f) policy review schedule for 2022-23.

— Review board agenda: (a) tentative agenda Aug. 15,

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 a p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: Back-to-school update.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council Resolution No. 68-2022, recognizing International Peace Day; Council Resolution No. 70-2022, supporting access to public accommodations.

— Reports requested by council: Presentation: Lancaster Reinventing our Communities Cohort.

— Reports of Committees of Council meetings held on Aug. 1: (a) Public Safety Committee — Councilor Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee — Councilor Walsh; (c) Economic Development Committee — Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee — Councilor Bakay; (e) Community Planning Development Committee — Councilor Craig; (f) Personnel Committee — Councilor Calixte.

— Legislative agenda: (a) Ordinances for final passage — Administration Bill No. 13-2022, amending the Chapter 295 of the Code of the City of Lancaster, water, Administration Bill No. 14-2022, establishing supplemental appropriations for capital projects; (b) ordinances for first reading — Administration Bill No. 15-2022, establishing rules of flying flags at city facilities, Administration Bill No. 16-2022 amending the Central Market Ordinance, Administration Bill No. 17-2022 amending the stormwater management ordinance; (c) Resolutions — Administration Resolution No. 62-2022 amending the schedule of city service fees, Administration Resolution No. 63-2022 authorizing a cooperation agreement with the Lancaster Public Library for grant funding, Administration Resolution No. 64-2022 authorizing application for extension of the Christian Street Bicycle Boulevard grant, Administration Resolution No. 65-2022 authorizing application for a Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, Administration Resolution No. 66-2022 authorizing a grant application for Vision Zero Plan implementation, Administration Resolution No. 67-2022 authorizing a grant application for the Eastbound Connector pathway, Administration Resolution No. 69-2022 amending the sewer control plan to include Phontonis Defense.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Online remote access: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointments, presentations, and reports: staff report.

— New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews — (1) No. 21-84, West Earl Township, proposed Act 537 sewage facilities plan update; (2) No. 29-62, East Hempfield Township, proposed rezoning of seven tracts of land on Harrisburg Pike from the Low-density Residential Zone (RL) to the Recreation/Open Space (ROS) and Community Business Center Zone (CBC); (3) No. 31-81, East Lampeter Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to permit self-storage facilities by right in the Mixed Use (MU) zoning district subject to certain criteria; to permit certain recreation uses by right in the Mixed Use (MU) Zoning District; to permit financial institutions with or without drive-through service lanes by right in the Mixed Use (MU) zoning district, subject to criteria; to permit restaurants with or without drive-thru service lanes by right in the Mixed Use (MU) zoning district, subject to criteria; and to permit retail bakeries and confectioneries with or without drive-thru service lanes by right in the Mixed Use (MU) zoning district, subject to criteria; (4) No. 34-62, Lancaster Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to remove bed and breakfast as a use within the township and to amend and add definitions and regulations pertaining to boardinghouses and short-term rental units within the Township; (5) No. 43-57, Martic Township, proposed rezoning of a tract of land containing 59 acres, more or less, and being known and numbered as 1741 Rawlinsville Road, from its present classification as part Residential Low Density District (RLD) and part Rural Conservation District (RC) to Agricultural District (A).

— Subdivision and land development: (a) No. 77-67-2, Alan Martin Residence, Ephrata Township; (b) No. 80-240-2, 1319 Bear Creek Road, Mount Joy Township; (c) No. 85-422-2, Slatewood, East Cocalico Township; (d) No. 85-61B, Axel J. Linde, Colerain Township; (e) No. 89-168-1, Springville Mennonite School, Ephrata, Clay and West Cocalico townships; (f) No. No. 01-96-1G, Samuel S. and Susie E. Stoltzfus (Belmont Fabric, LLC), Paradise Township.

— Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Aug. 22, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items:

— Regular meeting: Secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

— Announcements: Saturday, Sept 3, woody waste facility closed; Monday, Sept 5, township office & woody waste facility closed; Monday, Sept 5, 2022, no street sweeping and no trash/recycle collection. Trash/recycle will be on a one-day delay for the week.

— Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: A request on behalf of Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority, for a waiver of the requirement to process a storm water management site plan for formal approval; acknowledge receipt of stormwater management site plan 30-day time extension for 340-47472 Wheatland Ave.

— New business: The board will act on the following: (a) a request for the Lancaster Township Fire Police to assist with traffic control for the Schreiber Pediatric 2022 Rubber Duckie Race taking place on Sunday, Sept 11, 2022; (b) a request for the Lancaster Township Fire Police to assist with traffic control for the Lancaster Airport Community Days event taking place on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept 18.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote access link: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) appreciation Award presentation to Lois T. Morgan; (b) public hearing — Jacob and Brooke Zoltowski, conditional use request, Article XXI, Section 2101.2., 23 Old Post Lane, zoned R-1; (c) public hearing — Posh Properties, conditional use request, Article III, Section 304.3 of the floodplain ordinance, 789 Flory Mill Road, zoned I2, DR Overlay; (d) issuance of written decision in RV Holdings, LP and Hurst Family Estate, LP (Oregon Village); (e) resolution 2022-72 appointing David Bednar as the assistant township zoning officer; (f) ambulance association monthly report; (g) fire rescue monthly report; (h) police department monthly report.

— New business: (a) consent agenda; (b) Resolution 2022-71, supporting the inclusion of Plaza Boulevard and Pinetown Road bridges on the 2023 TIP program; (c) ordinances; (d) motions/decisions — (1) appointments of special counsel in Your Towne litigation; (2) Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, preliminary/final land development plan, 1301 Harrisburg Pike, zoned I-2 Industrial/DR- Retrofit Overlay, modification request; (3) 326 Powell Drive (Yates), stormwater management plan, 326 Powell Dr., zoned R-2, Residential, modification request.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the Media Center at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: First reading of revised school board policies, 237, 815, and 815.1

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf transportation contract; (b) tax exoneration; (c) consultative services agreement for safety and security with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (d) contracted agriculture student for the 2022-23 school year; (e) acceptance of STS aides/para and personal care assistants for the 2022-23 school term; (f) acceptance of STS substitute teachers for the 2022-23 school term.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation; (c) leaves; (d) Saturday school/detention for the 2022-23 school year; (e) ReSET school instructors for the 2022-23 school year; (f) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (G) 2022-23 fall coaching positions.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of minutes: Regular meeting of July 11, work session of Aug. 3.

— Planning matters: (a) Letter of credit automatic increase removal request — Spring Meadow; (b) revised preliminary/final land development plan — Southpointe.

— Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department reports; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

— Township administration matters: Award of Gypsy Hill Road/Long Rifle Road intersection project bid.