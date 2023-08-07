East Lampeter Township Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the Aug. 7 board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, July 17 regular meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Presentation re: Hand in Hand FC apparatus replacement proposal.

Old business: (a) Request for financial security release: 832 Willow Road subdivision; (b) Request for financial security release: 2246 LHE Popeye’s; (c) Request for financial security reduction: Greenfield North Sanitary Sewer.

New business: (a) Stormwater management plan for Millcross Road; (b) Informal discussion on development of property at 2498 OPP; (c) Request for sewer bill adjustment (BIH Hotel property); (d) Petition to amend zoning ordinance regarding self storage use in C-3 Zone — East Lampeter Associates LP — East Towne Center.

Action items: (a) Letter of support for bike share funding through county TIP (CMAQ); (b) SRO agreement with Conestoga Valley School District; (c) Resolution on budget modification — snow plow; (d) Resolution on disposal of township records due to age; (e) Resolution on disposal of township records replaced by digital records.

Manager’s report: (a) Encourage more responses to community survey; (b) Encourage attendance at Barnstormers games on Aug. 12; (c) Housing plan progress update; (d) Update on Clayton Avenue neighborhood; (e) Panhandling follow up; (f) Update on draft Nuisance Hotel ordinance; (g) Meeting to discuss LEMA after action report; (h) Initiating 2024 budget meeting — Monday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.

Next meeting — Monday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield School District

Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: back-to-school update; 2023 PSBA school director honor roll recognition.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview/.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) Recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (c) Recommendation for approval of employment — support; (d) Recommendation for approval of change of status; (e) Recommendation for approval of leaves of absence; (f) Recommendation for approval of extended school year (ESY) teachers; (g) Recommendation for approval of extended school year (ESY) special education assistant; (h) Recommendation for approval of extended school year (ESY) van drivers and aide; (i) Recommendation for approval of van drivers for Title I summer reading and math camps; (j) Recommendation for approval of substitutes; (k) Recommendation for election of sponsors for co-curricular positions, coaching positions, and supplemental contracts; (l) Recommendation for election of leadership positions; (m) Recommendation for approval of mentors; (n) Recommendation for approval of additional salaries; (o) Recommendation for approval of summer custodial employee; (p) Recommendation for approval of volunteers; (q) Recommendation for approval of event workers; (r) Recommendation for approval of substitute teacher rate; (s) Recommendation for approval of agreement with Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster LTD for athletic training resources.

Business and finance committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of 2023-2024 special education contract; (b) Recommendation for approval of meal services contract with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13; (c) Recommendation for approval of change orders for the early childhood/kindergarten center project; (d) Recommendation for approval of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Occupational Medicine contract; (e) Recommendation for approval of Wellness Services Agreement with Lancaster General Hospital; (f) Recommendation for approval of extension to listing contract with High Associates, LTD.

Academic committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of agreements for Title I and Title II non-public services; (b) Recommendation for approval of Target support and improvement plan.

Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for approval of renewal of police memorandum of understanding; (b) Recommendation for election of school event; (c) Recommendation for establishment of ticket prices; (d) Recommendation for approval of field trip; (e) Recommendation for approval of foreign students; (f) Recommendation for approval of transportation

Next Board meeting: Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council resolution recognizing National Black Business Month.

Reports requested by council: 2024 budget preparation.

Reports of committees of council meetings held on Aug. 1: (a) Public Safety Committee — Councilor Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee — Councilor Walsh; (c) Economic Development Committee — Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee — Councilor Ahmed; (e) Community Planning Committee — Councilor Craig; (f) Personnel Committee — Councilor Calixte.

Legislative agenda: (a) Nominations for appointment: Consider nominations for appointment to the Lancaster Airport Authority, Lancaster County Convention Center, Sign Commission and Noise Control Board; (b) Legislative budget transfer: Consider legislative budget transfers for second-quarter workers compensation expenses; (c) Heritage Conservation District: Consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District: (1) Milburn Apartments, LLC (Chestnut Street Housing Corporation), owners of 609 Rockland Street, propose demolition of a fire-damaged modern building to allow new construction on the site; (2) Milburn Apartments, LLC (Chestnut Street Housing Corporation), owners of 609 Rockland Street, propose construction of a new two-story multi-family residential building at 609 Rockland Street.

(These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.)

Resolutions: Resolution authorizing a grant application for the Water Street Bicycle Boulevard; Resolution authorizing a grant application for South Duke Street pedestrian safety improvements; Resolution authorizing a grant application on behalf of the Home Rule Study Commission; Resolution authorizing a flag raising in recognition of Puerto Rican Heritage month; Resolution authorizing an emergency solution grant application for homelessness services; Resolution authorizing acceptance of a Byrne Justice grant; Resolution authorizing a broadband partnership agreement with Shenandoah Telecommunications (Sheltel).

Manheim Township Zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

Michael Hurley, R-2 Residential District, 1317 Newton Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance to construct a patio within the required set back.

Amos King, A-Agricultural District, 3167 Kissel Hill Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A special exception for conversion of a single-family detached farm dwelling for an additional dwelling unit; A variance to permit a third dwelling unit on the property and not use a (TDR) Transferrable Development Right; A variance to permit an extension of the building for an additional dwelling; A variance to permit the conversion of a single-family detached farm dwelling without the use of a (TDR) Transferrable Development Right.

Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, R-2 Residential District, 2420 Kissel Hill Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance to allow an EVMS (Electronic Variable Messaging Sign) on an R-2 Residential property.

Pet Emergency Treatment Services: B-4 Business District/ T-6 Urban Transition Overlay, 934 North Queen Street. The applicant is requesting the following: A special exception to allow the Veterinary Hospital use at 934 North Queen Street, to utilize the existing one-story building; A variance to allow a .66 acre lot area for the existing lot; A variance to allow a lot depth of 157.60 feet for the existing lot; A variance to allow a 33.98 feet setback for the existing building from the Queen Street right-of-way; A variance to allow a 1.5 feet setback for the existing building from the southern property line; A variance to not require a perimeter buffer; A variance to not require a 50% open area.

Jerry Shank, R-1 Residential District, 195 Pinetown Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A special exception to permit a Bed-and-breakfast establishment.

Eric Weaver, R-2 Residential District, 130 Delp Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A special exception to permit an Accessory Dwelling Unit at 130 Delp Road.

William M. D’Antonio, R-1 Residential District, 145 Kings Gate Drive. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance to permit a patio to encroach 14 feet into the 35-foot rear yard setback.

1515 Lititz Partners LLC, B-4 Business District/D-R Retrofit Overlay, 1515 Lititz Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: A special exception and potential variances to permit a commercial recreation facility in the B-4 District as well as potential variances for facilitating the proposed change of use, length of Building A, minimum open area, highway access for business uses, landscaping requirements for business uses, and landscaping and screening.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 in the Large Group Instruction Room at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: PSBA 2023 Delegate Assembly.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Integrated pest management services from Western Pest Services for 2023-2024; (b) Tax exonerations; (c) PA Educator contract of services for the 2023-2024 school year; (d) Penn Medicine drug screening contract for the 2023-2024 school year; (e) Change orders — Penn Manor High School project; (f) Western Pennsylvania School of the Deaf transportation contract; (g) Acceptance of gift from the Ressler Mill Foundation for 450 copies of dictionaries to be used for third grade classrooms

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Professional staff and support staff employment; (b) Leaves; (c) Resignations; (d) 2023-2024 fall coaching positions; (e) Saturday school/detention for the 2023-2024 school year; (f) ReSET school instructors for the 2023-2024 school year.